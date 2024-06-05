Experts end the debate over whether you should really keep your toothbrush in the bathroom
This could entirely change how you think about brushing your teeth.
There are plenty of things that people might instantly frown upon when hearing it's done in the bathroom. Eating a hot meal, making a baby blanket, or even having a conversation are things some people might find a bit weird to occur while one is in the bathroom where a toilet is present. But the one thing that may be surprising is there are people who think keeping your toothbrush in the bathroom is strange.
The debate has been going on for quite a bit with some people even admitting that they not only keep their toothbrush in the bathroom but keep it in the shower. The shower toothbrush keepers seem to do it for convenience. No need to worry about getting your sink dirty or having to rinse it out afterwards, it can feel like skipping several steps.
On the other side of the debate are people who think shower toothbrushes are a step too far but bathroom toothbrushes are totally fine. So where the heck are you supposed to keep your toothbrush?
In a video posted to TikTok by Kevonstage shows his bewilderment as he reads a tweet that says, "keeping your toothbrush in the bathroom 24/7 is actually disgusting. idk how yall do it." The comedian explains that this is something he has never even considered his entire life, revealing that in the comments the poster says she keeps her toothbrush in the bedroom because of the fecal particles in the air.
"That's why I don't eat in the bathroom, because I feel like residual doo doo particles could be in the air but your teeth are just mouth bones that live outside your body. I never thought that to protect your mouth bones you gotta take your toothbrush to your bedroom," Kevonstage says.
Experts are aware of the ‘toilet plume’, which is what occurs when you flush the toilet spreading microscopic particles in a six foot radius. They still say you don't need to worry about keeping your toothbrush in the bathroom.
Paradise Dental Associates says, "The bathroom counter is one of the best places to store your toothbrush. It’s out of the way of busy areas in your home, like the kitchen, and it’s easy to keep clean. Plus, you’re less likely to forget to brush your teeth if your toothbrush is in plain sight."
The dental associates do say to keep the toothbrush as far away from the toilet as possible and make sure you close the lid before flushing. Also advising against storing the toothbrush in the medicine cabinet or drawer because it cuts off air from the drying bristles making it a breeding ground for bacteria.
Speaking of bacteria, in another video posted to TikTok answering a dentist explains using text overlay that keeping a toothbrush in the shower is also a quick way to collect bacteria. According to the dentist, showers remain moist long after use due to the space being enclosed, the steam and left over water droplets. She also points out that not having a toothbrush holder in the shower could contribute to contamination as well if people are placing them in soap holders and shower caddies.
Overall it seems the consensus is that you can keep your toothbrush in the bathroom, just close the toilet lid before flushing. And if you're worried about poo particles getting on your toothbrush, experts say using a cap that is loose fitting allows the toothbrushes plenty of room to air dry without having a bacteria party.