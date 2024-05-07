+
The iconic house from Pixar's 'Up' is now listed on Airbnb. It even floats.

Plus, it's free.

Airbnb/a0.muscache.com

Coolest Airbnb ever? We sure think so.

If you're a Disney fan and find yourself around Abiquiu, New Mexico in the upcoming months, Airbnb has the perfect stay for you.

The company has created an eerily exact replica of the iconic house from Pixar’s “Up” in honor of the film’s 15th anniversary, and let’s just say…no details were spared in the making of this unique, whimsical and completely immersive experience.

The listing is perfectly written in the curmudgeonly voice of Carl Fredricksen, the movie’s main character, who praises Abiquiu as "the perfect place to head out on wilderness adventures. It’s far away from the big city, so hopefully you’ll get some peace and quiet, and maybe I’ll be able to leave my hearing aid on for once. It’s going to be a great setting to explore nature, and who knows, you might even see a ‘Snipe.’ Please enjoy your stay, but don’t blame me if the house lifts off and floats to Paradise Falls. If that happens, you’re on your own!"

It’s a fair warning, because with the help of 8000 balloons and a crane, the house actually does float mid air.

Check it out:

airbnb icons, airbnb

8000 balloons were used to recreate this iconic image.

Airbnb

There are even more breathtaking photos where that came from. It might be hard to believe these aren’t AI generated at first glance, but Teo Connor, Airbnb’s VP of design, assures us that it’s simply paying attention to the details.

“Everything has to be elevated and thought about through a design lens. Working with the exact Pantone colors of the film, creating a real bed you can feel comfortable in, to ensure that we’re creating these worlds that feel really magical, but a real experience,” he told creative community platform It’s Nice That.

pixar, disney

Carl writes "That’s Ellie and me at our wedding. I barely need a photo to remember that feeling. Thinking about her keeps me going."

Airbnb

airbnb, up airbnb, disney

This is almost an optical illusion.

Airbnb

up airbnb, airbnb icons, cool airbnbs

Guests will have the opportunity to fill their own adventure book.

Airbnb

Visitors can roam around the house and check out mementos from the movie, including photos of Carl and his wife Ellie, Russell’s backpack and even Dug's food bowl. Plus, the listing features other optional adventures like creating your own Adventure Book and stargazing on the lawn, all of which earn Junior Wilderness Explorer badges, another nod to the movie.

After a few of these excursions, guests come back to see the house floating—riding along is probably a safety hazard, after all.

This exhibit is part of Airbnb's “Icons” collection, promising one-of-a-kind experiences throughout the country as a way to “connect with people in new ways,” says Connor. That goes especially for Gen Zers who might not be as familiar with the platform. And honestly, what better way to do that than create more opportunities to engage with beloved television series and pop culture moments?

Other “Icons” adventures include a stay at Paris' Musée d’Orsay during the 2024 Olympic Games, a night in the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy, and a visit to the X-Men mansion in Westchester, New York. Previously, the team built its own Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu, created a moss-covered home in the highlands for a Halloween-inspired stay with Shrek, and invited Ted Lasso fans to stay at his favorite pub in London’s Richmond.

If you want to book any of these experiences, be sure to sign up on the listing's Airbnb page. While some charge a fee, others (like the “Up” home) are free.

Submissions for this particular spot go until May 14. Airbnb will then select the winning guests and finalize bookings. You can sign up here. Good luck!

travel
