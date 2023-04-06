+
Joy

Michigan family welcomes the first baby girl born on the dad's side of the family since 1885

"No, legitimately, we have not had a girl in our direct line in over 100 years."

Michigan family; first girl in 100 years; girl 1885; rainbow baby; boy family
13 On Your Side/YouTube

Family welcomes first daughter since 1885.

There are obviously families where all of the children are the same sex, no matter how many times they tried to get the opposite. It's probably how the labels "boy mom" and "girl mom" came about. But one family in Michigan took the "boy mom" label to a different level because, for multiple generations, no one gave birth to a girl.

It sounds completely made up. So made up, in fact, that when Andrew Clark told his then-girlfriend Carolyn that his family didn't have any girls, she didn't believe him, even going as far as to confirm this story with his parents.

"I asked his parents to confirm that information and they're like, 'Oh yeah, no, we haven't had a girl in our direct line.' He's had uncles and cousins that have had girls but in his lineage, there has not been a girl," Carolyn told "Good Morning America."

Turns out Andrew wasn't joking. No baby girls had been born in his direct line since 1885. Don't stress the math, it's 138 years. One. Hundred. Thirty. Eight. Years. That seems unreal and a little like maybe they should donate their DNA to science to figure out how exactly something that remarkable happened.

But that 138-year streak came to a beautiful end when Carolyn became pregnant with their daughter, Audrey, after the couple experienced a miscarriage in 2021. The family held a gender reveal party where cookies were filled with colored icing to reveal the baby's sex. The family gathered around all likely expecting blue to be the color of the day, but the Clarks had a surprise.

"Everyone was just screaming and jumping in disbelief, honestly," Carolyn told ABC 13 On Your Side.

The long-awaited sweet baby girl was born on March 17, 2023, and boy...or should I say girl, is her family lucky.

Watch the unbelievable story below:

Pop Culture

Trevor Noah and Roger Federer board the 'wrong train' in perhaps the greatest tourism ad ever

It's clever, funny and incredibly effective.

MySwitzerland/YouTube

Roger Federer and Trevor Noah filming a Swiss tourism ad

What do you get when you combine comedian Trevor Noah, tennis legend Roger Federer and the world famous clock-making, chocolate-brewing, Alpine-skiing symbol of neutrality, Switzerland?

Apparently, a delightfully charming train ride through the Swiss countryside and perhaps the greatest tourism ad ever made.

Both Noah and Federer shared a tourism ad they collaborated on for the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland, and people are loving it. It's one of those ads that people don't care is an ad because it doesn't really feel like an ad and it's so enjoyable to watch. (It's also incredibly effective—like, give us alllll the train rides through Switzerland, please.)

Family

Pediatrician's unfeigned ode to the 'empathy' of 8-year-old girls is oh so heartwarming

“In my opinion, Congress should be all 8-year-old girls.”

@dr_mikem/TikTok

In this doctor's opinion, 8-year-old girls are "the highest form of humanity."

Saying that little girls are made of “sugar, spice and everything nice” might not be something one would readily do today, as many feel it projects outdated, sexist limitations onto children. But still, maybe there’s something in the spirit of the phrase that still rings true. There's this tender couple of years, during the early stages but before true adolescence, where young girls kind of have the best of both worlds, where emotional maturity meets an unencumbered enthusiasm. There was a whole slew of 90s movies dedicated to girls at the magical age, for crying out loud. Remember “Matilda?” “A Little Princess?” “Madeline?”

It is this “sweet spot” that pediatrician and dad of seven Dr. Michael Milobsky has interacted with time and time again, bringing him to the conclusion that, by far, girls around 8 years old are the “highest form of humanity.”
Family

4-year-old's emotional intelligence is off the charts and people are giving kudos to his mom

The bedtime conversation between Aldie and his mom is incredible to witness.

@mom_aldie/TikTok

Aldie knows how to articulate his emotions better than most adults.

Some kids can wow us with their abilities, from being precocious philosophers to musical prodigies. Whether a child's extraordinary talents are due to "nature" or "nurture" is always a big question mark, but there's no question that some kids stand out among their peers for the things they can do.

Sometimes they even stand out from grownups. Take young Aldie, for example, whose ability to articulate his feelings exceeds many adults. When you find out he's barely 4 years old, hearing him calmly talk about his emotions and good choices is all the more remarkable.

Aldie's mom, Jonisa Padernos, tells Upworthy that she's felt he was "really special" since he started talking in full sentences at 20 months. "Believe it or not, he had no major tantrums in his toddler years because he was always able to express [himself] with his words," she says.

Health

Creator behind 'How to ADHD' explains why people with ADHD struggle with memory and how to help

People with ADHD aren't forgetful on purpose. There's actually a reason their brains don't always hold onto things.

How to ADHD/YouTube

Why people with ADHD struggle to remember things

There's nothing more annoying than walking into a room and completely forgetting why you went in there in the first place. Well, maybe having a friend that constantly forgets your plans or forgets to text you back...that might be more annoying. But memory lapses are a pretty common symptom of ADHD, and believe me—your resident card-carrying ADHDer—it's friggin' frustrating. Especially when you want nothing more than to remember whatever the thing was that you forgot.

Since it's frustrating to us, we are hyperaware that it's frustrating to those around us when we constantly forget. That's why when Jessica McCabe, the creator behind "How to ADHD," put out an explainer on why people with ADHD struggle with memory, I sat down and paid attention. (Well, listened to the highlights. I do have ADHD after all.)

Turns out, people with ADHD struggle to remember things because that's the job of our working memory, and (surprise) working memory is severely impacted by ADHD.

Science

Science communicator baffles millions with this optical illusion of the Earth

Our first impressions aren’t always right.

via JayMantri/Pexels

A photo of Earth taken from space

A popular science communicator named Massimo shared an optical illusion on Twitter on April 4, and the baffling image earned over 4.4 million views. At first, the photograph looks like the Earth, set against a starry night sky.

It’s reminiscent of the Universal Pictures logo or a shot that one would see in a “Star Wars” film right before two ships go speeding by while blasting each other with laser fire. However, the Earth in the photo is not a planet, and the stars in the night sky aren’t stars at all.

Family

Children's book author shares his secret trick to getting kids to smile in photos

"Cheese" just isn't cutting it anymore.

via Amina Filkins/Pexels

A child gives an awkward smile.

Taking photos of your child can be frustrating. They need to do everything that kids don’t like to do: sit still, pay attention and look directly at the camera. It’s also tough to get a natural smile. When many kids take photos, they twist their faces into a grimace like Matthew Perry on “Friends.”

That’s why nearly 300,000 people liked a Tweet from children’s author Adam Perry. He shared side-by-side photos of his 5-year-old son to show how his smile improved dramatically after he said the magic word—and it isn’t cheese.

“My son when I tell him to smile vs when I yell out ‘poop!’” Perry wrote on Twitter.

Perry is the author of The “Thieving Collectors of Fine Children's Books,” “The Magicians of Elephant County” and “The Big Book of Horrendous Diseases.”

The writer explained the origin of his fantastic discovery to Good Morning America. “We always take pictures on the first day [of school] and we were in a bit of a hurry and having a hard time getting good pictures," Perry said. “My son always has the funniest smile when he’s trying too hard. I learned at some point that if I just yelled out ‘POOP’ and snapped the picture quick, it always worked out way better. In this case, it was a pretty dramatic comparison, so I thought I’d share it.”

Perry couldn’t believe how quickly the tweet took off.

"I expected 5 to 10 people to like it. Then it kept climbing...and climbing...it's now at 297k likes. Then it went first page on Reddit and viral on Instagram and Facebook," Perry told Good Morning America.

The tweet inspired countless parents to share their magic words to get their kids to smile in photos.

"Our family phrase for smiling in pics isn’t 'cheese'; it’s 'cat butt,'" John Horton wrote.

"My kid likes me to say 'fart, poop, dootie' - bc it is the 'curse' word stream in Boss Baby and it makes her laugh," Marie replied.

USAF Lady Vet 410 FMS shared some wisdom for the ages in the thread: Never tell a child to smile.

"I was a school photographer for years. Elementary age kids were great. Chicken lips, stinky feet & turkey toes would produce the most natural smiles. Never tell a little kid to ‘smile’ if you want a natural expression. Beautiful pic by the way!" she added.

Perry is over the moon that his tip has helped parents with a problem that so many face. "They're like, I tried it and it worked!'" Perry told Today.com. "Also, it doesn't just work with kids. Adults are doing it too to make each other laugh in pictures."

Perry’s son was also excited to have his moment in the sun.

“He is very excited to be in his words—famous—" Perry shared. “He had a little article and his picture in the local paper. He’s having his 15 minutes a little early and thinks it’s all very cool.”


