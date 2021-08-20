Well Being

Biden administration announces it will cancel student debt for over 300,000 disabled Americans

Biden administration announces it will cancel student debt for over 300,000 disabled Americans
via US Secretary of Defense / Flickr

One of the most shocking facts of American life is that it takes an average of 21.1 years for the average borrower to pay off their student loan debt.

Most hope that after getting an education they can bear the burden of their loans by having a successful career. But some have their careers derailed or ended altogether by becoming disabled whether by an accident or disease.

This can put someone in a perilous situation that wasn't their fault. They've lost the ability to earn an income but still have to make monthly payments for a degree that they may not need anymore.

The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will cancel the student loan debt for over 323,000 people who are "totally and permanently disabled" and have limited incomes.

The debt cancellation will total over $5.8 billion.

The federal government had laws in place to help disabled people pay off their student loan debts. However, the system required regular income verification and was difficult for many to navigate.

In 2016, a federal watchdog group found that 98% of those dropped from the loan forgiveness program had their loans restored because they failed to keep up with the paperwork, not because they made too much money.

Under the new action, the federal government will erase student debt for the 323,000 Americans identified in Social Security records as being permanently disabled. The recipients won't have to submit any further income checks or risk being eliminated from the program.

All of the loans are expected to be eliminated at the end of the year. Borrowers will be notified when their debt has been discharged.

"This is going to be a smooth process for our borrowers," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. "They're not going to have to be applying for it or getting bogged down by paperwork."

via Michael Fleshman / Flickr

Aaron Ament, president of the National Student Legal Defense Network, called it a "life-changing" step.

"This is a huge moment for hundreds of thousands of borrowers with disabilities who can now move on with their lives and won't be trapped in a cycle of debt," he said.

"With this simple and sensible change, more than 320,000 borrowers and their families are being freed from the burden of student loans that they should not have to repay," Representative Bobby Scott, a Democrat from Virginia and chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee, said in a statement.

The move comes as part of a broader movement by the Biden administration to lessen the burden of student debt for many Americans. The administration extended the student debt payment moratorium enacted in March 2020 through January 31, 2022.

Earlier this year the administration canceled $1.3 billion in student debt held by seriously disabled borrowers whose canceled loans were reinstated after they failed to show proof of their earnings.

Another wave of loan forgiveness canceled $8.7 billion in debt for people who were victimized by schools that made false promises or abruptly closed shop.

Currently, 42.9 million Americans hold $1.59 trillion in federal student loan debt.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
disabilities
Badge
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Empowered Women
Empowered Women

After Losing Her Friend To Cancer, This Woman Created a Horse Camp for Pediatric Patients and Their Families.

True

When Molly Reeser was a student at Michigan State University, she took a job mucking horse stalls to help pay for classes. While she was there, she met a 10-year-old girl named Casey, who was being treated for cancer, and — because both were animal lovers — they became fast friends.

Two years later, Casey died of cancer.

"Everyone at the barn wanted to do something to honor her memory," Molly remembers. A lot of suggestions were thrown out, but Molly knew that there was a bigger, more enduring way to do it.

"I saw firsthand how horses helped Casey and her family escape from the difficult and terrifying times they were enduring. I knew that there must be other families who could benefit from horses in the way she and her family had."

Molly approached the barn owners and asked if they would be open to letting her hold a one-day event. She wanted to bring pediatric cancer patients to the farm, where they could enjoy the horses and peaceful setting. They agreed, and with the help of her closest friends and the "emergency" credit card her parents had given her, Molly created her first Camp Casey. She worked with the local hospital where Casey had been a patient and invited 20 patients, their siblings and their parents.

The event was a huge success — and it was originally meant to be just that: a one-day thing. But, Molly says, "I believe Casey had other plans."

One week after the event, Molly received a letter from a five-year-old boy who had brain cancer. He had been at Camp Casey and said it was "the best day of his life."

"[After that], I knew that we had to pull it off again," Molly says. And they did. Every month for the next few years, they threw a Camp Casey. And when Molly graduated, she did the most terrifying thing she had ever done and told her parents that she would be waitressing for a year to see if it might be possible to turn Camp Casey into an actual nonprofit organization. That year of waitressing turned into six, but in the end she was able to pull it off: by 2010, Camp Casey became a non-profit with a paid staff.

"I am grateful for all the ways I've experienced good luck in my life and, therefore, I believe I have a responsibility to give back. It brings me tremendous joy to see people, animals, or things coming together to create goodness in a world that can often be filled with hardships."

Camp Casey serves 1500 children under the age of 18 each year in Michigan. "The organization looks different than when it started," Molly says. "We now operate four cost-free programs that bring accessible horseback riding and recreational services to children with cancer, sickle cell disease, and other life-threatening illnesses."

Keep Reading Show less
empowered women
Badge
Macy's
Macy's
Macy's Gives

Remote learning sets kids back an average of 2 months. Here’s what Macy’s and RIF are doing to help underserved students who are falling behind.

Photo courtesy of Macy's
True

When almost all of the nation's schoolchildren were forced to embark upon remote learning, everyone struggled to stay afloat: families, students, and teachers. Despite the heroic efforts of educators and families, remote learning presented significant challenges for students, particularly those of lower socioeconomic status.

It's not yet clear the significant learning challenges all students faced last year and the resulting impact as many students return to in person learning this Fall. Preliminary data suggests significant learning loss - particularly among children of color.

The ability to read and write is the foundation upon which an education is built, and research shows students of color and those in high-poverty communities fell even further behind during remote learning than their peers. For example, the sudden shift to remote schooling in Spring 2020 set White students back by 1-3 months in math, while students of color lost 3-5 months of learning.

This systemic inequity that has existed in the American education system for decades has disproportionately left students of color behind, and the COVID-19 school closures multiplied this challenge, impacting a generation of already at-risk youth. Disparities in access to computers, home internet connections, and direct instruction from teachers, all have played a role in this crisis since the start of the pandemic. Even prior to the pandemic, 65% of children in the U.S. were not reading at the proficient level, and 2/3 of U.S. children living in poverty don't have a children's book in their home.

Keep Reading Show less
education
Trending Stories