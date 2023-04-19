Two dogs have the sweetest long distance relationship complete with weekly FaceTime calls
These two dogs are relationship goals.
When we think about romance and soulmates, we are generally thinking about people, not dogs. But it turns out these two dogs are completely smitten with each other and have the internet calling them "relationship goals." Rollo and Sadie met during the pandemic when their owners moved into apartments in the same building in Canada. According to Sadie's owner, Kayla McTeer, it was love at first sight for the Husky German Shepherd mix.
McTeer told CNN that Sadie didn't really get along well with other dogs, but when she met Rollo, "She whined and cried and laid down on her back like she just met the love of her life."
Well, that's one way to know your dog is in love. Thankfully for Sadie, her beau was also into her, and the relationship we didn't know we needed to see was born.
Sadly for the two lovebirds, Rollo's owner Caitlin Banks had to move for a job that was three hours away from Rollo's girlfriend. If dogs could talk, I'm sure they both would've told their owners that the move was unfair and they'd find a way to be together. But the two did find a way to be together, with the help of their humans. The women set up weekly FaceTime calls so the dogs can have date night chats, and chat they do. Once they spot each other on camera, they whine and howl like they haven't seen each other in years. Well, to them it may seem like years since dogs can't tell time.
Their lovebird shenanigans are amplified when they meet up in person, and their dog romance has taken TikTok by storm with their latest call racking up 23 million views. Hopefully, they won't have to stay apart for too long as their owners revealed that they plan to eventually move back under the same roof.
Check out the sweet love story below:
