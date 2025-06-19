39 sayings people swear by to help them live a better life
Life is full of lessons learned, some of which come through our elders and some that we learn the hard way through our own experiences. The learning never stops, of course, and whether or not we hold onto what we learn depends a lot on how we commit it to our memory.
Sayings, adages, quotes, aphorisms—all of these things help us keep what we've learned at the ready, like a toolbox of advice we can pull from as the need arises. Whether they're words of wisdom from famous thinkers or quippy phrases from a beloved grandparent, when we repeat them like a mantra, they can remind us of how to live our best lives on a daily basis.
We asked our Upworthy audience "What's the best advice you've received to live a better life?" and over 1,000 responses later, we have a roundup of sage advice that we can all learn from.
Here were some of the most popular answers:
Communication
"Ask these three questions before you speak:Is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary?"
"Stop talking and listen, and don’t just pause waiting to speak your turn, actually listen. Two ears, one mouth for a reason."
"No is a full sentence!"
"Be careful what you say as it can never be undone."
Money is something a lot of us struggle with.Photo credit: Canva
Money
"'Save your money' from my grandpa! Glad everyday that I learned to be frugal. I still spend money on things I want, but I don't care about having something just because others want it. (New cars, fancy clothes, expensive jewelry, etc!)"
"Buy lands, build houses, not cars."
"This has to do with spending money, My husband was a public accountant, he always told me, if I really, really need it, buy it, if I just want it, think about it. After giving it some thought you don’t want half of what you buy or need it. A very wise man, my husband."
"'Never pay retail and always have good insurance.' My mom"
Work-life Balance
"Don't kill yourself at work, they'll just replace you tomorrow. Advice from a hundred year old patient."
"Don’t burn the candle at both ends."
"Nobody on their deathbed will ever say, 'I wish I would have spent more time at work.'"
"Leave the job at the jobsite when you come home. It will still be there tomorrow."
Health is wealth, as they say.Photo credit: Canva
Health & Wellness
"If you don't make time for your wellness, you'll be forced to make time for your illness."
"Put down the anger. Carrying it with you doesn’t change anything except your stress levels and general mental load. Anger is fine if that’s what the emotion is in a moment, but take the time to acknowledge the feeling, let it all out and then let it go."
"Take good care of yourself while you are young. You may live long enough to wish you had. I took that advice seriously. Im 77 and still going strong."
"Get sober and stay sober."
Perspective
"Anytime something seems like the end of the world ask yourself 'will this even matter a year from now?'"
"The past is history the future is a mystery and now is a gift. That’s why they call it the present."
"Don’t sweat the small stuff- P.S. everything is the small stuff."
"People on their deathbeds, 'I wish I would have taken more chances and done the risky stuff, life is short, don't play it safe, have fun. Come sliding into home plate like, 'Wow, whatta ride!'"
Relationships can be complicated.Photo credit: Canva
Dating and Relationships
"Leave the first time a guy says they don’t want you—believe them."
"If you’re instantly attracted to a guy - RUN in the opposite direction"
"As a young adult and dating, my Mom told me to not tell everything about me, leave some mystery."
"Also, when your spouse does something that upsets you, ask yourself, 'Am I going to divorce him over this?' It helps put things into perspective, enables you to let little things go, and not make mountains out of molehills."
Self-Help
"If you want people to stop walking all over you… you first have to learn to get up off the floor…."
"Don’t rent them space in your head."
"Don’t open a can of worms unless you are prepared to eat them!"
"Nobody cares as much about you as you do. Nobody remembers your awkwardness, your spelling mistakes, your bad hair day, or that piece of spinach in your teeth to the level you think they do."
Basic human kindness goes a long way in life.Photo credit: Canva
The Golden Rule
"Treat Others the way you want to be treated!!!"
"My Mum used to say 'Never judge anybody; you don't know what they are living through.'"
"My mother always told me …… do one nice thing for someone every day!! ……. I can honestly say I do! Makes it easier that I volunteer in a nursing home !!!"
"The platinum rule - treat others how THEY would like to be treated rather than how you would like to be treated."
Classics
"Never take criticism from someone you wouldn't ask for advice."
"Everything in moderation, including moderation."
"If you think you can, you’re right. If you think you can’t, you’re right."
"If you don't have anything nice to say, say nothing at all."
"Don't ask questions that you don't want to know the answer to."
"The difference between a stepping stone and a stumbling block is how high you lift your foot."
"If you want to keep getting what you’re getting, keep doing what you’re doing."
