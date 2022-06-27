+
Joy

This alcohol brand brings the sunshine with an aperitif unlike anything that's come before

With organic agave and a Meyer lemon citrus profile Le Moné is the drink for summer

This alcohol brand brings the sunshine with an aperitif unlike anything that's come before

When life gave them lemons, this brand made an aperitif. But not just any – Le Moné created an approachable, refreshing citrus profile that doesn't overpower, it compliments. Low in sugars, calories and alcohol by volume, this liquor doesn't compromise. It delivers sophisticated flavor profiles, a better buzz, and leaves you in shape for a great morning without the fog or headache. Here's what they're mixing up:

A family owned vineyard in picturesque Finger Lakes, New York was where the Le Moné journey started. The team cultivated a relationship with the farmers for several years and eventually they tasted the perfect, acid-forward wine with a sharp lemon-lime profile. The dry finish balanced the organic agave and the flavors lended themselves to the Meyer lemon profile that they were after.

Mixed with California brandy, a touch of Persian lime and Italian bergamot, California Meyer lemon remained the star of the show as Le Moné crafted their perfect aperitif. The 100% organic agave brought a sweetness and balance forward while not adding too much sugar.

But Le Moné didn't stop at Meyer lemon, the company has five different flavors including:

The Classic, Meyer Lemon:

For a lighter, livelier aperitif, this flavor variation is the original that started it all. Simple and brilliant, it's the aperitif for those who are dealt lemons and love them anyway. It's that something that goes with anything and is the perfect addition to an at home bar. If you were thinking that Meyer Lemon and agave would go perfectly with tequila... well, you were right. Mix this with tequila, soda water and serve with a lime wedge for your new go to summer drink.

Meyer Lemon, Orange & Lime:

A citrus lover's dream trifecta! The orange and lime create an absolutely beautiful marriage with the Meyer Lemon base. This variant is bright and summery, without being too tart or sour. And we take it back... this is everything you need to make a dream margarita... err at least it's a good thing we don't have to pick favorites. Just add tequila and get the complex, balanced, bar-quality margarita that will have all your friends asking "what's your secret?".

Meyer Lemon, Raspberry & Lavender:

Sophisticated botanicals and bright berries create this refreshing, aromatic aperitif. Ideal for bottomless brunches or those looking to add a little taste of the South of France to their summer agenda, the lavender and berries come together and deliver a getaway in a bottle. Mix with dry gin and prosecco for the perfect poolside drink.

Meyer Lemon & Cucumber:

Nothing says "relax" quite like refreshing cucumber. It is the perfect thirst quencher for long, hot summer days, and just one sip is enough to make you go "sppaaa" – er "ahhh". Serve with just a splash of soda – it needs nothing else!

Meyer Lemon & Blackberry:

Perfect for a picnic that starts early but goes late, the essence of fresh juicy berries brings out the simple pleasure in life. Jammy blackberry and subtle cherry notes are vibrantly highlighted against the Meyer Lemon Canvas. Drink this straight over ice, or with muddled mint and vodka.

Each variation of the Le Moné aperitif delivers simple excellence. What's more is that each of their bottles is made with 100% recycled Italian glass and their labels are made from post-consumer recycled cotton. Enjoy Le Moné responsibly, all summer long!

Upworthy has earned revenue through a partnership and/or may earn a portion of sales revenue from purchases made through links on our site.

From Your Site Articles
Pop Culture

Lebanese dance troupe delivers a breathtaking performance on 'America's Got Talent'

The Mayyas walked like the proud lionesses they are.

YouTube

10/10. The Mayyas dance.

We can almost always expect to see amazing acts and rare skills on “America’s Got Talent.” But sometimes, we get even more than that.

The Mayyas, a Lebanese women’s dance troupe whose name means “proud walk of a lioness,” delivered a performance so mesmerizing that judge Simon Cowell called it the “best dance act” the show has ever seen, winning them an almost instant golden buzzer.

Perhaps this victory comes as no surprise, considering that the Mayyas had previously won “Arab’s Got Talent” in 2019 and competed on “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.” But truly, it’s what motivates them to take to the stage that’s remarkable.

“Lebanon is a very beautiful country, but we live a daily struggle," one of the dancers said to the judges just moments before their audition. Another explained, “being a dancer as a female Arab is not fully supported yet.”

Nadim Cherfan, the team’s choreographer, added that “Lebanon is not considered a place where you can build a career out of dancing, so it’s really hard, and harder for women.”

Still, Cherfan shared that it was a previous “AGT” star who inspired the Mayyas to defy the odds and audition anyway. Nightbirde, a breakout singer who also earned a golden buzzer before tragically passing away in February 2021 due to cancer, had told the audience, “You can't wait until life isn't hard anymore before you decide to be happy.” The dance team took the advice to heart.

For the Mayyas, coming onto the “AGT” stage became more than an audition opportunity. Getting emotional, one of the dancers declared that it was “our only chance to prove to the world what Arab women can do, the art we can create, the fights we fight.”

Keep ReadingShow less
video
Community

Everyone deserves to be the main character in their own love story

The ultimate must-read.

We're all trying to help those we love channel their main character energy. Now, with LoveBook it's never been easier. Whether it's your best friend, romantic partner, parent, child or even yourself, LoveBook is all about sharing the love and making people feel special. Here's how it works:

Keep ReadingShow less
Health

How do you end a conversation with someone who won't stop talking? 19 people share their tricks.

We all know someone who talks too much.

via Pexels

Three people engaged in conversation at a party.

There are some people who live under the illusion that everything they say is deeply interesting and have no problem wasting your time by rambling on and on without a sign of stopping. They’re the relative, neighbor or co-worker who can’t take a hint that the conversation is over.

Of all these people, the co-worker who can’t stop talking may be the most challenging because you see them every day in a professional setting that requires politeness.

There are many reasons that some people talk excessively. Therapist F. Diane Barth writes in Psychology Today that some people talk excessively because they don’t have the ability to process complex auditory signals, so they ramble on without recognizing the subtle cues others are sending.

It may also be a case of someone who thinks they’re the most interesting person in the conversation.

Keep ReadingShow less
psychology
Trending Stories