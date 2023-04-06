Michigan family welcomes the first baby girl born on the dad's side of the family since 1885
"No, legitimately, we have not had a girl in our direct line in over 100 years."
There are obviously families where all of the children are the same sex, no matter how many times they tried to get the opposite. It's probably how the labels "boy mom" and "girl mom" came about. But one family in Michigan took the "boy mom" label to a different level because, for multiple generations, no one gave birth to a girl.
It sounds completely made up. So made up, in fact, that when Andrew Clark told his then-girlfriend Carolyn that his family didn't have any girls, she didn't believe him, even going as far as to confirm this story with his parents.
"I asked his parents to confirm that information and they're like, 'Oh yeah, no, we haven't had a girl in our direct line.' He's had uncles and cousins that have had girls but in his lineage, there has not been a girl," Carolyn told "Good Morning America."
Turns out Andrew wasn't joking. No baby girls had been born in his direct line since 1885. Don't stress the math, it's 138 years. One. Hundred. Thirty. Eight. Years. That seems unreal and a little like maybe they should donate their DNA to science to figure out how exactly something that remarkable happened.
But that 138-year streak came to a beautiful end when Carolyn became pregnant with their daughter, Audrey, after the couple experienced a miscarriage in 2021. The family held a gender reveal party where cookies were filled with colored icing to reveal the baby's sex. The family gathered around all likely expecting blue to be the color of the day, but the Clarks had a surprise.
"Everyone was just screaming and jumping in disbelief, honestly," Carolyn told ABC 13 On Your Side.
The long-awaited sweet baby girl was born on March 17, 2023, and boy...or should I say girl, is her family lucky.
Watch the unbelievable story below: