At 96, passionate Lakers fan finally experiences the NBA in person and it was magical
Old age is a blessing. The passage of time means more time with loved ones. Each year on earth presents us with new knowledge, wisdom, and sacred truths. Yes, to grow old is a gift. But do you know what’s even better? Attending your first Lakers game at 96 -years-old after years of being a superfan.
That’s what happened when Megan Jane decided to surprise her nonagenarian grandfather—and lifelong Lakers fan—with tickets for an upcoming game. Despite watching every Lakers game dutifully from his iPad screen, he had never actually gotten to see his beloved Los Angeles “Showtime” Lakers in the flesh, up close and personal. Going to live sporting events are always a blast, no matter who’s on the court. There’s cheering, there’s jeering, there’s camaraderie and overpriced hot dogs. There’s just something about standing in a sea full of fans, all proudly wearing their favorite player’s jersey, and screaming “DEFENSE” at the top of your lungs that reminds a person that they are alive.
But when the team in front of you happens to be your favorite (and arguably, one of the best of all time)? C’mon. Pure bliss.
On her TikTok, @nagemjane, Jane walks us through the entire surprise, from arriving at the stadium to the Lakers eventual win (thank goodness that happened) in a heartwarming video titled “POV: Your 96-year-old grandpa finally gets to watch an NBA game not on his iPad.” The post has been watched over 155,000 times and garnered 32,000 likes.
The video went so viral, that even the official Lakers account commented, writing, “We’re so happy for him 🫶”
Other commenters were similarly stoked, with @chariseburk saying, “I hope it’s everything he dreamed of. Brought tears to my eyes. 😭 💜”
“Here I am, crying for strangers on the internet again,” replied @nermieez.
“I can tell he is a true Lakers fan and I am sure he really enjoyed the game. I LOVE LA!” added @sportshero22.
But the best comments came from the heart, people who were reminded of their own cherished memories with loves ones.
User @js.slumpz23 said, “...We lost our grandpa back in 2017 and he was a huge Lakers fan. He’s the reason why our entire family roots for the purple and gold. It makes my heart happy to see you do this with your Grandpa.”
“I wanted to take my grandpa to his first 49ers game, in the company suite I work for, and he said he didn’t think he would be able to go,” wrote @jessicajayson. “He passed shortly after. This moment means everything.”
Before even heading into the arena, merrily walking hand-in-hand with Megan, her grandfather gives the camera a few waves then heads to the 17-foot-tall bronze sculpture of Magic Johnson for a photo. Revealed to the public in 2004, the magnificent statue shows #32 in his signature “no-look pass” stance, and resides next to statues of Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem “Cap” Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry “The Logo” West, Elgin Baylor, Chick Hearn, and Kobe Bryant.
Her grandfather is obviously thrilled to be there. Sporting a classic Lakers cap, his eyes can’t even seem to take it all in. Even boring tasks, like waiting in line or going through security, have an essence of glee to them. At Crypto.com Arena, he's a kid in a candy store.
A dream nearly a century in the making
As someone who’s watched decades of NBA games, can you imagine the number of iconic moments this man has witnessed? The Lakers’ dynasty era, for instance, back when the team still played at the Forum with Magic and Kareem in the starting five and “the Godfather of the NBA,” Pat Riley, as head coach—no one, not even Boston, stood a chance.
He was there for every second of Kobe Bryant’s legacy, from his 13th pick in the 1996 NBA draft to the five championship rings he won. There was Kobe and Shaq, with their legendary three-peat. Kobe and Pau Gasol. Kobe and Phil Jackson, who he helped win an 11th (!!) championship ring. Megan’s grandpa even had the luck of witnessing NBA history that night: freshly traded former Dallas Mavericks player, Luka Dončić, was making his debut at the legendary arena.
Even if you’re not a basketball fan, sports have this unique ability of bringing people together. This story isn’t just about a lifelong fan watching his team for the first time, it demonstrates the importance of family and the beauty of various generations coming together to help each others achieve their dreams.
“Like no other human activity, sport is about bringing people together in the spirit of friendship and respect,” said Thomas Bach, a former Olympic gold medalist and the current president of the International Olympic Committee during the Lighting of the Olympic Flame Ceremony at the 2016 Games in Rio. “Sport always builds bridges; it never erects walls. In a world shaken by crises, the message that our shared humanity is greater than the forces that divide us is more relevant than ever before.”
The power of the senior “bucket list”
Although bucket lists are often associated with younger generations—college students studying abroad, things to do before you turn thirty, etc.—it’s also important for older folks to take a step back and think about what’s important to them. Bucket lists can be a wonderful tool for seniors, providing a path to rediscovering their passions, enhancing their mental and emotional well-being, and most importantly, creating lasting memories. According to experts at Deerwood, a senior living community in Jacksonville, Florida, “One of the most significant benefits of creating a bucket list in your golden years is the opportunity to create lasting memories. These are not just memories for yourself but also for your loved ones.”
