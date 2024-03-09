+
Joy

Springer Spaniel accidentally exposes where the husband's been when wife takes him for a walk

The dog remembered exactly where he went.

springer spaniel, loose leash, dog walks
via Scot Mulligan/Pexels

Beautiful photo of a Springer Spaniel

Jinky, the Springer Spaniel, has his own social media page, where his doggie parents document his beautiful life in Yorkshire, England. As the photos suggest, he loves playing in the mud. Springers are active, love the great outdoors, and are known for having a lot of energy.

Recently, Jinky’s mom took him on a walk during a loose-leash training session when he took an unexpected turn that revealed where his doggie daddy had secretly been taking him. Loose-leash training is a method trainers use to teach dogs to walk on a leash with some slack without pulling or going after other dogs.

Here’s the big reveal that got daddy in the dog house.

After Jinky turned to walk into the village pub as if he had done it a million times before, the wife thought it was hilarious and asked her husband to let her know she was on to him. "It was really funny," she told Newsweek. "I sent the clip straight to him."

The clip was quite a hit on Instagram, where it has been seen over 4 million times and has over 200,000 likes. Many of the commenters suspected that there were many great friends and treats inside the pub, and that’s why Jinky wanted to go back. Others thought the wife should have let Jinky into the pub for a pint or two.

"Let the lad have a pint," Jack Messerli joked in the comments. "My friend's dog does this, drags me to all the pubs, even if they're closed," Milo added.

dogs
Health

How often should you shower? Doctors weigh in and rock some people's worlds.

Once a day is not ideal.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Doctors say a lot of us are showering more than we need to.

A few times in recent years, celebrities and social media influencers alike have made waves by sharing that they don't make their kids bathe every day. For some parents, that was totally par for the course, but for others, letting a child go more than a day without bathing was seen as a travesty.

Doctors have made it clear that kids don't need to bathe daily, with some going so far as to recommend against it when they are young to protect kids' delicate skin.

But what about grownups? Most of us don't take baths regularly as adults, but what's the ideal frequency for showering?

healthy hygiene
Pop Culture

Woman goes up to strangers on the street and asks how much money they make in their jobs

It's all in the name of salary transparency, and some of these people's salaries are mind-blowing.

Salary Transparent Street/TikTok (used with permission)

From teachers to software engineers to dog groomers and more, here's what people say they make.

Asking someone how much money they make is taboo, at least in American culture. Unless someone's salary is posted publicly, most of us don't even know how much our own coworkers or bosses make, much less complete strangers.

Google isn't a whole lot of help on this front, as compensation in specific jobs can vary wildly depending on the market, someone's education level, years of experience and other factors. So if we're curious about how much someone around us makes in their job, we're often just left to wonder and guess. We're not going to ask out of common courtesy, and most people aren't likely to volunteer the information unprompted because that's also seen as uncouth.

None of that awkwardness around money questions has stopped Hannah Williams, creator of Salary Transparent Street, though. The company's popular social media videos have garnered millions of views and likes with a simple premise: asking people on the street what they do for a living and how much they make.

money matters
Education

In 125 years, millions of people have looked at this painting. No one really saw it until recently.

Van Gogh saw something it took scientists another 100 years to see.

Image from Wikimedia Commons.

Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

Van Gogh never got to enjoy his own historic success as an artist (even though we've been able to imagine what that moment might have looked like). But it turns out that those of us who have appreciated his work have been missing out on some critical details for more than 100 years.

I'm not easily impressed, OK?

I know Van Gogh was a genius. If the point of this were "Van Gogh was a mad genius," I would not be sharing this with you.
Community

Inspiring update on man who was recognized by sentencing judge as a childhood friend


He broke down in tears when he recognized her and promised to not let her down.

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash

Inspiring update on man who was recognized by judge in court

There isn't a single person past the age of infancy who has never made a mistake, and the majority of people do something that they're not proud of at least once in their lives. While some mistakes are bigger than others, they're all moments we'd rather keep to ourselves most of the time. For some people those mistakes are poor decisions or lapses in judgment that land them behind bars.

One man found himself facing a judge for sentencing after making poor choices. Arthur Booth had the entire internet weeping after a video of him went viral when the sentencing judge in court recognized him as one of her childhood friends. When Booth recognized the judge, he began to openly sob with embarrassment. He was ultimately sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to a drug rehabilitation center.

People wondered what happened after that fateful day in court, and a couple of years later a short update came, showing him reuniting with the judge after finishing his sentence and rehab. But that was years ago, where is he now?

Family

Mother of four shares why she showers with her kids, sparking a debate among parents

How old is too old to bathe with children?

Representative Image from Canva

A mom of four sparked a debate after sharing that she still showers with her kids.

Seems like few things take up more debates than showers these days. When to do it, how often to do it, which snacks are best while doing it (yes, that last one is real).

But when you add parenting into the mix, there’s even more potential for controversy.

Take for instance, Australia-based mom of four, Bronte Towns, who recently went viral after sharing why she showers with her children, all of whom are under seven years old.

In her video’s caption, Towns explained that she was a proponent of family showering because it’s a “natural way” to teach her kids about their own bodies, as well as “bodily autonomy, personal boundaries & consent.”

parenting
Pop Culture

Woman who was poor but has a rich girlfriend explains why 'rich people don't say they're rich'

It's all about perspective.

via Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

A woman on a shopping spree.

One of the interesting quirks about wealth and class in America is that many people have a hard time determining their socioeconomic status accurately. A poll published by Business Insider found that some Americans earning less than $50,000 feel rich, while others earning more than $100,000 feel poor. Nearly half of Americans earning $100,000 or more identify as middle class.

The same poll found that only 13% of millionaires believe they are wealthy and 60% define themselves as middle class.

A TikTokker named Geneviève explained how this disconnect could happen by using her girlfriend as an example. Geneviève grew up in a low-income family and her girlfriend was raised by affluent parents, with a live-in nanny and a maid. However, the girlfriend always thought she was middle class.

wealth
