7 everyday conveniences we take for granted that wouldn't exist without disability inclusion
"A rising tide lifts all boats!"
There are some things in life that we just assume have always been there (or at least some version of it). A lot of things are taken for granted or thought to be an invention of convenience and not one of necessity or inclusion. But that's not actually true. Several of the things we consider part of daily convenience are actually a result of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts (though they weren't called that at the time).
The world is set up for able-bodied individuals and unless you're physically disabled in some capacity, it can be easy to think things exist for the ease of people just like you. But many things that make everyone's lives easier were created by or for people with disabilities to help them fully participate in the world around them. A woman who goes by the moniker "Chronically Jenni" online, recently she shared a brief history of how certain things we use daily came to be.
Man in wheelchair looks at stairsPhoto credit: Canva
One of the first things on the list are the little dips on the corners of sidewalks. They're used for all sorts of things, especially people pushing little ones in a stroller on a nice day. Jenni explains their intended purpose and how the sidewalk ramp is a positive for everyone, noting, "You see that ramp and the end of the pavement? That's a curb cut. They were made for wheelchair users but are now used by cyclists, people with suit cases, parents with buggies and more. That's the curb cut effect where access for disabled people ends up helping everyone."
Of course ramps on sidewalks or along side stairs outside of a building were not always common. Disability activists had to fight for this sort of inclusion in the design of the world around them. ADAPT (American Disabled for Accessible Public Transit) formed in 1983 to fight for wheelchair access on public transportation.
In order to be heard, they had to resort to extreme measures like chaining themselves to the steering wheels of busses and, at one point, they hoisted themselves out of their wheelchairs and crawled up the steps of the U.S. Capitol building. Their actions resulted in the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act being signed into law by George H. W. Bush in 1990, making wheelchair access in public spaces commonplace in America.
Ramps aren't the only thing created to benefit people with disabilities; electric toothbrushes are also on the list. The first electric toothbrush was invented in 1954 by Dr. Phillipe-Guy Woog, a Swiss dentist, to help people with motor skill and grip issues effectively brush their teeth. Now, it's something dentists recommend for everyone because electric toothbrushes can be more effective than manual toothbrushes.
Smiling woman using an electric toothbrush in the bathroom.Photo credit: Canva
Jenni also points out that assistive technology like speech-to-text and voice assistance were created for blind people and those with mobility issues. Now, many of us use the technology to yell at Alexa to set a timer or play our favorite song. The same goes for audiobooks. Jenni shares, "Audiobooks, originally made for blind people, now a go to for the masses for multi-tasking or rest."
In addition to the mainstream market of children's shoes, backpacks, and more, VELCRO has also been used to great effect in disability care. Automatic and touchless doors are so helpful at hospitals, malls, grocery stores, and airports but they too started off as making those spaces accessible for disabled people.
Woman changing channels on the TV.Photo credit: Canva
Last but not least on the list are subtitles. Jenni shares, "Subtitles and captions. They were made for deaf and hard of hearing people but now everyone uses them on the train, at night, or just to focus better. Disability drives innovation. Accessibility helps everyone. So next time you use one of these, remember where it came from and be sure to share this so more people realize."
People loved the brief history lesson with one person writing, "So if im to understand you correctly. Disabled people make life better? I knew it."
Another person says, "Not only do these accessibility features help literally everyone, but keep in mind that it was disabled people who fought for these additions and improvements to our society. Disabled people fought for these improvements to our society — while tired, frustrated, belittled, in constant pain, and more — and we won. … and we helped to better society in the process. Always remember that."
Someone else chimes in, "voice to text was being used to help us dyslexic people to write papers without having to dumb down our words and meanings but now everyone uses it right on their phone. I remember hours of training a desktop IBM to learn my voice in the 1990's now if I'm having trouble with a word I can just hit a microphone button on my phone and 9 times out of 10 I get the word I want to use rather than having to rewrite everything to make a substitute word work."
Another points out, "A rising tide lifts all boats!"