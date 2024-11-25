Scientists train giant rats to be detectives, sniffing out smuggled exotic animals
Watch out poachers, you're about to be ratted out.
Rats are an animal that people either love or hate, though it's safe to assume that most people would probably hate to come across the rodents in their home. But all rats aren't created equal, some were born to be...well, lab rats. While people may not like the critters, rats are extremely smart, which is why many of them end up in a lab but they're not always confined to the brightly lit sterile environment.
Sure some lab rats are destined to spend their time solving puzzles for treats, but some get to explore nature as part of their official duties. African giant pouched rats are getting a cute little vest, a backpack and a ball that signals their handlers to go work as rodent detectives. These furry guys are learning how to exercise their extreme sense of smell to help detect the scent of exotic animals being smuggled out of Africa.
Poaching and smuggling has been a problem that countries in Africa have been trying to address for a while. Poachers hunt animals like elephants for their ivory tusks, and rhinoceroses for their horns, often killing the animal in order to take their tusks and horns to sell them. But those aren't the only things getting smuggled off of the continent.
adult elephant standing in wheat field Photo by Carlos Torres on Unsplash
Pangolins, a small scaled mammal is one of the most trafficked mammals in the world according to APOPO, the Tanzanian nonprofit training the rats. In addition to the pangolins, elephant tusks and rhinoceros horns, the rats are also being trained to detect African Blackwood which is illegally logged.
The rats are trained using target training and reinforced with treats before being introduced to items that they should not be targeting as a method of "discrimination training." Essentially discrimination training is teaching the rats to not respond to things that aren't on the list. Now, while it would be adorable for the little vests the rats wear to say something like "detective" or "rat police," they don't. Their vests aren't for identification, they serve a practical nature.
brown and white spotted bird Photo by Studio Crevettes on Unsplash
The snug little vest the African giant rats wear have a little ball on them that looks like a bell you'd find on a cat collar. The rats are trained to pull on the ball when they detect a forbidden item. Once the ball is pulled, it sends a beeping sound to their handlers to alert them that something is being smuggled. Right now research is still in the trial stages, but the smart rats have shown great progress being able to identify the target items against over 150 non-target items like socks, or a watch.
Soon the detective rats will take on their biggest test yet, the airport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Once the rats show they can correctly identify this exotic contraband in a large setting with lots of different competing smells, their job will move to the final stage–airport security. Well...sort of. The clever rats will be "operational" in the next couple of years in travel spaces like airports hoping to stop exotic traffickers in their tracks.
Who knew police dogs would face competition of giant rats the size of cats in the near future? There's plenty of room for all types of working furry creatures so long as one of the rats doesn't try to hitch a ride instead of reporting back to it's handlers.