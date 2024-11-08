23-year-old brilliantly explains 'foolproof' system to compare news sources
Properly processing a newspaper article isn't something younger generations have been taught.
Gen Z, we're all begging you: Please don't get your news from TikTok. Unless you're following Kelsey Russell, that is. The 23-year-old Columbia grad has found a fascinating niche on social media — helping young people learn how to read and analyze actual news. The paper kind, believe it or not!
She calls herself "the girl who reads the newspaper", and the title couldn't be more apt. In most of her content, she takes a news article from a big paper like the New York Times and breaks it down for her audience in their terms. She helps them understand the news, the context behind it, and why they should think critically about the source behind the news.
It's a skill that younger generations desperately need more of. Studies show there are major gaps in Gen Z's media literacy skills, and that can have major consequences.
In one of Kelsey's most popular videos, she breaks down her "foolproof" method for contrasting and synthesizing different news sources.
It's a system she learned from various teachers throughout her life, who she gratefully shouts out in the video. And though it's designed to help young people who need to write an essay for school while using evidence from supporting texts, it doubles as an amazing lesson in how to think critically about the news.
In the lesson, Kelsey examines the same news story across three different papers: The New York Times, USA Today, and The Wall Street Journal.
Even without getting into the text of each article, Kelsey teaches viewers how to infer meaning, bias, and context from word choices in the headline.
Watch the full video for some excellent tips on how to reflect on what you've read and identify differences in news coverage.
@kelscruss
ima make your english teacher shed a tear😢 #fyp #medialiteracy #mcarthy #writingtips
What's amazing is that she really sits with the content of each news story and thinks about how it makes her feel.
She does some mental association with the headlines. What stands out to me about each one? How do they differ in their tone? What feelings or thoughts do the different word choices conjure up?
She uses the comparisons to create a thesis statement about the news story and how it's being covered by the media.
To older generations who grew up reading news article, these seem like really basic concepts.
But to younger people who get rapidly bombarded with an endless feed of different shortform news and opinions on social media and the web, taking time to process what they've read or heard is not something that comes easy.
What's really impressive is that Kelsey's approach is working and actually connecting with people. Reading the newspaper might sound like a boring idea for a TikTok channel, but that hasn't stopped Kelsey from racking up nearly 100k followers and millions of views.
Kelsey is meeting young people where they are to teach crucial skills like reading comprehension and critical thinking.
@kelscruss
like I knew about da bombs but the cluster bomblets?!??! #fyp #syrian #newyorktimes #ukraine #russia
She's challenging young people to not just take what they read at its exact face value but to dig deeper into the tone, the intention, the word choice.
And she's an advocate for reading news that you can hold in your hand.
"I realized when I read the news on print, I actually had time to process what was going on," she told NPR. "And when I would read the same article on my phone I would find my body [was] overwhelmed."
Most kids and young people get their news from friends and family or social media, where it can be much harder to diagnose misinformation and bias. That's not likely to change any time soon, and there is major power in social media's ability to spread messages far and wide, quickly. That's what makes Kelsey's work so amazing. There are a lot of campaigns and efforts out there to try to get young people more engaged with traditional news, but there aren't many people willing to meet them where they are, speak their language, and teach them with empathy and understanding.
Gen Z and Gen Alpha will decide future elections. Even the future of the world.
It's reassuring to know there are people fighting to make sure they have all the facts.