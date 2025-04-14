Bill Hader reveals how he shamelessly spoiled the 'Titanic' movie for rude sorority girls
Before Hader was famous, he worked at a movie theater.
Spoiler alert: Before reading this article, you should probably know a few things—not just about the historical tragedy of the Titanic ship in 1912, but also the subsequent James Cameron-directed blockbuster Titanic. You’ve been warned. Here we go: the ship sinks, and things don’t go especially well for most involved. (Though some might argue the iceberg had no issues.)
titanic leonardo dicaprio GIFGiphy
Now that that's out of the way, let’s discuss comedian/actor Bill Hader’s hilarious-in-hindsight interaction with a few bullies at a movie theater back in the day. Hader recently appeared on his friend and fellow SNL alum John Mulaney’s Netflix show, Everybody’s in LA with John Mulaney, and shared the story of how being a jerk just might get a movie ruined for you.
The two pals have quite the history as writers and friends. In fact, one of Hader’s most popular Saturday Night Live characters, Stefon, was co-written by Mulaney, who would often switch the lines on the cue cards at the last minute, causing Bill to explode in laughter. Hader reveals some of the behind-the-scenes hilarity in an interview with Howard Stern, including the fact that “John and all the other writers are dying laughing because they’re just waiting for it.” Hader also talks about other co-stars (hint: Fred Armisen) who tried to get him to "break" due to his high anxiety.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
So, Bill sits down with John and laughingly says: “I got fired from a movie theater for ruining the end of Titanic. I was working in a movie theater, and Titanic hadn’t come out yet, and a sorority had bought out the movie theater. They were in the doorway, and I was going, ‘Hey guys, can you move?’”
Apparently, they did not move—and instead chose to insult his looks.
“They were making fun of me. They said I looked like Charles Manson. Which... I kinda did. I had a little bowtie on and cummerbund, and I was like, ‘Hey guys, please move.’ And they were like, ‘No.’”
alpha phi news GIFGiphy
Bad idea. Karma struck quickly.
“So when they went in, as I tore the tickets, I was like, ‘Enjoy the movie. The boat sinks at the end. Leo dies.’ And they were like, ‘No, he doesn’t.’ I go, ‘Yeah, you think he’s asleep. But he’s frozen.’ And that showed them.”
Sadly, Hader had to be let go for that move, but his boss "came down smiling." He adds, "He was like, ‘Hey, Bill. I have to fire you.’ He loved it. Couldn’t look me in the eye, though.”
Of course, there’s already a Reddit thread about it. On the subreddit r/entertainment, user cmaia1503 posted the Varietyheadline: "Bill Hader Got Fired From His Movie Theater Job for Spoiling ‘Titanic’ to the Sorority Girls Who Made Fun of Him and Called Him Charles Manson: ‘Leo Dies!’""
Within a day, the post had 13,000 upvotes and climbing. One Redditor writes, “Bro got that kind of energy on and off the screen. Amazing, no notes.” Another adds, “I love that it’s not just a spoiler, but the mechanics. The film is going to play with your heart first. No Romeos for you, Theta Bi.”
And then this person says what a lot of us must be thinking (especially those of us who had this job in high school):
“Should have been promoted.”