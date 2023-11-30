These dancers can decipher choreography by sound only and it’s mind-boggling
Just…wow!
If there's one thing people have collectively learned from shows like "So You Think You Can Dance?," it's that everyone is not born a dancer. When people who were gifted with rhythm and talent dance, it's like poetry, with movements so fluid that you question if they're somehow floating in water and choreography so complex and precise that you wonder if they're actually robots. It's beyond watching people move their bodies to the sound of music; it's watching an artist paint a masterpiece with ease.
The LA Clippers dancers, Clippers Spirit, has turned things up a notch by challenging their dancers to copy the previously learned choreography by only using sound.
It sounds easy enough, but the catch is they're not using the music associated with the choreography. The dancers are also not able to look at the dancer behind them, who is giving them the expected moves. They can only go by the sounds the hidden dancer's feet and body are making.
It's one heck of a dance exercise that requires a keen ear and extraordinary dance talent. The Clippers Spirit posts these choreography challenges to their Instagram page where you see some dancers knowing their limit and opting out. But for the ones that don't, their ability to jump right in with the right moves is mind-boggling.
"I LOVE THE MOMENT WHEN THEY KNOW THEY HAVE THE CHOREO SO THEY GO 1000%," one person says.
"Who’s the girl in blond at the end. Her moves (praise hands emoji)," someone writes.
"PLEASE Keep 'em coming because these are my favorite videos on this app," another fan reveals.
It's obvious these girls know their stuff because this challenge has to be one heck of a mental exercise. What an amazing skill level they have, and what a fun way to get the dancers warmed up before practice.