Couples share why Valentine's Day for them is February 15th
These couples might be onto something.
Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate your love with a special dining night out, lavish gifts, chocolate, and all-out memorable experiences. That is, if you live in the movies. For many people, February 14th is a special day with your special someone, but for a growing number of couples it’s just another day in the week. Don’t get it twisted, it’s not that they don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day. It’s just that they celebrate it on February 15th or later.
Folks on Reddit are praising this method. “Got into the packed steakhouse last night where there was practically nobody there,” said one poster. “Flowers and candy were more than half off. Get your partner to accept celebrating Valentine’s on the 15th.”
Other posters have co-signed this philosophy, with one stating the obvious:
“We stopped celebrating on the 14th years ago. Things always cost more. Restaurants are packed. Service and food quality are mediocre, since they're packed. Ubers are surge priced. There's just no good reason—other than the symbolism—to force a celebration the day of. We typically go out the weekend before or after.”
Valentine’s Day is big business in the United States. In spite of Americans scaling back on spending on the holiday last year, the National Retail Federation is projecting $27.5 billion in spending on Valentine’s Day in 2025. That’s a lot of overpriced stuffed bears with hearts and marked up chocolate! It’s gotten to the point that according to the New York Times, marketers and businesses are creating anti-Valentine’s Day products, sales, and movements to ensure they aren’t missing potential customers that revolt against the holiday.
As pointed out by those couples, celebrating the day after or even the weekend after the official Valentine’s Day date can offer deep discounts on chocolate, wine, stuffed animals, and many other products for you and your partner to indulge in. There might even be restaurants in your area that would still serve the Valentine’s Day specials at a lower price in order to sell off the extra lobster, beef, shrimp, etc. that they bulked up on for the busier holiday.
But the discounts and frugality of celebrating Valentine’s Day on February 15th or any other date isn’t the only reason to consider it. Some couples love doing it because they feel like they’re being “discount bandits” like a Bonny and Clyde for deals, loving the fact they’re enjoying each other and their “haul” feeling like they’ve gotten away with something. Or they feel like making Valentine’s Day even more exclusive and special by making it on March 1st or September 8th or whenever they feel like it. Or they just would rather do small loving things each day and have “little” Valentine’s Day every day.
For some couples, Valentine's Day could be a random beach day in the summer.Photo credit: Canva
No matter how or when you spend Valentine’s Day, everyone seems to agree that it’s best when you and your partner make it your own way that works for you both. After all, when you come down to it, it’s all supposed to be about you as a couple. Now pass the discount Reese’s peanut butter cup hearts!
