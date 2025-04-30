Chaos gardening: The Internet’s favorite “messy” trend that’s transforming backyards everywhere
Ditch the rules! Embrace the wild! Let beauty remain untamed.
Get ready to throw out everything you knew about gardening—even if it’s very little—because there’s a new trend in town that’s pure, unadulterated genius. Do you ever walk by a neighbor’s garden, one that’s been planned and pruned to perfection, with its neatly symmetrical flower beds and lushness that rivals Eden? Well, it’s time to say goodbye to the green-eyed monster and hello to your green thumb: TikTok’s latest viral gardening wisdom is taking the Internet by storm as novices and experts alike are discovering that sometimes, the best plan is… to have no plan at all. And science agrees.
Somewhere along the way, between the obsessively manicured lawns and hyper-maintained front yards (with their timed sprinklers, expensive bonsai trees, and cute yet passive aggressive “NO DOGS ALLOWED” signs), we lost the plot on gardening. Sure, hedges trimmed into precise geometric shapes and meticulously spaced flowers that resemble math puzzles are nice to look at, but the moment we started ruthlessly pulling, hacking, and destroying anything that dared grow where it wasn’t explicitly invited, a line was crossed. So, here’s a radical idea for gardening: take a step back, put down the pesticides, and let nature decide. This trust exercise could be the key to unlocking the thriving, biodiverse haven of your dreams.
@meggrowsplants Chaos gardening results 💚 I started chaos gardening when I was working a full time job with a one hour commute each way. I had absolutely no time to garden, but I still wanted to grow my own food. I went outside and made a last ditch effort and just threw all of the seeds I had out into my garden beds and called it a season. And it was one of the best things I ever did! I think chaos gardening appeals to alot of people, because most people are in the exact same boat. Not everyone has time to become an “expert” in gardening, but they still want the amazing experience of growing food. The overwhelm of gardening information out there, and (the sometimes very aggressive) “dos and donts” can actually be discouraging to new gardeners. Chaos gardening is definitely something that has been integrated into my personal gardening style, even though this is now my job! I love the low effort, low maintenance, fun and carefree aspect to it- and you can grow lots of food this way as well. I find that it’s an encouraging way to garden. No rules, no stress, just experimentation and fun in your garden. Do you want to try chaos gardening? 🪴 #chaosgardening #chaosgardener #chaosgarden #gardening #growyourownfood #growfood #growingfood #gardeninspiration #gardendesign #gardentok ♬ original sound - MegGrowsPlants
"Chaos gardening, I also call it intuitive gardening or instinctive gardening, is just taking the stress out of gardening and putting the fun back in there, which is how gardening is supposed to be in my opinion,” says North Carolina resident, Meagan Lloyd (@meggrowsplants), one of the faces behind TikTok’s massively viral “chaos gardening” movement.
Consumed with her full-time job, Lloyd said she had “absolutely no time” for gardening but still wanted to grow her own food. So, one day she gathered up all of her seeds and tossed them into the garden. “And it was one of the best things I’ve ever done!” she remarks.
@calnaturalgardens Chaos garden update 🥰 #chaosgardening #viral #fyp #fypage #foryourpage #fypシ #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fypシ゚viral #fypシ゚ #foryoupage #fypシ #fyppp #garden #gardening #longbeach #california ♬ Loving Me - Janine
She’s not alone in the chaos. Another creator, Melanie (@calnaturalgardens) loves her chaos garden, which boasts over 25 different types of flowers and plants—a buzzy local attraction frequented by the birds and bees all day long. With the success of her garden, she even started offering seasonal flower bouquet subscriptions in Long Beach, California, where one can buy gorgeous bunches of cosmos, purple innocence, strawflowers, and other colorful blooms that “highlight the beauty and diversity of native plants that are otherwise overlooked in the floral industry.”
Meanwhile, almost nothing can match the joy of user @TR’s chaos gardening reveal, where she pans over flower beds that have blossomed into meadows full of brilliant, wiry gems—dahlias, zinnias, and snapdragons—that dance in the wind.
The Internet is absolutely here for it, by the way. “I prefer this over boring front lawns,” one commenter shared. “Honestly, it’s giving Secret Garden vibes and I love it,” said another. Others are seeing their own amazing results, writing, "I've been doing this for years and my garden is THRIVING 🌱" and "Best gardening hack ever! So much less work and so many more flowers 🌸🌼🌺.”
@tayyluuh The results from last year’s chaos garden were unmatched! What flower are you wanting in your cut flower garden this year?! #chaosgardening #garden #wildflower #pnw ♬ BLOOM - Doechii
What’s going on here (and why are scientists getting so excited?)
The point of chaos gardening isn’t to be lazy (although it’s certainly a welcomed perk!); it’s about creating resilient ecosystem powerhouses that mimic nature’s ebbs, flows, and beautiful imperfections. Think about it: out in the wild, plants don’t grow in perfect rows—winds carry seeds wherever they please, creating beautiful “messes” of diverse plantings that naturally suppress weeds and create microclimates that benefit all surrounding plants. Still can’t picture it? Well, all you need to do is watch the opening number from The Sound of Music. Here, the hills are alive with something else, too: the beauty of chaos gardening.
Russell Taylor, VP of Live Earth Products, puts it perfectly: "Chaos gardening goes beyond just a gardening technique; it's a philosophy. It promotes embracing unpredictability and enjoying the natural evolution of the garden."
The trend is already on the move. Beyond the 13 billion views it’s gained on TikTok, in 2023, chaos gardening was featured in the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show.
Stephanie Rose, author of Garden Alchemy and The Regenerative Garden, describes chaos gardening as an act of rebellion: it's about "taking back the land and gardens from what has been structured and high maintenance, like thirsty, manicured lawns and very landscaped environments," she said.
The best part? Anyone can start a chaos garden. You don’t need a degree in horticulture or to spend hours researching cross-pollination. "Not only does chaos gardening save time and money, but it's also great for beginners who want to enjoy a garden but don't know where to start," says Brian Shaunfield, a Lowe's store manager.
So, take that as an invitation to put down that grid-lined notebook and ditch the measuring tape. Maybe it’s time to try embracing a little chaos.