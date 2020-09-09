popular

Denver is sending mental health experts instead of cops in response to nonviolent calls

via CBS / Denver

Last Friday, a police officer in Salt Lake City, Utah shot a 13-year-old boy with autism spectrum disorder who was suffering from a mental health crisis. According to a GoFundMe page, the boy was left with serious injuries to his shoulder, ankles, intestines, and bladder.

The boy's mother, Golda Barton, requested a crisis intervention team to transport her son to a hospital for treatment and believes the police reaction was excessive.

"He's a small child. Why don't you just tackle him?" Barton said according to NPR. "You are big police officers with massive amounts of resources. Come on, give me a break."

This story out of Salt Lake City is another in a long list of incidents over the past few months that have inspired Americans to rethink the role that armed police officers have in society.

via GoFundMe

A recent program out of Denver, Colorado has found that having unarmed mental health professionals respond to matters that don't threaten public safety can be even more effective than armed officers.

On June 1, Denver's new Support Team Assistance Response (STAR) program hit the streets. The STAR program builds off of Denver's co-responder program that paired mental health professionals with armed police officers starting back in 2016.

Since its launch, it has responded to more than 350 911 calls often connected to unmet mental or physical needs.

These teams, made up of mental health professionals and paramedics, are better equipped to handle Denver's most vulnerable populations and they also allow police to respond to violent situations.

The team has responded to unhoused people in distress, people having suicidal ideation, indecent exposure calls, trespassers, and people simply acting strangely.

via Caring for Denver Foundation / Twitter

STAR teams aren't pressured to respond to more pressing, violent calls so they take a more personal approach to helping people. The team has been able to work on some calls for up to two hours.

"It's the future of law enforcement, taking a public health view on public safety," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen told The Denver Post. "We want to meet people where they are and address those needs and address those needs outside of the criminal justice system."

Having the STAR and co-responder teams gives dispatchers a better chance to solve problems by giving them a the opportunity to match situations with those best trained to handle them.

"We're really trying to create true alternatives to us using police and jails," said Vinnie Cervantes with Denver Alliance for Street Health Response, one of the organizations that helped start the program.

The STAR program is currently only working in the central downtown area of the city, but community groups hope it will expand citywide. Organizers are also working to help other municipalities, such as nearby Aurora, to adopt similar programs.

"It really kind of proves that we've been working for the right thing, and that these ideas are getting the recognition they should," Cervantes said.

It's impossible to know whether a program like STAR would have prevented a 13-year-old boy with autism spectrum disorder from being shot in Salt Lake City. But there's no doubt that armed police officers shouldn't be a one-size-fits-all solution to keep our cities and their residents safe.





mental health
Student's response to a school assignment bravely challenges its cultural assumptions

Ericka Bullock-Jones/Facebook

When we hear about racial bias in education, we might picture things like disparities in school funding, disciplinary measures, or educational outcomes. But it can also show up in the seemingly simplest of school assignments—ones that some of us wouldn't even notice if we don't look outside our own cultural lens.

Ericka Bullock-Jones shared one such instance on Facebook, with her daughter's responses to questions on a high school ancestry assignment.

"My kids go to a pretty much all white school," she wrote. "They got an assignment yesterday asking them to talk to their relatives and document how their families came to 'immigrate' to the US. The teacher asked for details about the 'push and pull of the decision' and really made it sound like a light hearted assignment. Female Offspring was INCENSED. She is a beast - and I mean that in the best possible way. I wish I had a scintilla if [sic] her nerve, knowledge and courage when I was her age. This is what she put together to turn in for this assignment..."

racial justice
National Guard helicopter pilots rescued campers trapped on all sides by deadly fires

K-LOVE Radio News/Facebook, California National Guard/Facebook

California National Guard crew were sleeping cozily in their beds when they got the call. Dozens of campers were stranded by the Mammoth Lake Reservoir, northeast of Fresno, trapped on all sides by the fast-moving Creek Fire. All exit routes were blocked in the blaze. Firefighters had no way in to get them out.

According to ABC News, the National Guard took two helicopters, a CH-47 and a UH-60 Black Hawk, through the thick smoke and fire to rescue the men, women, and children who had found themselves encircled by fire in the middle of the night. When the helicopters arrived, they found the campers gathered on a dock just 50 feet from the encroaching blaze.

"There are a couple pictures out there and—not bravado—but it was five times worse than any of those pictures," CW5 Kipp Goding, who piloted the Black Hawk, told ABC. "Every piece of vegetation, as far as you can see around that lake, was on fire."

best of humanity
school
Black teen shares a list of 16 rules his mom had him memorize to stay safe when he leaves the house

via Cameron Welch / TikTok

Going out in public is much more dangerous for a Black man in American than a white man. A Black man is nearly three times more likely to be killed by the police.

He's at 1.5 times greater risk of being the victim of homicide than a white man and 3.3 times more likely than a Hispanic man.

Even though black men and white men sell and use recreational drugs at nearly the same rates, black Americans are 2.7 times as likely to be arrested for drug-related offenses.

black lives matter
Video perfectly explains what the media does to women and why it's a global health problem

via Challenging Media

In 1979, filmmaker and activist Jean Kilbourne released the documentary "Killing Us Softly: Advertising's Image of Women." The landmark film provided an eye-opening look into how the the media's sexualized, objectifying images of women negatively affect society.

Given the fact that the media hasn't stopped objectifying women, its only got better at it through the use of digital tools, the documentary has been updated three times.

In 2010, Kilbourne released "Killing Us Softly 4" that revealed how beauty standards had become even more unobtainable in the Photoshop era.

women
