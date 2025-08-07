Woman shares the 3 things she could never get away with having a Secret Service father
Guess when your dad takes a special course in forgery, skipping school becomes a challenge.
Many of us grew up with strict parents, but growing up with parents that were part of the secret service? That's a whole ‘nother level of no-nonsense child-rearing. But for Ashley Hicks, whose dad was a Secret Service agent, this was the reality. Over on TikTok, she’s shared countless stories that reveal just how unconventional her childhood was.
In one particular popular video, Hicks shared how she was unable to get away with three very common things: lying, sneaking out/skipping school, and sleepovers. So basically, any plot point to a '90s teen movie was not happening under her dad’s watch.
To further paint the scene, Hicks recalled a few failed attempts at these transgressions. Like the time she tried to lie about going to a friend's house three miles away, and dad immediately checked the odometer when she got home to confirm that she had, in fact, driven an additional 20ish miles…and thus was not at said friend’s house. Yikes.
Anecdote #2: One time, Hicks tried to forge her mother’s signature on a note to be able to skip school. The next day, she was sent to the principal's office, where her father was waiting for her. He told her, “I skipped a meeting at the White House to be here, because we know that you skipped school yesterday.” How did he know? The forged signature. Apparently, he had taken a special course to detect such things.
And to clarify the “no sleepovers” rule: Hicks was allowed to have friends overnight, and she was allowed to go over to a small group of friend’s houses whose parents also happened to be in government agencies like the FBI. Being ultra-selective with which house kids sleep at is a pretty popular parenting practice nowadays, so in this instance, maybe Hicks' dad wasn’t extreme, just ahead of his time.
Needless to say, people were impressed to hear about these hardcore tactics. Scared, but impressed.
“Checking the odometer is so smart.”
“Imagine being the principal and a secret service agent using your office to interrogate his kid about forgery 😂”
“You probably had your own agent and had no clue.”
“Bro kept up with you better than life 360 before it was even invented.”
“When your dad skips White House meetings, you know you did a thing.”
Then again, some folks noted that these tactics felt all too familiar.
“My dad checked the image too, I didn’t get away with it. He was in the Air Force.”
“So what you're saying is my mom missed her calling.”
And yet, despite the strictness, Hicks tells Today that as teens, she and her sisters were still allowed to make mistakes. “He knew we were going to do the teenage things, and he hammered it into us: ‘You will not get in trouble if you do it the responsible way. I’m not gonna be happy about it, but I want you to be safe.’”
Of course, growing up with a dad in the Secret Service has bestowed some unique skills, especially when it comes to being safe and "situationally aware.”
In a different TikTok video, both Hicks and her sister delved into helpful hints like placing a pair of men's shoes outside the door so passersby would think a man lives there (particularly helpful for single women), arranging a Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist sale to be outside a fire or police station, and never sitting with their back towards the door while eating at a restaurant.
Interesting to think that these are tidbits many of us are exposed to now because of social media, but they were habits ingrained into Hicks long before that, thanks to dad. Maybe she didn't grow up like all the other kids, but she's certainly entered adulthood with some cool skills and even cooler stories. All of which you can find by following Hicks on TikTok.