Pets

Rat mama brings her babies to her human owner in super sweet viral video

Despite the reputations of their sewer-dwelling brethren, fancy rats make awesome pets.

Rat mama brings her babies to her human owner in super sweet viral video
Annie Reneau

We started our pet rat journey with two baby rats, Cinnamon and Midnight.

Rats get a bad rap.

When people hear "rats," the first thing many imagine is the honking huge rats in the sewers of New York. Words like "infestation" may come to mind, along with horror stories of people's unexpected encounters with the creepy creatures.

However, such images and stories are a sharp contrast to the delightful adorableness people with pet rats associate with the word.

Our family has had several pairs of rats as pets over the years. The first pair came from a man we affectionately nicknamed Weird Al the Rat Guy, who had an entire rattery in his basement where he bred fancy rats. And after our first pair, we were hooked.

"Fancy rats" are one breed of domesticated rat. Dumbo rats are another. These are not your NYC sewer rats. They're smaller and cuter and smart and sweet. Yes, they do have that weird, hairless tail, but once you get past whatever willies you may have about rat rails, they're the best.

Have you ever seen a rat eating a Cheerio with its tiny little hands with almost-opposable thumbs? You'll never be the same.

Rats were our kids' first furry pets and they were perfect starter pets. They're comparatively low-maintenance, especially if you have at least two. (They're social creatures, after all.) They're affectionate and rarely bite. They love to play and are quite intelligent, so you can train them to respond to simple commands. (Rats have even been trained to sniff out land mines and conduct search and rescue missions.)

Their cages can get smelly if you don't change the litter frequently enough, but females tend to be less smelly than males and rats themselves are super clean. (A rat washing its face is every bit as cute as one eating a Cheerio.)

Our first rats were babies when we got them and oh so very adorable. Allow me to convince you:

Baby rats, Cinnamon and Midnight.

Annie Reneau

How could anyone resist those faces?

Anyway, pet rats are awesome, which is why people keep sharing a sweet video of a mama rat bringing her babies to her owner for safekeeping. Fun fact: Rats generally have between six and 12 babies in one litter. (Can you imagine having a dozen babies at once? OMG.) This mama appears to have nine or so, and she brings them one by one to the crook of her human's arm.

Watch:

The video was posted by Whispering Grove Rattery in Atlanta on YouTube two years ago and has nearly 6 million views. It was reposted this week on Reddit, which has pushed it into virality all over again.

How could it not, though? Teeny little baby rats, a sweet mama rat and a human she trusts enough to hand her babies over to? It's the stuff of dreams. (Or nightmares, if you really can't get past the common squeamishness about rats. I highly recommend reconsidering, though. They really do make awesome pets.)

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Badge
CeraVe
CeraVe
Sponsored

Inspired by her grandmother, this nurse refuses to let fear stand in her way

Courtesy of CeraVe
True

Have you ever wondered what drives nurses to do what they do? We took a walk in one nurse’s shoes to get a better understanding of what makes her truly remarkable.

Emily Danz of Fort Lee, New Jersey, grew up watching her Yiayia (“grandmother” in Greek), battle heart disease. As a child, she listened with curiosity and amazement as the doctors explained cardiac procedures and outcomes to her family.

Keep Reading Show less
nurses
Joy

A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage

It only costs them a little more than $30,000 a year.

via Pexels

The Emperor of the Seas.

Imagine retiring early and spending the rest of your life on a cruise ship visiting exotic locations, meeting interesting people and eating delectable food. It sounds fantastic, but surely it’s a billionaire’s fantasy, right?

Not according to Angelyn Burk, 53, and her husband Richard. They’re living their best life hopping from ship to ship for around $44 a night each. The Burks have called cruise ships their home since May 2021 and have no plans to go back to their lives as landlubbers. Angelyn took her first cruise in 1992 and it changed her goals in life forever.

“Our original plan was to stay in different countries for a month at a time and eventually retire to cruise ships as we got older,” Angelyn told 7 News. But a few years back, Angelyn crunched the numbers and realized they could start much sooner than expected.

Keep Reading Show less
retirement
Badge
CeraVe
CeraVe
Wellness

Kindness and courage drive this nurse to serve those who are often forgotten

True

It takes a special type of person to become a nurse. The job requires a combination of energy, empathy, clear mind, oftentimes a strong stomach, and a cheerful attitude. And while people typically think of nursing in a clinical setting, some nurses are driven to work with the people that feel forgotten by society.

Keep Reading Show less
nurses
Joy

Photographer captures dogs' faces as they catch treats mid-air, and it's sheer, hilarious joy

German photographer Christian Vieler's dog portraits bring delight around the world.

Vieler Photography/Facebook

There's nothing funnier than the millisecond before a dog catches a treat mid-air.

German photographer Christian Vieler wasn't trying to become famous for his comedic dog portraits. He was just trying to test out a new portable flash he'd just gotten in the mail.

He tossed some treats to his dog, Lottie, to make her move quickly so he could test out the options of the flash with his camera.

“Days later, when I cleaned my hard drive, I noticed how funny the shots were,” he told CNN.

That was 2013. Nine years later, Vieler has a thriving business taking photos of people's dogs mid-treat-toss, a website selling greeting cards, calendars, planners and more, and two popular coffee-table books showcasing hilarious doggo faces. His work has been covered by news outlets all over the world.

Keep Reading Show less
Pop Culture

Jimmy Fallon gets people to share their most epic prom fails

A lot can happen in a night!

YouTube

Make it a night to remember, they said.

Ah, prom. A quintessential teen experience that somehow manages to take every single one of those high octane, conflicting emotions felt during the entire school year and condense them into one solitary evening. All while everyone is dressed in elegant evening wear.

Though prom began as early as the 1800s as a simple cotillion, it has evolved over the years to become more extravagant—what with “promposals” and limousines and celebrity appearances. But, it has also evolved to become more LGBTQ inclusive and challenging of old gender rules.

Prom is (and continues to be) such an integral part of teen culture that it’s the central plot of many well loved rites-of-passage movies like “Pretty in Pink,” “She’s All That,” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” Hopefully, your own prom was more like these movies, and less like “Carrie.”

jimmy fallon prom fails Giphy

But the truth is: for many of us, prom really was somewhere between a romantic comedy and a horror movie. For every romantic slow dance and first kiss there were also plenty of fashion disasters, alcohol experiments gone wrong and relationship drama. Lots and lots of relationship drama. Successes and failures, if you will.

In honor of prom season, Jimmy Fallon asked his “Tonight Show” audience to share some of their most memorable prom fails on Twitter. Here are 20 that were just too hilarious and/or relatable not to share. Hopefully it will help you love your own #PromFail.


Keep Reading Show less
jimmy fallon hashtags prom fails
Trending Stories