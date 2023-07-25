+
upworthy
Pop Culture

Woman performs gravity-defying underwater dance routine to iconic song from 'Barbie'

"Is physics a joke for you?"

barbie, dua lipa
JoBlo Movie Clips/YouTube, @kristimakusha/Instagram

She looks exactly like a Barbie in a bathtub.

Barbie” might have started as a movie, but just like the best-selling toy it was based on, the film has evolved into a pop culture phenomenon. Seemingly everything about the summer blockbuster has spurred a mega-viral moment, from all-pink outfits to heated online debates about gender wars.

Included in the long list of iconic scenes is when all the Barbies (oh yeah, and the Kens) have a “giant blowout party” and perform choreography set to “Dance The Night,” sung by Dua Lipa…also a Barbie, who is a mermaid.

Kristina Makushenko, who is basically a mermaid herself, recently performed her own version of the “Barbie” dance completely submerged underwater, rightfully earning the nickname “Aqua Barbie.”

It’s hard to pick which feat is most impressive: Makushenko’s ability to hold her breath that long, her graceful splits or somehow keeping her stylish sunglasses on after all those spins.

“Is physics a joke to you?” one commenter joked after seeing the clip.

Watch:

Makushenko is no stranger to the water or to social media fame. She regularly posts artistic underwater videos that blend her love of swimming, acrobatics and fashion into something unique.

The swimmer extraordinaire delights her millions of followers with recreations of well-known routines, like Rihanna’s Superbowl halftime performance and the uber-famous “Wednesday Addams dance.” She even makes underwater moonwalking look like a breeze.

For Makushenko, the water really is home. In numerous interviews, she’s recalled having a knack for swimming as early as 2 years old, and she won a World Champion title for swimming at the ripe old age of 13. She would go on to win the same title three more times, because why not.

But having a natural talent doesn’t take away from the hard work and dedication Makushenko puts in to make everything look seamless. Filming just one video requires around 5-10 attempts, which takes about “two to two-and-a-half hours,” she shared in an interview with Glorious Sport.

Clearly, from gaining celebrity attention to making headlines and even being invited to have her own Ted Talk, Makushenko’s efforts are causing a splash online. It really doesn’t get old seeing someone taking their passions and combining them in creative ways to bring the world something entirely new.

tiktok
Internet

Young man goes viral for unwittingly demonstrating the perfect drunk girl drop-off

Ronny says it's just the way he was raised, and parents are taking notes.

@achi.1122/TikTok

Ronny did all the right things.

Sometimes it feels like there's an ocean's distance between the way humans should act toward one another and the way we do. So when we see a good example of good behavior—especially in a situation where things so often go the wrong way—it's notable.

Such is the case with Ronny, a young man caught on a doorbell security camera dropping off a young woman who had been drinking. The footage is only 20 seconds long, but people are holding it up as a perfect example of how a guy dropping off a drunk girl should go. The TikTok video has nearly 30 million views, and the comments are filled with people praising Ronny for how he handled the situation.

best of humanity
Identity

Woman's reaction to finding out she's turning 100 is so wholesome and relatable

"Son of a gun! I don't feel 100. Wow…I feel maybe 50…55, maybe."

Photo by Xiang Gao on Unsplash

A 100th birthday is a big deal.

At some point in our journey through life, we realize that our body is far older than our inner self feels. I recall talking to my grandmother on her 80th birthday and hearing her sigh over the phone before telling me, "I don't feel 80." I understood exactly what she meant. In my mind, I've been 24 for the past two decades.

Apparently, that gap between how old we are and how old we feel only gets wider as we get older, as demonstrated by a centenarian grandmother whose reaction to finding out she was turning 100 went viral.

Chelsea Dornan shared a video on her Instagram page of a conversation she had with her grandma leading up to her 100th birthday. At first, the woman seemed surprised to find out she was going to hit triple digits soon, but then she confirmed what year it was and did the math herself.

centenarians
Family

People can't get enough of this Italian preschooler's classically Italian rant

Her inflections and gesticulations are just too much.

@guiseppe_matilde/TikTok

An Italian preschooler's Italian rant has people in stitches.

All people have a need to communicate, but the way we do that varies greatly from place to place. Every culture has its own communication peculiarities that make our human family delightfully diverse.

Not only do humans speak thousands of languages around the world, but we also engage in culturally specific speaking styles, speech patterns and body language, some of which are immediately identifiable.

Case in point: the Italian "finger purse."

culture
Pop Culture

Why is North at the top of a map? Silly video explains how this wasn't always the case.

YouTube's "Map Men" know how to make learning fun.

Photo by Andrew Stutesman on Unsplash

How did North get to be "up"?

When asked to point to North on a map, we point toward the top. Odds are, when you think of the word, you even associate it with “up.” (Unless, of course, you’re a “Game of Thrones” fan, then you might picture a fictional medieval family with very cool dogs and very, very bad luck.)

But why is North always “up”? Has it always been this way? If not, what was “up” before North? Does any of this matter in a digital age where directions are oriented in an instant?

These questions and more are answered by Jay Foreman and Mark Cooper-Jones, two comedians with a passion for geography who host a YouTube series called "Map Men."
history
Family

Sweet kid playing ding-dong ditch shares positive affirmations on stranger's door camera

"You matter.”

via Iceboy 92010/TikTok

A young boy shares positive affirmations on a stranger's doorbell camera.

There's a parent out there who must be pretty proud of their son for standing up for himself and refusing to go along with the crowd that was playing pranks on the neighbors. Instead, he took their game of ding-dong ditch and tried to turn it into something positive.

A video of the boy, first shared to TikTok by a Minnesota mom named Ashley, has received over 5 million views. It shows a young boy looking sincerely into a doorbell camera before brushing a bug off the lens and sharing some positive affirmations with the stranger who lives in the house.

children
Joy

A new trend has Americans going out to dinner earlier than ever before and with good reason

Are we turning into our grandparents?

via Adirienn/Pexels

Two women enjoy a tasty early dinner.

Eating an early dinner has always been a stereotype associated with older, retired people who don't have to worry about work schedules and traffic. Plus, older people tend to have an early-to-bed, early-to-rise schedule and are more concerned about thoroughly digesting their meals before hitting the hay.

But an unexpected change in the great American culture means that older people and Gen Zers are more likely to fight each other for a 5 p.m. reservation at their local diner. A recent story in The Wall Street Journal shows that an increasing number of Americans are going out to dinner earlier.

food
