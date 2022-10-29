+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Family

A mom told her OB she might have postpartum depression. Then they called the cops.

A mom told her OB she might have postpartum depression. Then they called the cops.
Photo by Noah Buscher on Unsplash
woman's face photograph

This story originally appeared on 01.24.18


Jessica Porten recently visited her doctor four months after giving birth to her daughter, Kira. She wasn't feeling quite like herself.

She had been dealing with overwhelming sadness and fits of anger, which she knew was likely stemming from a case of postpartum depression.

In a Facebook post, Porten recounts the story of that appointment.

"I tell them I have a very strong support system at home, so although I would never hurt myself or my baby," she writes. "I’m having violent thoughts and I need medication and therapy to get through this."

In other words, she went to her doctor to ask for help for an extremely normal and treatable issue that affects an estimated 1 million women in the U.S. each year in one form or another.

woman holding babyPhoto by Zach Lucero on Unsplash

But instead of getting help, as Porten tells it, the office did something pretty unexpected: They called the police.

Because of her admission to "violent thoughts," staff wanted the police to escort Porten to the ER for evaluation.

The cops, according to Porten, were skeptical of the need for their presence when they arrived and allowed her to drive herself to the hospital.

But the ordeal continued.

"We arrive at the ER and I’m checked in, triaged, blood drawn. I am assigned a security guard to babysit me," she writes.

She says she waited for over an hour to get a room, all while wrangling her months-old baby. After some brief tests, a lot of waiting, and a super-short interview with a social worker, she was deemed mentally fit enough to be discharged.

Porten and her 4-month-old didn't leave the hospital until after midnight.

The worst part? Porten never got the help she asked for.

In addition to the undue stress and wasted time, Porten left the hospital without having received any medical help whatsoever.

"Not once during all of this has a doctor laid eyes on me," she writes. "Not once. Not even before they decided to call the cops on me."

Porten says that, for all her time and effort, she received some papers and pamphlets and was sent on her way.

"I’m still processing all of the emotions that are coming with being treated this way. I’m not exactly sure what to do here. I will say I am deeply hurt and upset, and above all angry and disgusted and disappointed by how this whole thing went down."

She also points out that if she had been a woman of color, her ordeal probably would have been even more drawn out and traumatic.

You can find a link to the post on Facebook here:

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1021317492...

Postpartum depression is a serious issue - as is the stigma it carries.

Postpartum depression is common. The condition, and even the scary violent thoughts that sometimes accompany it, may even have an important evolutionary purpose. Some argue that new moms are on high alert for danger and that stress can sometimes visually manifest itself in their thoughts.

But, as with most mental health issues, postpartum depression can carry a lot of shame, embarrassment, and guilt for the women affected by it — leading them to ignore their symptoms instead of seeking help. One study even found that countries that don't recognize postpartum depression by name actually see women more likely to come forward with their symptoms.

Stories like Porten's show exactly why many women would rather suffer in silence than be poked, prodded, and treated inhumanely. And of course, not getting proper treatment will only make things wore.

It's time for a different approach.

It may be a common policy to call the police in the interest of the child's safety. But a policy that better addresses the mother's concerns and gets her the help she needs, without being shamed, is definitely a better way to go.

To get there, we need to help more honest and brave women feel comfortable coming forward about the aspects of postpartum depression that are hard to talk about. And we all need to better educate ourselves on the complexities of mental health issues and, more importantly, the human beings behind them.


Badge
CooperVision
CooperVision
Sponsored

Don’t let digital eye strain sideline you

All photos courtesy of Biofinity Energys®
True

If you spend many, many hours a day staring into the glowing light of a phone or computer screen, you’re not alone. Our world is increasingly dependent on technology, and our bodies are struggling to adjust.

Keep ReadingShow less
biofinity energys
Pop Culture

A contest for the 'worst science stock photo' has taken the internet by storm

“Talk to Us, Dr. Chicken," is a must-see.

Dr Kit Chapman/Twitter

They've blinded us with science.

Stock photos of any job are usually delightful cringey. Sure, sometimes they sort of get the essence of a job, but a lot of the time the interpretation is downright cartoonish. One glance and it becomes abundantly clear that for some careers, we have no freakin’ clue what it is that people do.

Dr. Kit Chapman, an award-winning science journalist and academic at Falmouth University in the U.K., recently held an impromptu contest on Twitter where viewers could vote on which photos were the best of the worst when it came to jobs in scientific fields.

According to Chapman’s entries, a day in the life of a scientist includes poking syringes into chickens, wearing a lab coat (unless you’re a “sexy” scientist, then you wear lingerie) and holding vials of colored liquid. Lots and lots of vials.

Of course, where each image is 100% inaccurate, they are 100% giggle inducing. Take a look below at some of the contenders.

Keep ReadingShow less
humor
Family

Wondering whether to let your kid quit a sport or activity? Try using this simple gauge.

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin's 'good day' advice can help parents and kids determine if quitting is the right thing.

Photo by Adrià Crehuet Cano on Unsplash

It can be hard to know when your child should quit an activity.

One of the hardest parts of parenting is discerning when to push and when to pull back, when to stand firm and when to back off, when to make kids do things and when to let them make their own decisions. You want your children to build the virtues of perseverance and resilience, but you also want to encourage independence and decision-making. Depending on the personalities of your kids, those lessons can be really tricky to balance.

Some things are non-negotiable, of course, such as household chores, pet care and seatbelts. But a sport or activity a child has chosen to do is a different story. It's almost inevitable that a child will want to quit something at some point, which is sometimes the right thing to do and sometimes isn't. How do we as parents determine—or help our kids determine—whether to have them stick with piano, karate, soccer, Scouts… or let them quit?

Former Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has shared her thoughts about quitting or wanting to quit when the going gets tough, which inspired some viral parental advice.

Keep ReadingShow less
when kids want to quit
Pop Culture

Jimmy Fallon asked people to share their best last-minute Halloween costume ideas

Fallon even had a brilliant one of his own to share.

Twitter

A "Uniformed Unicorn."

Most of us have been there—receiving a last-minute invite to some type of Halloween shindig, only to find ourselves without a costume. Maybe it’s due to being too busy to buy one, or from being habitual procrastinators, or maybe we initially felt a bit of holiday malaise and assumed we’d spend spooky season on the couch with Netflix instead of socializing. Whatever the reason—occasionally life forces us to get a little resourceful.

The great thing is—sometimes having to scramble makes for some truly out-of-the-box ideas, whether that’s a bonkers hodgepodge of whatever recycled costumes can be found in the closet or the use of household items and some really clever wordplay. Either way, it brings out the delightfully playful spirit of Halloween.

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon asked folks to share their own "last minute Halloween costumes" and you really can’t help but applaud the creativity that arises out of sheer desperation.

He even had his own to share, one that was quite brilliant:

One year I forgot a Halloween costume so I just spent the whole night holding on to the bathroom door and told everyone I was Jack from Titanic.

Below are some equally hilarious last-ditch efforts that became unexpected showstoppers. It might give you a ghoulish giggle and remind you that fun can be had even when cutting two holes into a sheet and pretending to be a ghost.

Keep ReadingShow less
internet
Trending Stories