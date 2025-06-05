9 reasons to seriously consider replacing your grass with a clover lawn
It's better for the environment, but there are other benefits, too.
The pristine green lawn has symbolized the American dream for decades, with images of dads out mowing on the weekend, kids splashing on Slip 'N Slides, and families playing cornhole against a backdrop of trimmed green grass. But the luster of lawns has worn off in the era of environmentalism as people lament the amount of water they require and how difficult it is to keep weeds out without using toxic herbicides.
While some have chosen to remove their lawns altogether in favor of xeriscaped landscaping or native wildflower gardens, some people still want a lawn that kids can play on. Lawns provides a cooling effect and there's something so pleasing about a carpet of green you can step out on and enjoy.
Thankfully, environmentally-unfriendly grass is not the only option. Clover lawns have become all the rage, with people sharing how they've transformed their yards by trading traditional grass for the lucky little leaf alternative.
It's easy to assume that a clover lawn wouldn't feel like a "lawn" in the way a grass lawn does, but it can definitely get close. While it may not be able to take as much of a beating as grass, clover is heartier than it looks and even if it gets smooshed down, it bounces back quickly.
Here are some benefits to having a clover lawn:
It uses less water
Clover requires a lot less water than grass once it's established. In fact, you might be able to get by only watering it once per season depending on your conditions. Clover is drought tolerant and can handle much more benign neglect than standard grass can.
It requires less frequent mowing
While grass needs to be mowed every week or so to stay short, clover only needs mowing every once in a while. It likes to grow close to the ground, so you don't really ever have to mow if you don't want to, but if you like the uniform look, mowing every so often can help.
It's self-feeding
Clover is technically a legume, which means it a natural fertilizer that pulls nitrogen from the air to feed itself. It also provides nutrients to other plants by fertilizing the soil.
It chokes out weeds
While clover can provide nutrients to the soil, it's also such a dense grower that it helps prevent weeds that may try to invade your lawn.
It attracts pollinators
This one is a pro and a con, depending on your perspective. Clover flowers are great for attracting pollinators like bees and butterflies. That's great for struggling honeybee populations, just maybe not so great for human feet trying to walk on the lawn without getting stung.
It's pretty
People often describe their clover lawns as looking like a "fairy land." Clover often looks greener than grass, especially when grass is struggling in dry conditions, and the round leaves look lovely as a carpet.
It's soft
Grass looks nice but it's not always soft. In fact, some grass can be downright pokey. Clover is soft to the touch and nice to walk on barefoot.
Clover lawns are soft, green, and dog pee proof.Photo credit: Canva
It's dog pee proof
Apparently, if a dog pees on your clover lawn it doesn't turn yellow like regular grass does. Neat!
It's cost-effective
Clover seeds are generally cheaper than grass seeds, and with the reduced cost of water and fertilizer with a clover lawn compared to a grass lawn, you save money there too.
So are there reasons you might not want to plant a clover lawn? Some native plant advocates point to the fact that much of the clover people are using for lawns is actually invasive and not native, though others contend that we shouldn't let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Some people don't have great success with growing clover lawns due to the conditions where they live, so it might be worth doing a little research on what grows well in your area.
Clover makes a great replacement for environmentally-unfriendly grass.Photo credit: Canva
But overwhelmingly, people seem to be quite happy with their clover lawns, citing how pretty and soft and low-maintenance they are once they're past the daily watering seed stage. Definitely worth checking out if you get tired of watering and mowing your lawn every summer and want an Earth-friendlier alternative.