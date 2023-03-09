+
Joy

A dancing guy caught on camera picking up litter reminds us that we can do more, too

A surveillance camera picked up something kinda sweet.

guy dancing in the street
YouTube

An unknown man vent viral for his lively dance moves while picking up litter

True
Barefoot Wine - Beach Rescue

Have you heard the story of the girl throwing starfish back in the ocean?

It's a parable about how some people will scoff at others trying to help because it won't solve the entire problem. The moral of the story is that being a useful person isn't about being able to solve entire crises, but doing your bit of good in the ways you are able and how that multiplies when many individuals do the same.

We focus so much sometimes on the hugeness of the issues in front of us that we forget we can (and should) do things because they are the right thing to do.



We can just do a little bit, and it adds up.The Avalon Theater's surveillance camera in Milwaukee snagged footage of this unknown guy delightfully dancing down the street, picking up trash as he goes. An employee decided to set it to music and do a little zoom work (full video below).


He's not solving all the world's ecological problems here.

He's just doing a bit of good in his corner of it and enjoying himself while he does.

Feeling inspired by his dancing good deed? Here are three ways we can do the same.

1. Sign up to do a little bit of beach or ocean cleanup.

I've done this before with my daughter at Lake Michigan. It's a great way to spend a free morning on a weekend, do a little good for your environment, and commune with nature.

You won't get the whole beach clean, but you'll be a part of the solution. Image by Angie Aker, used with permission.

2. Be "that weirdo" who cleans things up when you see litter.

Be the friend that makes it a point to stop and throw things away when you see them. Tell people when you see them litter why it's not cool. I told a friend that once when she threw something out the window, and she said my vehement reaction to what she did stuck with her the rest of her life and changed her habits.

3. Use your free time to give the Earth a little love.

Going for a hike or rowing around the lake? Bring some trash and recycling bags and stop at common picnic spots. You'll be sure to find things you can throw out, and you don't need to sign up for any official expedition to make yourself useful.

It just might put a jaunt in your step and inspire you to dance some litter over to a wastebasket near you.

Change what's within your arm's reach, and you just might change the world!


This article originally appeared on 06.28.16


CARE
Heroes

Access to food is about gender, the consequences falling on women who often eat last and least in times of crisis.

Photo courtesy of CARE.org
True

You may be surprised to learn the following facts about the leading cause of death worldwide:

  1. It affects women far more than men
  2. It’s a completely preventable problem
  3. It’s hunger.
Joy

Woman shares her pre-pandemic tattoo as worst case of 'bad timing' in the history of body art

Unbelievable. 😂

via wakaflockafloccar / TikTok

It's amazing to consider just how quickly the world has changed over the past 11 months. If you were to have told someone in February 2020 that the entire country would be on some form of lockdown, nearly everyone would be wearing a mask, and half a million people were going to die due to a virus, no one would have believed you.

Yet, here we are.

PPE masks were the last thing on Leah Holland of Georgetown, Kentucky's mind on March 4, 2020, when she got a tattoo inspired by the words of a close friend.

Family

A mom's hilarious viral video answers the question 'Why do you have so many kids?'

Americans are having fewer kids overall, so her family is an anomaly.

I believe this person is pregnant.

Jenny Evans is a mom to six kids. And, yes, she knows that's a lot.

That doesn't stop people from asking her, though. The kinds of comments she gets from friends and even from complete strangers would have you thinking she hadn't actually thought this whole "six kids" thing through.

"One of the questions I get asked constantly as a mom of six is 'Why do you have so many kids?'" she says.

Joy

Lyft driver's hilarious menu of 10 different types of ride options is pure genius

All Uber and Lyft drivers should have a ride options menu.

Eric Alper/Facebook

Cameron the creative Lyft driver offers a variety of ride options to his passengers.

Have you ever ridden in an Uber or a Lyft and had the driver talk a lot when you felt like being quiet? Or not say a word when you tried to make conversation? Or play music you found annoying?

When you hop into a driver's car, it's a crapshoot what kind of ride you're going to have. But at least one Lyft driver is removing the mystery a bit by letting passengers choose.

Facebook user Eric Alper shared a post that showed a photo of a piece of paper stuck on the back of a car's headrest that read:

"Welcome to Cameron's car!!!"

Identity

He asked her to turn down a promotion to spare his ego and the story went viral

Things are changing and it's time we all get with the program.

Photo by Mike Lloyd on Unsplash

The times are changing... slowly.

Twitter user Kimber Dowsett was bored and waiting to catch a flight when she caught wind of a couple arguing.

Like most of us would (though we might not admit it), she quickly found herself listening in on the juicy drama.

When she realized what the argument was about, she pulled out her phone and began documenting the scene on Twitter for the benefit of her 24,000 followers.

Pop Culture

'The Last of Us' fans are gushing over Pedro Pascal's touching letter to Bella Ramsey

Cue instant tears.

Liane Hentscher/HBO

The perfect Joel and Ellie

HBO’s “The Last of Us” has been considered a wild success by both fresh audiences and fans of the video game on which it's based. This is thanks in no small part to the heartfelt chemistry shared between actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who play Joel, a father haunted by tragedy, and Ellie, a young girl he must protect through a post-apocalyptic, zombie-ridden world.

That father-daughter bond apparently exists offscreen as well. On Mar 6 HBO’s Twitter account posted a behind-the-scenes video where Pascal showered his co-star with praise, saying, "I call her Bellie and she’s my blessing. It was a match made in heaven, and I love her.” That video was then retweeted by Ramsey, who wrote, “HOW I MISS YOU I really really miss you. My Pedge.” Sweetness overload, am I right?

But that exchange has nothing on a truly touching letter Pascal wrote to Ramsey towards the end of filming Season 1, which is leaving fans in absolute tears.

celebrity
Science

Cemetery posts a singles ad for a 'lonely, widowed' goose and finds her a loving partner

She found a gander who was a widower.

via Pexels

Geese swim beside each other on a pond.

Employees at the Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa, noticed that Blossom, a goose who lived on the grounds and in the pond, wasn’t doing well after her mate, Bud, passed away last August. CBS News reported that Blossom would often sit in front of shiny model tombstones and look at her reflection as if searching for a companion.

"We started to notice that she was really seeming lonely and isolating herself," general manager Dorie Tammen told the CBC. "It was clear that she was lonely and she needed a partner."

So Tammen created a personal ad for Blossom to find her a friend or a new mate. It’s possibly the only singles ad in history where someone was looking for a partner to live with them in a cemetery. The ad read:

relationships
