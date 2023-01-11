+
Identity

A recent study found most men are fine with women running companies but not the government

Only 45 percent of men expressed they felt this way about a female head of government.

Photo created from Pixabay

Women can run businesses but Americans don't want them in office.

This article originally appeared on 12.23.18


A record number of women may have run for office this year, but we’ve still got a long way to go.

Back in 2018, a survey found that Americans are more in favor of a female CEO than a female head of government. According to the TheReykjavik Index for Leadership, which was conducted by data and consultancy company Kantar in order to measure how people feel about women in leadership, 65 percent of Americans feel “very comfortable with the idea of a female CEO, but only 5 percent feel the same way about a female head of government.

The survey also highlighted the difference in opinion between genders. Not surprising, more women were in favor with a woman in power, with 70 percent of women stating they felt “very comfortable” with a female CEO, and only 55 percent of men stating the same thing. Only 45 percent of men expressed they felt this way about a female head of government.The results were published at the Women Political Leaders Global Forum in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The study was conducted between September and October, and interviewed over 10,000 people in each of the G7 countries.

Interestingly, the United States ranked third in comfortability with a female head of government, but first with a female CEO.

Here’s how the G7countries ranked in terms of feeling “Very comfortable” with a female head of government:

1. United Kingdom, 58percent

2. Canada, 57 percent

3. United States, 52 percent

4. Italy, 42 percent

5. France, 40 percent

6. Germany, 26 percent

7. Japan, 23 percent

And how the G7 countries ranked in terms of feeling “Very comfortable” with a female CEO:

1. United States, 63 percent

2. Canada (tied), 59 percent

3. United Kingdom (tied), 59 percent

4. France, 44 percent

5. Italy, 42 percent

6. Germany, 29 percent

7. Japan, 24 percent

It looks like your daughter stands a chance of becoming the next Theresa May in England, but in America, she’d be better off striving to become the next Indra Nooyi.

With that said, the study has been lauded as a step in the right direction for increasing the transparency of public opinion.

23%of german men feel comfortable with having a womanceo...

THIS IS SO 1950

Check out theReykjavik Index for Leadership.#PowerTogether#WomenLeadersIceland@WPLGlobalForum@Kantarpic.twitter.com/Q2y8Stz1AW

—Henrike von Platen (@henrikeVplaten) November27, 2018

Pop Culture

Michelle Yeoh gave a perfect response to being rushed through her Golden Globes speech

Her reaction to the music cue was immediate, authoritative and hilarious.

Georges Biard/Wikimedia Commons

Michelle Yeoh has been acting in films for 40 years.

Michelle Yeoh won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes for her leading role as Evelyn Wang in the acclaimed film "Everything Everywhere All at Once." It was a moment the actress had been waiting 40 years to have, and she wasn't about to let anyone rush her through it.

Yeoh, 60, has been acting in action films in Hong Kong since the 1980s and in the U.S. since the late '90s, kicking martial arts butt alongside the likes of Jet Li, Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan's 007. With major roles in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," "Memoirs of a Geisha" and "Crazy Rich Asians," among other films, she's become a well-recognized face to any regular filmgoer. But until "Everything Everywhere All at Once," she had never played the lead role in a Hollywood film.

Winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy was Yeoh's moment to revel in her success after decades of uphill battles as an Asian actress in an industry filled with underrepresentation and misrepresentation. So when the music cue indicated she needed to wrap up her acceptance speech at the two-minute mark, she simply wasn't having it.

Joy

Years ago India opened a first of its kind elephant hospital and it's adorable.

“Today, for the first time, we can offer them a place where we can heal them."

Photo pulled from Youtube video

With numbers dwindling conservationist take amazing action.

This article originally appeared on 11.27.18


India’s first elephant hospital, the Wildlife SOS ElephantHospital, opened in the Hindu holy town of Mathura, located in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Injured, sick, rescued, and elderly elephants now have a home to receive the care that they need. The facility is run by non-profit Wildlife SOS. Wildlife SOS also runs a conservation and care center near the newly opened hospital, and is currently home to 22 elephants.

Education

A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.

The school assignment was intended to spark debate and discussion — but isn't that part of the problem?

Trameka Brown-Berry/Facebook

A school assignment asked for 3 "good" reasons for slavery.

This article originally appeared on 01.12.18


It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework.

Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.

And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Science

Connecticut family gets a furry surprise when they find a hibernating bear under their deck

When Vincent Dashukewich took a peek under the deck, a sleepy black bear was staring back at him.

Photo by Chris Tellez on Unsplash

Family finds hibernating bear under their deck.

Bears are cute, even the giant grizzly bears that would probably eat you if given the chance. There's something about them being chubby and fluffy that makes you want to snuggle them. But most people, wisely, wouldn't dare to get close to one because humans have pretty keen survival skills that override the cuteness factor.

But as humans continue to encroach on natural animal habitats, there are more and more reports of interactions with bears. Mostly bears getting into trash cans or opening car doors while everyone is tucked in their beds, sound asleep. Recently, a Connecticut family found themselves unexpectedly face to face with a hibernating bear.

When Vincent Dashukewich took his dog out, she started acting strangely and growling at something under the pool deck. Surprisingly, when Dashukewich took a peek under the deck, a sleepy black bear was staring back at him. That's certainly a sight that will get your heart pumping.

Joy

Mom hilariously thinks a church event is a birthday party for a child named Jésus

'It’s so weird. There was nowhere on there for me to RSVP.'

Tasha Salyer TikTok

Mom hilariously thinks a charity event is a birthday party.

Kids get a lot of birthday party invitations. Many daycares and schools have a rule that if you invite a few kids in the classroom, you have to invite all kids in the classroom so no one feels excluded. Parents get used to grabbing invites out of cubbies throughout the school year without much thought.

You see the invitation, ask your kid if they're friends with the person the party is for and if they answer in the affirmative, you RSVP for a tiny human's birthday bash. It becomes like a reflex. But for mom Tasha Salyer on TikTok, that reflex got her into a confusing, yet hilarious situation.

Salyer uploaded a video of herself explaining to a table full of people how she ended up at the charity event instead of a child's birthday party. People at the table couldn't contain their laughter as the story went on. Apparently, Salyer picked up the invitation out of her daughter's cubby at daycare and confirmed with her daughter that she actually knew the child, Jésus.

Family

Kid belts out every word of a song from the new 'Matilda' and Dad's response is hilarious

'Don't tell me you can't memorize your math tables no more.'

@raisingself/TikTok

11-year-old Nathan belts out "Naughty" from "Matilda."

As a parent, you want your kid to find their space in the world, discover what they're passionate about and build the skills needed to be successful in whatever path they choose.

You also want them to do their dang homework. Even the stuff they aren't particularly thrilled about.

Balancing those things isn't always easy, especially when you have a kid who has very specific interests and very specific non-interests. And that familiar struggle is hilariously depicted in a delightful, viral family car ride.

