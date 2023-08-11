+
10 things that made us smile this week

Instant mood boost.

Uber driver, bearded dragon with favorite sock, father and son embracing
Alan Wagner/X, The Dodo/YouTube, r/SinjiOnO/Reddit

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy

In a world of negative headlines, misinformation, and the various pitfalls of social media, it's easy to get down on the internet. Most people surveyed say they'd like to return to pre-online days when life seemed simpler, and we weren't bombarded with information and distractions all day long.

But the internet has also allowed us to connect, create and learn in ways that were previously unfathomable. We can talk face-to-face with loved ones from across the planet in real time. We can send photos, videos and art to one another in the blink of an eye. We can share things that made us laugh with countless others to bring an immediate smile to their faces, wherever they are on the planet.

Here at Upworthy, we're all about bringing out the best of humanity, which includes sharing gems of joy that remind us of the good in people and our world. We hope this week's roundup makes you smile as well!

1. Flower girl takes her job seriously, and schools her dad in what's what

Might as well give that girl the corner office right now, cuz she's got boss written all over her.

2. 12-year-old steps up for a younger kid being teased for singing 'Let it Go'

That's how it's done. The fact that he's shy and hates performing and still offered to accompany that kiddo speaks volumes. Well done, Mama.

3. Wallace the Uber driver gamified his passengers' ride experience

Three cheers for Wallace. Gotta love someone who loves their job this much. Read the full story here.

4. Identical twins surprise their dad with a classic identity swap prank, and his reaction is delightful

Not an easy feat to trick a parent of identical twins, but they pulled it off. Such a sweet family. Read the full story here.

5. Percy the bearded dragon really, really, really loves his favorite sock

Who knew lizards could have so much personality? Read the full story here.

6. Pet mom narrates her dog and cat kerfuffles like 'Fight Club' and the deadpan delivery is everything

@mickeymarisandmeg

Replying to @gourdfarmer in which we see a sideways skiddily dap and a very underwhelming butt fluff trophy #labradorretriever #fightclub #dogsoftiktok #catsoftiktok #capcut #animals

Bamboozled by the sideways skiddily daps. Perfection. Read the full story here.

7. Woman's neighbor tells her to wear her yellow dress to her art show opening for the best reason

Scroll through for the whole story. What a sweet surprise (though, according to people in the comments who live or have lived in Ithaca, not at all surprising—apparently quite a wonderful community there).

8. Is there anything sweeter than a 96-year-old grandma meeting her 1-day-old grandchild for the first time?

How incredibly special. Also, go Grandma! Looking amazing at 96.

9. Man shares his dad's rave review of 'Barbie,' in which he calls her more of a superhero than Superman

Wow. He apparently really liked it. Pretty amazing considering he's not the target demographic for the film.

10. Not even sure how to describe this raccoon, but…well, just watch

Is it thirsty? Hungry? Cooling off? Whatever it is, it's amazing to witness. Get it, raccoon.

If you enjoyed this roundup and would like to receive more like it in your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter, The Upworthiest, here.

