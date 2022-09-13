+
After his scone stand was stolen, 10-year-old Toronto boy gets overwhelming support

A happy outcome after a heartbreaking start.

10-year-old Toronto boy gets overwhelming support.

There's something about kids being resourceful and working toward something they really want that gets you in the feels. Ten-year-old David Hove from Toronto set out to earn enough money to buy himself an Xbox by selling homemade scones. But someone had other plans, and when David went inside to take a quick toilet break, his scone stand was gone. You may be wondering what type of person steals from a little kid, and that's exactly what David wants to know. However, after the story aired on CTV Toronto, the community stepped up to replace the stolen stand.

It's amazing how things are coming back together for David after he was heartbroken by his stand being stolen. Gaming systems are expensive and finding a way to earn money when you're still well under the legal age to work can be tricky. Thankfully, David wasn't out the money he earned before his stand was stolen. Though he's only 10, the little entrepreneur thought to bring the money in the house with him when he went to the bathroom. So while the thief drove away with the stand, cooler and even David's cold bottle of water, he didn't get the money.

After seeing a video of the man loading up David's items, Toronto residents came out to support the pint-sized vendor in a big way. The stand was replaced with a table and there were plenty of hungry customers lined up waiting to buy a scone. One person even brought along a brand new Xbox, the one that David was saving for, nearly bringing him to tears.

But David isn't done with his business venture. He told CTV Toronto that he was now going to save up for a car. I don't know about you but when I was 10, I could barely save up for a pack of gum and this kid is saving up for big-ticket items and he's got the help of his community to support him.

Currently there doesn't seem to be a way to send David and his family well wishes or money to help with his business ventures but it looks like he's getting plenty of customers.

David's father, also named David Hove, told CTV Toronto, “It pains my heart to see my kids going through this. They come up with the initiative to do something hard working for themselves … but it’s teaching them life lessons.” Indeed. No parent wants to see their child upset, but when mishaps or misfortunes happen, parents can only hope that a valuable life lesson is gained.

It would seem that the younger David learned a valuable lesson about life, lemons and lemonade. When he experienced misfortune, he was able to witness the coming together of strangers for a common goal. I'm sure the young businessman would've preferred for his stand to never have been stolen in the first place, but it sure is a sweet ending to a sour start.

