Couple who met in a widowed spouse grief group awed by double rainbow at their wedding
Hard not to see this as a sign.
Finding love again after losing a long-time partner isn't always easy. Being widowed comes with complicated emotions—sadness, worry, guilt, grief—and it can be hard to imagine ever falling in love again when you're in the middle of processing all of those feelings.
But sometimes loves comes along when we least expect it, which is how Michelle and Scott Ellermets ended up in a wildly viral moment.
Wedding photographer Chelsea Schaefer shared a compilation of photos and video from the Ellermets' beach wedding that took place on September 7, 2024 and it's been viewed by millions.
A beautiful story of love after loss
"After both unexpectedly losing their spouses of 20+ years, they met in their local grief group," the video begins. "They fell in love."
Schaefer explained that it rained the whole day of the wedding, but just minutes before the ceremony began, the sun came out and a double rainbow appeared.
Watch:
@chelseaschaefer24
I will never get over this day 🥹🌈
The couple's story is as sweet as two people who've lost their life partners can be.
Michelle had been married to her husband Jonathan for more than 23 years when he died unexpectedly of a heart attack in January of 2023. Scott was married to his wife Lisa for 29 years, but she passed away following an illness in June of the same year.
Michelle and Scott both joined a support group for grieving spouses in the Washington D.C. area.
"I joined Facebook in early December and a [local] widows [and] widowers website," Scott told Good Morning America. "And when I got on it, I saw that somebody was Facebook friends with my sister. It happened to be Michelle." He decided to send her a message and they hit it off right away.
They were just supportive friends at first. In fact, Michelle even told him that she wouldn't ever marry again. But love had other plans.
The Ellermets and their loved ones at their weddingPhotos courtesy of Chelsea Schaefer Photography
Friendship grew into another chance at love
"Our friendship, just at some point along the way, became more than that -- and we fell in love," Michelle told GMA. One thing that mutual loss had taught them was that time isn't promised, so they didn't hesitate when they knew they wanted to get married.
"At our age, when you know, why not?" said Michelle. We don't want to waste any time. You can't take your days for granted."
The double rainbow that greeted them at the end of their ceremony felt like "icing on the cake' and "a blessing from God" said Scott. Many of the millions who have watched the video agree, saying they see the double rainbow as a sign from their lost loved ones.
"Their late spouses gave them their blessings...love it"
"They approve & probably played a part in bringing you together from the other side. 🙏🏻🙏🏻"
"You can't tell me the two rainbows aren't their late partners supporting them ❤️"
"The double rainbow gave me immediate goosebumps 🌈🌈❤️❤️"
"If that’s not a sign I don’t know what is! God bless their marriage."
"Both late spouses sending their blessings!!! How beautiful!! I wish you both all the happiness!! ❤️🌈🌈"
"There is no clearer sign than a double rainbow when widowers find solace and love in each other. Both of their dearly departed loved ones wanted them to find happiness, and they’re just so happy that they have each other to lean on ♥️✨"
"When I remarried a widower, as a widow myself, there was a beautiful soft snow that fell for about one minute at the reception. It was so beautiful. And we believe it was a sign from our beloved spouses."
The double rainbow felt like a blessing, the couple said.Photos courtesy of Chelsea Schaefer Photography
The story is giving other widowed people hope
Others who have lost partners said they found hope in the story.
"🌈 Goosebumps here. I'm a widow and I find the rainbows so romantic. Their late partners showed out in the cutest way."
"I need this in my life. I lost my fiancé unexpectedly in 2022 and I want to fall in love again. I hope to find him one day again."
"This is so beautiful! I’m finding there are no such things as coincidences — this was absolutely the late spouses giving their blessing. I lost my husband to brain cancer 7 months ago and cannot imagine dating, especially while still raising our two young kids. But this still gives me hope. 🌈"
"This made me cry. I lost my husband and this give me hope. Thank you for sharing!! Wishing them all the happiness!!"
Rainbows are a symbol of hope because, as the saying goes, you can't have a rainbow without the rain first. No one wants their beachside wedding ruined by rain, and this couple may have been disappointed by the weather early in the day, but there was something beautiful in store for them.