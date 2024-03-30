Classic ‘SNL’ sketch when Bill Hader broke character and cracked up his co-stars for 44 seconds
Kristen Wiig and Scar Jo can hardly keep it together.
It must be incredibly hard to do live TV comedy sketches and never break character, especially when you’re working alongside some of the funniest people on the planet. Every “Saturday Night Live” cast member has had their moment where the sketch was too funny and they lost control, but few had it happen more times than Bill Hader, who starred on the show from 2005 to 2013.
One of Hader’s most popular characters on SNL was Stefon, the New York City nightlife reporter. Multiple times during the sketch, he had to cover his face to prevent the audience from seeing him laughing.
But one of the most obvious character breaks Hader ever had was in 2010, on season 36 of the show, during a “Hollywood Dish” sketch where he and Kirsten Wiig played entertainment reporters. The guest on this episode was Scarlett Johannson.
Towards the end of the sketch, Hader spits a Big Gulp onto Wiig and throws a bowl over her head and the duo completely loses it. The clip recently emerged on TikTok, and people are remembering how hilarious Hader and Wiig were on the show.
(The entire sketch is at the bottom of the article.)
Scarlett Johansson, who’s hosted ‘SNL’ 6 times and is married to head writer Colin Jost, does a commendable job in the sketch by not breaking character. "She is such a good actress to just go along with it. Clearly, that wasn’t planned, but good for her for not breaking," Jill wrote in the comments.