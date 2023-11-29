+
Pop Culture

Woman gives her Christmas tree a bath before decorating it and the reactions are priceless

Has cleaning culture gotten out of hand?

christmas tree, artificial christmas tree
@rhema.br/TikTok

A woman went viral on TikTok for washing her Christmas tree in the shower

TikTok is a place where any interest can forge a community. And cleaning is no different. Clean freaks can get their fill on everything from lesser known organizational hacks to viral products to soothing before-and-after videos on the platform.

But, perhaps you can have too much of a good thing.

A woman by the name of Rhema (@rhema.br), who regularly posts cleaning content, recently went viral for her “unpopular opinion” that one should wash their Christmas tree regularly.

In the clip, which has been viewed 1.7 million times, Rhema places her artificial Christmas tree in her bathtub and sprays it with the TikTok famous pink cleaning solution.

@rhema.br Clean my Christmas tree with me 🌲🫧 #clean #cleaning #cleaningtiktok #cleantok #cleantiktok #cleaningmotivation #cleaninghacks #cleaningtips #christmas #christmastiktok #christmastree #christmascountdown #christmasdecor #christmasclean #christmascleaning #christmascleanup #christmascleantok ♬ original sound - Rhema

As “Sleigh Ride” by The Ronettes plays in the background, Rhema then rinses her tree with water and some dish soap. Her camera zooms in on a few small specks going down the drain, and the video concludes with Rhema setting up the Christmas tree in her living room.

All in all, viewers were not convinced this was even remotely necessary. And their reactions were priceless—ranging from delightfully sarcastic to absolutely baffled.

“I’m lucky if I remember to clean my house,” one person quipped, while another joked that a simpler solution would be taking the tree to a car wash.

Others couldn’t help but comment on how little actual dirt was seen being washed off.

“Oh my god 4 whole pieces of dirt it's filthy just throw it out at that,” one person wrote, while another said that “Cleantok is getting out of hand.”

Still, some agreed with the idea, especially since artificial Christmas trees can collect bugs and dust. As one person shared, “I once had the same artificial tree for years and eventually every time I set it up, my allergies would get so bad I'd have to go take a Benadryl. This would totally reduce dust as well as any grubbiness.”

Another individual disagreed, saying that cleaning a real tree made sense but cleaning an artificial one would be “pointless.”

While Rhema’s shower method might seem a bit extreme (even dangerous if your artificial tree is pre-lit), there are several sites that do suggest a regular cleaning routine—though most tutorials only mention some combination of light dusting, vacuuming, or spot cleaning.

Luckily, Christmas tree supplier Balsam Hill has a quick and simple set of steps to perform before and after putting up your tree:

  1. Carefully remove your tree from its box or storage bag.
  2. Starting from the top, wipe the branches, trunk, and base with a soft, dry cloth or a fibre duster. For pre-lit-trees, be careful as you go through each light bulb.
  3. If your tree is unlit, you can use a vacuum with the upholstery bristle brush or crevice attachment to clean it. Test a section at the base of the tree first, making sure that the vacuum can safely clean the dirt off the branches without damaging the tree. You can also use a hand vacuum for lighter suction and easier control.
  4. Clean up the entire area with a vacuum before you start fluffing and decorating your tree.

And before you put it away for the year:

  1. Unplug lights from the wall and take off all decorations from your tree.
  2. For pre-lit trees, wipe branches with a clean, dry cloth. Start from the top and gently work your way around the light bulbs.
  3. If your tree is unlit, you can give it a quick sweep with a vacuum using the upholstery bristle brush or crevice attachment. Make sure to test a section at the base of the tree first to check if it can safely clean the branches without damage.
  4. Dismantle the tree according to instructions. Compress all branches carefully and ensure that there are no unnecessary strains on the branches and lights.

And in the spirit of Christmas, perhaps we should take this comment the most seriously:

“You know what…it’s your tree. Live your best life.”

