Dentist explains the 3 times you should never brush your teeth
Sometimes not brushing your teeth is the best way to protect them.
For those who love the oh-so fresh feeling of immediately running to brush their teeth after a meal, we got some bad news.
London-based dental surgeon and facial aesthetics practitioner Dr. Shaadi Manouchehri recently shocked around 12 million viewers on TikTok after sharing the three occasions when you should “never” be scrubbing those pearly whites—if you want to actually protect your teeth, that is.
The hardest part about this video, which some viewers are undoubtedly still processing, is that each of these no-no times is exactly when brushing your teeth is the only thing you’ll want to do. So much for instincts.
Number one on Manouchehri’s list, which caused the most controversy in the comments, isright after vomiting. Yep, you read that right.
“This is because the contents of the stomach are extremely acidic and the mouth is already in a very acidic state so if you brush straight after [vomiting] you’re basically wearing away your enamel,” Manouchehri explained.
Of course, commenters weren’t willing to let this one go without a fight. One viewer wrote, “I would rather lose all of my teeth than not brush after vomiting.”
Manouchehri also says to avoid brushing your teeth directly after eating breakfast. This is because “when you’ve just eaten, the mouth is, again in a “very acidic state,” so if you’re brushing your teeth you’re rubbing that acid on the tooth, which wears down the enamel.” Other sources have also confirmed that brushing your teeth tight after any meal isn’t really recommended.
This goes double for right after sweets. Manouchehri says to wait a full 60 minutes before putting a toothbrush anywhere near your mouth after having something sugary. Because…you guessed it…acid.
Does this advice seem counterintuitive? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.
@drshaadimanouchehri #dentist #dentistry #dentaladvice #learnontiktok #funfacts #londondentist #dentalcleaning #teethbrushing #teethbrushingmadeeasy #teethbrushingtips #londondentistry #marylebonedentist #fypシ ♬ original sound - Dr Shaadi Manouchehri
“Ah, yes, the three times I want to brush my teeth more than any other time,” one person joked.
Luckily, there are few alternatives to try if you want that good, clean mouth feeling but don’t want to compromise your enamel—the simplest being to either rinse with or drink water. You can also use sugar-free chewing gum or conclude your meal with dairy or non-acidic foods, according to Advanced Dental Associates. If you still crave a little more of a hygiene bang, you can opt for a mouthwash with fluoride and using a tongue cleaner, which removes excess acid, per Curetoday.com.
Guess there’s a time and a place for everything, even when it comes to dental hygiene.
This article originally appeared on 4.16.24
- A 100-year-old neurologist who's still working shares his secrets to longevity ›
- Doctor explains why he checks a dead patient's Facebook before notifying their parents ›
- Doctor finally settles the debate of morning vs. nighttime showers ›
- Dental student blows people's minds about how and why to floss - Upworthy ›
- Should toothbrushes be in the bathroom? Experts weigh in. - Upworthy ›
- Man reads unhinged Haribo sugar-free gummy bear reviews - Upworthy ›