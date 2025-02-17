Couples share the 'weirdest' things they discovered after moving in with together
Moving in together changes everything, doesn't it?
No relationship remains unchanged after moving in together. This is the chapter where you learn about your significant other’s truest self, in many ways—their habits, ticks, how they manage chores and money, their sleep patterns, their level of tidiness, their communication style, how they handle conflict, etc. The good, the bad, and yes, the ugly.
And while having these revelations can end a relationship, it’s also a milestone that helps endear our partners to us, and helps both partners connect on a deeper level. Some initial anxiety can lead to wholehearted commitment…with maybe even a few laughs along the way.
Recently, folks online decided to open up about their own personal discoveries they made about their other half after moving in together, and boy are these stories entertaining, not to mention relatable. Read along for a good chuckle, and to remind yourself that if you live with a sweetheart (and their peculiarities) you are not alone.
What's the weirdest thing you've discovered about your partner only after moving in together?
byu/SeasonBeneficial5871 inAskReddit
“He will occasionally (usually when I'm not around to be appalled) eat dry tortellini straight out of the bag when he's reading in bed. Dry. Tortellini.”
“We were fixing to watch a movie and he wanted popcorn. He said ‘too bad we don’t have any lettuce.’ I asked if he wanted a salad, he said ‘No, I want popcorn and lettuce.’ He said he never said anything at the movie theater because he always knows they never have lettuce. The man eats bites of lettuce and popcorn together. His whole family does.”
“She doesn't fully close cabinets or lids. She'll leave out a jar of anything (jelly, peanut butter, etc) and give the lid a quarter turn then call it a day.”
“In the middle of the night I will wake up to him having both of his arms straight in the air like a damn zombie. If I lay too close to him when he does this I get a surprise mammogram when he inevitably drops his arms down.”
“He set tons of alarms, but none actually wake him up.”
“While I'm cooking, he insists on opening the goddamn oven MULTIPLE TIMES to check if it's ready. Makes me homicidal.”
“My partner secretly freaks out whenever I'm cooking and the stove is set any higher than medium-low. if i walk away for more than one second, he would turn it down and not say anything.”
“My boyfriend sleep talks, yells, sings, and laughs. I’ve woken up in a panic thinking someone was breaking in because he had yelled at the top of his lungs “WTF ARE YOU DOING HERE” just to look over seconds later and see him with his eyes closed and mouth wide open 💀”
“How every single cup of coffee is left 1/4 full around the apartment.”
“He sleeps like a vampire; sleeping on his back, with his arms straight by his sides or folded on his chest. Every. Single. Night. Some nights he doesn’t even change his position at all. I was seriously concerned during the first couple of nights we slept in the same bed.”
“He completely undresses before going to the bathroom to poop.”
“Evidently there is a right way and a wrong way to fold towels.”
“I always thought that when movies or TV shows feature someone talking in their sleep, and they just spout random, silly nonsense, that it was mostly for comedic effect and wasn’t really a reflection of real life. Nope. My partner talks in his sleep and it’s always just absolute random, silly nonsense. The most recent one was, in a tone of dismay; ‘There’s ice cream all over the stairs…’ followed by a drawn out ‘broooooooo.’ He also just periodically giggles in his sleep, which, frankly, is one of the most adorable things I’ve ever seen from another human.
“He wanted to put all the cutlery just straight into a drawer without any divides between knives, forks and spoons. Just... All in there in a mess.”
“My ex slept with his eyes slightly open. The first night I thought he died. The second night I almost performed an exorcism.”
“She is capable of reversing her sleep schedule as needed. I've had the same sleep schedule for decades and she just... makes up new ones when needed.”
“He wakes up every night to find something to eat from the fridge while half asleep.. And drops food all the way from the fridge back to bed. And sometimes leaves cutlery in the fridge.”
“She eats Oreos by taking a tall glass and filling it about three quarters full of the cookies then she fills the glass with milk. She then waits about 5-10 minutes, stirs it all into a slurry and eats it like soup.”
“She doesn’t talk in her sleep but she hums. Sometimes I can make out the tune. Last night it was Pink Pony Club.”
“Socks. All over the place.”
“She rarely wears clothes, she's the naked neighbor, and now so am I.”
And then, sometimes it’s about being surprised by the sense of peace our partners bring us. This can be especially true for those that come from traumatic living situations. It can be just as much of an adjustment to simply have a drama-free home.
“How unbelievably, and almost uniquely, normal she is.She has no drama. No family issues. No trauma induced fetishes. She likes Superman and loves people for who they are. She’s mild mannered and kind. Loves animals. Like she has ZERO crazy. We’ve never raised our voices to one another in 9 years together.Coming from 30 years of chaotic relationships, it’s still a little unsettling to me sometimes. Like we’ve been married 7 years now and I still wait for the crazy to pop up, but there very well may just not be any. She’s the definition of a breath of fresh air. Every day.”