Dolly Parton declines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, says she hasn't 'earned the right'
Few famous folks are as universally beloved as Dolly Parton. Somehow, she has managed to attract the admiration and respect of people across ages, races, regions, political persuasions and musical tastes. Even people who don't particularly like country music [raises hand] love Dolly.
Considering how much of a joke people made of her in her younger years, her broad appeal is impressive. It's also super simple. Dolly Parton is a genuinely good human being. She is generous, she is kind, she handles herself with class when people try to mess with her, and she continually does good deeds without boasting. Don't let the facade of the big hair and makeup fool you—Dolly Parton is as real as they come.
Now, once again, Dolly is winning hearts with her humility after being nominated to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Dolly was first nominated to the honor in February, joining the likes of Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie and Dionne Warwick as potential inductees. But in posts on Facebook and Twitter, she shared that she "must respectfully bow out" of the running and explained why.
She wrote:
"Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"
So not only does the 76-year-old country star think she hasn't earned a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she also doesn't want her name to split the vote for those she feels do deserve the nomination.
People have responded with praise for Dolly's character. Even Dictionary.com weighed in, saying she defined the word "humility."
See also: humble, altruistic, benevolent, kind, and selfless— Bitchy Witch \ud83e\uddd9\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2640\ufe0f \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Bitchy Witch \ud83e\uddd9\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2640\ufe0f \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1647276017
People also disagreed with her claim that she doesn't deserve the nomination, basically saying that her awesomeness as a human being qualifies her for any and every hall of fame.
Dolly should be in the 'how to behave like a decent human being hall of fame'— Ardywyn \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ardywyn \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1647272428
Nailed it.
Even within the question of "Is she really rock 'n' roll, though?" people shared differing opinions. While she is a country music singer, her songwriting has crossed genres, and other musicians whose music is not purely rock 'n' roll have already been inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
If Johnny Cash, Bob Marley and loads of R&B groups (all rock-adjacent, I\u2019d argue) can get in, surely so should Ms. Parton!— Dan Saltzstein (@Dan Saltzstein) 1647272264
The Rock Hall is about the attitude, culture, and spirit that goes into music. It's not the genre. It's the essence of Rock, and Dolly certainly is Rock. She's her own person, shrugs the expectations of stardom, and then uses her talents to change lives.— Matt Gullatta (@Matt Gullatta) 1647275064
We can quibble about the technicalities of what counts as rock 'n' roll all day long, but it doesn't really matter because Dolly has spoken. She may not be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this time around, but she's definitely been inducted into the America's Most Beloved Celebrities of All Time Hall of Fame.
Keep being Dolly, Dolly. You've already won the hearts of people everywhere and that's what counts the most.
- 27 tweets that sum up just how wonderful (and hilarious) Dolly ... ›
- Dolly Parton is the picture of grace in 1977 Barbara Walters ... ›
- Kelly Clarkson delivers a magnificent performance of "I Will Always ... ›