Actor Christian Bale helps build foster 'village' to keep siblings in foster care together
"This will be one of the things that I'll be most proud of when I draw my last breath."
Actor Christian Bale has found a calling beyond Hollywood. TheBatman star, 51, opened up about his mission to keep siblings in foster care together through Together California, a foster home community under construction in Palmdale, California.
In an interview withCBS Sunday Morning, Bale shared how he became passionate about helping children in foster care, and more about the home's construction process. Citing research that nearly 75 percent of siblings in foster care are separated, Bale explained how terrible it made him feel.
"And so you imagine the trauma of that, you know? But added trauma to being taken from your parents, and then you lose your siblings, you know, that's just something that we shouldn't be doing," he told CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Tracy Smith.
Bale did not grow up in foster care or have any personal ties to it. "I don't think you have to have any connection to foster care in your past. It's just about the basic understanding that as a society, how can we not take care of our children?" he said. "So I don't think it requires a connection. It just requires having a heart."
However, becoming a father 17 years ago to his daughter Emmeline with his wife Sibi Blažić (he also has a son, Joseph), changed his perspective. Bale began to look into foster care, and connected with a man in Chicago named Tim McCormick, who had run foster care homes for decades.
The duo created Together California, a unique model for foster homes. Siblings will stay together in individual houses around a central garden, and will be cared for by trained foster parents whose only job will be to look after them. It is a $22 million project, which "includes 12 homes, transitional housing, and a community center, aiming to provide stability and support for vulnerable children."
The home is being designed by architects AC Martin. They broke ground on the project in February 2024. "I love designing. I love architecture," Bale added. "So I adore the whole design process. And so actually seeing it really–coming to happen is just very, very exciting."
While Together California is still under construction, the goal is to welcome the first foster children early next year. With additional funding being raised (actor Leonardo DiCaprio is an investor), Bale is chomping at the bit to see it officially opened after 17 years in the making. "Ignorance is bliss. If I'd have known it would be 17 years [to open], I still would have done it," he says.
And for Bale, it's much more than a passion project. "This is something that when, you know, I'm closing my eyes for the last time. I wanna look and say...think about, 'Did I do some good? Did I make any changes in the world that were useful?' And this will be one of the things that I'll be most proud of when I, you know, draw my last breath," he said.
In another video shared by CBS Sunday Morning on Instagram, Bale called the project, "Transformative, magical and soulful. And it's going to change children's lives completely."