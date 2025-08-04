upworthy
Joy

Baby shocks and delights crowd by taking magical first steps during WNBA halftime crawl

And the crowd goes wild!

baby, first steps, WNBA, basketball, crowd
Canva

A baby takes their first steps. A basketball crowd goes wild.

It's a small step for a baby, but a GIANT step for mankind—at least on the Internet. Even though the Minnesota Lynx beat the living heck out of the Vegas Aces, it didn't sully the adorable halftime baby-race show. And now, basketball might never be the same.

From the WNBC Instagram page, they note "some wholesome content for your timeline."

 The Las Vegas Aces baby crawl is already adorable enough as it is. But on this particular day, magic struck. What follows is definitely one for the baby's digital scrapbook. As the parents and friends lined up on opposite sides of the court to encourage their racing baby to crawl as fast as they could, one small infant clad in red leggings, a white top, and a pink bow pulled ahead from the jump. The chyron reads, "We immediately had a front runner."

And just like that, this quick lil tot, out of nowhere, just stood up and started walking instead. "But then," the screen reads. "She started taking her first EVER steps." The crowd understandably goes wild. She, perhaps feeling the exciting momentum of her many new fans, picks up the pace and runs right into the arms of the woman waiting for her. In a supportive (and non-competitive) move, the surrounding mothers, sisters, and friends applaud the baby and give the mom all kinds of smiles and love.

The clip then shows the baby's proud dad (clearly an Aces fan) carrying her in one hand, and her giant inflatable trophy in the other. "Talk to me, Dad," we hear. He responds, "She hadn't been walking. She just randomly decided to stand up in the middle of the thing!" He laughs with more pride as the person filming says, "Proud dad moment. Congratulations, champ!"

 baby, nba, wnba, eating, kids  Cute baby at basketball game.  Giphy NBA 

The comments are hilarious and joyous. A top commenter suggests that perhaps this is a sign of things to come. "Draft speech...My first steps were on a WNBA court. It was destined!" Another agrees, adding, "The fact that she walked the rest of the way, for her first time, in socks, on a basketball court… yea she a hooper in the making FASHO!!!! I would have been a bawling MESS LOL!!"

Reddit has already exploded. In the subreddit r/NBA, someone jokingly posts, "Baby blatantly cheats by taking her first ever steps to win the Las Vegas Aces baby crawl race."

This is followed by over a thousand comments in 24 hours. One shouts, "REF DO SOMETHING." Others continue with that joke. "This is why I quit baby crawl racing, too many sweats."

This Redditor takes it up a notch, by mock-alerting sports analyst Stephen A. Smith. "Steven A. Smith: Let me tell you something right now! I’m sick and tired of these so-called “experts” in the baby community trying to tell me that these little ones, these adorable, chubby-cheeked miracles, THEY’VE ALREADY BEEN ABLE TO WALK BEFORE WE SEE IT ON CAMERA? I mean, have you lost your mind!?

Listen, this baby is a personal friend of mine! I’ve watched this baby, folks! I’ve seen the struggle, the wobbly knees, the carpet burn, the sheer DETERMINATION! Don’t come in my face, on national television, and try to throw shade on this achievement. When a baby takes its first steps, THAT’S EXACTLY WHAT IT IS! THE. FIRST. STEPS."

 baby, baby walking, first steps, trying, kids A baby makes a great attempt at walking.  Giphy GIF by TLC 

Despite all the funny memes and jokes, many seemed moved by this moment. "I was thinking how so many parents don’t get the chance to actually film the first walk and this being it is pretty momentous. Now imagine being the kid’s younger sibling and having to live up to this lol."

  - Baby takes first steps during a basketball halftime show.  www.youtube.com, The Today Show 

