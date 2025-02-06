17 photos of adorable kids who were born prematurely, now holding their own baby pictures
Every single day, babies across the world are born prematurely, which means that they're born before 37 weeks of gestation.
In Canada, about 29,000 infants are born prematurely each year, roughly 1 in every 13. But in the United States, around 400,000 to 500,000 are born early. That's about 1 in every 8 to 10 babies born in the U.S.!
Red Méthot, a Canadian photographer and student, decided to capture the resilience of many of these kids for a school photography project.
He's the father of two prematurely born kids himself, so the topic is important to him.
"My son was born at 29 weeks and my daughter at 33 weeks," he told Upworthy a phone interview. "These are the kind of pictures I would like to have seen when my first child was born — they've been through that, and they are great now."
Méthot said he knows not all preemie stories have a happy ending—one of his photos features a child whose twin passed away after they were born prematurely—but for so many kids who come early, they go on to experience a great life.
Meet several of the beautiful kids he photographed:
1. Lexiani, born at 25 weeks
2. Noah and Nathan, born at 32 weeks
3. Margot, born at 29 weeks
4. Thomas, born at 23 weeks
5. Samuel, born at 36 weeks, and his sister Alice, born at 27 weeks
6. Éva, born at 29 weeks
7. Charles, born at 26 weeks
8. Chloé, born at 32 weeks
9. Félix, born at 24 weeks
10. Felix, born at 23 weeks, and his brother Alexis, born at almost 33 weeks
11. Noah, born at 32 weeks; his twin sister, Victoria (on the left in the framed picture), passed away when she was one month old
12. Juliette, born at 30 weeks
13. Léonard, born at 35 weeks
14. Olivier, born at 31 weeks, his sister Ariane, born at 33 weeks, and their brother Noah, born at 34 weeks.
15. Émile, born at 26 weeks
16. Théo, born at 25 weeks
17. Charles-Antoine and Mara, born at 27 weeks
Méthot's school project originally consisted of 10 photos, but the reaction has been so positive and he's enjoyed taking them so much, he continued adding to the collection.
Currently, he has captured 50 images. (You can view them all in the album on his Facebook page!). Méthot told Upworthy that his favorite part of the project has been meeting the subjects.
"Each time I meet a new person, I [learn] about a new story," he said.
And I think we can all agree that Méthot is a wonderful storyteller through his photography. Between his photos showing the bright future so many premature babies have and the loss of others, he captures reality beautifully.
This article originally appeared ten years ago.
Men try to read the most disturbing comments women get online back to them.
If you wouldn't say it to their faces, don't type it.
This isn’t comfortable to talk about.
Trigger warning for discussion of sexual assault and violence.
in 2016, a video by Just Not Sports took two prominent female sportswriters and had regular guys* read the awful abuse they receive online aloud.
Sportswriters Sarah Spain and Julie DiCaro sat by as men read some of the most vile tweets they receive on a daily basis. See how long you can last watching it.
*(Note: The men reading them did not write these comments; they're just being helpful volunteers to prove a point.)
It starts out kind of jokey but eventually devolves into messages like this:
These types of messages come in response to one thing: The women were doing their jobs.
Those wishes that DiCaro would die by hockey stick and get raped? Those were the result of her simply reporting on the National Hockey League's most disturbing ordeal: the Patrick Kane rape case, in which one of the league's top players was accused of rape.
DiCaro wasn't writing opinion pieces. She was simply reporting things like what the police said, statements from lawyers, and just general everyday work reporters do. In response, she received a deluge of death threats. Her male colleagues didn't receive nearly the same amount of abuse.
It got to the point where she and her employer thought it best for her to stay home for a day or two for her own physical safety.
The men in the video seemed absolutely shocked that real live human beings would attack someone simply for doing their job.
Not saying it.
Most found themselves speechless or, at very least, struggling to read the words being presented.
It evoked shame and sympathy.
Think this is all just anecdotal? There's evidence to the contrary.
The Guardian did a study to find out how bad this problem really is. They combed through more than 70 million comments that have been posted on their site since 2006 and counted the number of comments that violated their comment policy and were blocked.
The stats were staggering.
From their comprehensive and disturbing article:
If you can’t say it to their face... don’t type it.
So, what can people do about this kind of harassment once they know it exists?
There are no easy answers. But the more people who know this behavior exists, the more people there will be to tell others it's not OK to talk to anyone like that.
Watch the whole video below:
.This article originally appeared nine years ago.