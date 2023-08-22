Kind-hearted truck driver helps cat get back home after being missing for a year
BooBoo the cat's parents had all but given up.
BooBoo’s parents had all but given up, nearly a year after their beloved cat disappeared.
Vanore Voaklander and her husband were diligent after BooBoo disappeared during what was supposed to be a short trip outside from their home near Edmonton.
They searched local parks, put up posters and offered a reward. But still their cat was nowhere to be found.
“We were getting leads from all different neighborhoods. We would rush there and find out there would be no cat,” Voaklander told the Global News.
But the Global News reports that seemingly out of nowhere, tow-truck driver Darren Labelle spotted BooBoo wandering around near his shop, nearly 10 miles from his home.
Describing the cat as looking “sick, dirty and beaten up,” Labelle slowly began feeding BooBoo and offering him shelter inside.
“He’d actually jump up on us, head butt you and lay on my keyboard while I was trying to work,” Labelle said. “I realized this cat has to be domesticated.”
So, he put a photo of BooBoo up on a Facebook page for lost animals and within an hour the Voaklanders were on their way to rescue their beloved cat, whom they say slept for three straight days after getting back home.
Hero's don't always wear capes. Meet the rescuers. The world needs more people like this. We are forever grateful.
Posted by Boo Boo Come Home on Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Vanore Voaklander and her husband
They may never know what happened but they think someone may have stolen BooBoo then abandoned him. Regardless, they returned to give Labelle some thank you gifts, including a $1,000 reward.
Labelle initially declined, but now will use the money to help feed some of the other stray cats who have wandered near his shop looking for their own homes.
This article originally appeared on 09.26.18