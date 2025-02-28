Emotional video shows a dad having one last hug with his son before an arm amputation
Nothing can change the love shared between them.
Rarely in life do we get the gift of knowing certain moments will be our last. Imagine how we might savor them, if we did. It would probably look a lot like this video below, shared by Isla Rachel on TikTok, which shows her husband Shaun enjoying one last cuddle with their son before receiving an arm amputation.
In an interview with Newsweek, Isla shared that her partner was diagnosed with sarcoma in May of last year, which resulted in a tumor that had developed in his chest that affect blood supply to his right arm. Unfortunately, after several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation surgery was the only viable option. And with that, very little chance of being able to spare the arm.
While Shaun was apparently “at peace” with the situation, it obviously didn’t make it less emotional. And in the clip, which quickly racked up nearly 600,000 views, we can feel that as he uses both arms to lift his child in the air, and offer his copious hugs and kisses.
@islarachael The bravest, strongest, most incredible man that we’re so lucky to call ours. #cancer #sarcoma #amputation #surgery ♬ These Memories - Hollow Coves
"It meant everything to him to be able to lift Archie up and see him smile. It gives him the motivation to get through anything," Isla told Newsweek. "I felt very emotional watching it happen, but so proud of my brave and courageous husband."
Understandably, people were moved. And so many, including those who have had similar experiences, reached out to offer support.
“It’ll just be a different kind of huggle,” one person encouraged. Meanwhile another shared, “my dad has sarcoma and had his left arm amputated at shoulder two years ago! He has adapted well. Yes things are harder but he finds a way. Wishing you guys nothing but good vibes and healing thoughts.”
Many also tried to reassure Shaun that while life might look a little different, his kid will love him all the same.
“My kids have seen my wife go through cancer. While she didn’t lose limbs, she did change a lot physically. Throughout it all, they have been amazing with her. Kids don’t care. They just love,” one person wrote.
Another shared, “My dad had a horrible accident before I was born. All I knew was him after the accident, he was a great dad. Your kiddo will only know dad after, and will look up to and love their dad just the same.”
Still another echoed, “I know it’s not the same but if it eases your minds to know about how your kids will feel, my father was born missing his arm at the elbow and his other hand was missing a digit and the hand and arm were a bit differently formed. My sister and I never thought about it twice. He still hugged us and we played and roughhoused and lived it up. It was just one more cool thing about my dad that made him awesome.”
And just to drive this point home, Isla recently posted a follow-up video of Shaun, post-surgery, holding his boy while jumping joyously on a trampoline.
@islarachael Replying to @oliviaaaasl amen!! #cancer #sarcoma #amputation #amputee @Shaun Lemberg ♬ Sweet Love - Myles Smith
Life changes, but love can be an amazing stabilizer during even the most difficult of transitions.