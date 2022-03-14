Pop Culture

Dolly Parton declines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, says she hasn't 'earned the right'

Photo by Alejo Castillo/Creative Commons, Dolly Parton/Twitter

Dolly Parton is winning people's hearts yet again with her humility and class.

Few famous folks are as universally beloved as Dolly Parton. Somehow, she has managed to attract the admiration and respect of people across ages, races, regions, political persuasions and musical tastes. Even people who don't particularly like country music [raises hand] love Dolly.

Considering how much of a joke people made of her in her younger years, her broad appeal is impressive. It's also super simple. Dolly Parton is a genuinely good human being. She is generous, she is kind, she handles herself with class when people try to mess with her, and she continually does good deeds without boasting. Don't let the facade of the big hair and makeup fool you—Dolly Parton is as real as they come.

Now, once again, Dolly is winning hearts with her humility after being nominated to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Dolly was first nominated to the honor in February, joining the likes of Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie and Dionne Warwick as potential inductees. But in posts on Facebook and Twitter, she shared that she "must respectfully bow out" of the running and explained why.

She wrote:

"Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"

So not only does the 76-year-old country star think she hasn't earned a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she also doesn't want her name to split the vote for those she feels do deserve the nomination.

People have responded with praise for Dolly's character. Even Dictionary.com weighed in, saying she defined the word "humility."

People also disagreed with her claim that she doesn't deserve the nomination, basically saying that her awesomeness as a human being qualifies her for any and every hall of fame.

Nailed it.

Even within the question of "Is she really rock 'n' roll, though?" people shared differing opinions. While she is a country music singer, her songwriting has crossed genres, and other musicians whose music is not purely rock 'n' roll have already been inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

We can quibble about the technicalities of what counts as rock 'n' roll all day long, but it doesn't really matter because Dolly has spoken. She may not be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this time around, but she's definitely been inducted into the America's Most Beloved Celebrities of All Time Hall of Fame.

Keep being Dolly, Dolly. You've already won the hearts of people everywhere and that's what counts the most.

Iconic feminist speeches retold by young girls offer a powerful tribute to women’s voices

All images from CARE, used with permission

Care's 'Her Voice Campaign' seeks to amplify women's voices everywhere

True

A banshee cry … a siren song … When a woman uses her voice, it carries enough power to change the world.

America witnessed an extraordinary potency in the 19th century with the speeches of women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth. And we experience it today in the poetry of Amanda Gorman. Both these women’s words teach, inspire, challenge and move us toward better days. Perhaps most important of all, they help encourage a future generation of women to speak freely, know their value and go after their dreams.

amanda gorman Amanda Gorman teaches everyone the power of poetry

International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8, was created to commemorate the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women. So it seems fitting that CARE, a global organization dedicated to empowering women and girls, just released a powerful video that echoes and magnifies the strength of the female voice.

#HerVoice | International Women's Day 2022 www.youtube.com

In the video, young girls recite the iconic words of feminist trailblazers both new and old, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Vice President Kamala Harris, Gloria Steinem and Venus Williams, to name a few. Seeing these young girls channel those who paved the way before them is a heartwarming reminder of how far we’ve come, and how the compassionate, courageous acts of a single person can affect the lives of many. Among them are a few familiar voices; Sophia Bush, Laura Dern and Saniyya Sidney—all powerhouse actresses and feminism advocates in their own right—lend their vocal talents.

