10 things that made us smile this week
Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy
Hey all! Welcome to our weekly roundup of joyful finds! Hope these nuggets of delight bring a smile or 10 to your face.
Enjoy!
1. Some solid words of wisdom for the college-aged crowd
As someone who's been called "Gordo" for 25 years, can confirm. You have to be careful.
2. Sibling trio from South Africa sings an incredible rendition of 'Stand By Me'
@bikosmanna
🫶🏾🫶🏾 Stand by me Song by Ben E. King Covered by BikosManna #TauLion🦁 #BikoStar #MannaHero #TauLion🦁 #BikosManna #BKMN
That angelic voice. Those harmonies. The dancing body percussionist. Utter perfection. Read more about this dynamic trio here.
3. Dog grampa goes all out babysitting his daughter's pooch
Swipe through these texts. Could Gramps be more adorable?
4. Timothy Fletcher brings the house down with his jaw-dropping drum performance on AGT
The drumming is great, but the showmanship is next level. Read the full story here.
5. Woman sings in historic Iranian mosque, despite women being forbiddden to sing in public
Her voice is beautiful, but it's her courage and confidence—and that single finger stopping the man in his tracks—that make this video so incredible to watch.
6. Three cheers for all the Ronnies of the world
That's a young man who knew exactly what to do to put a mom's heart at ease in this situation. Way to go, Ronnie.
7. Girl calls her stepfather 'Dad' for the first time and it's just so beautiful
Here's to the dads who step in and step up to fatherhood. Read the full story here.
8. It's excitement over the little things like Egg Day that make a marriage
So dang sweet.
9. Sean Astin says just the right thing to a fan with depression (f-bomb warning)
@easttnelvira
I met one of my childhood heroes Sean Astin today and he offered me some words of wisdom and encouragement over the battles of depression that I needed to hear. I am so glad this was captured on video to remember this moment, cherish, and reflect on anytime I am feeling down. I hope anyone else who struggles with depression takes his words and kindness to heart too. 🖤 #seanastin #samwisegamgee #lordoftheringstiktok #lotr #lotrtok #lordoftherings #fanboyexpoknoxville #fyp #trending
A little empathy and understanding can go a long way. Read the full story here.
10. Watch a whole stadium sing their hearts out to 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at a Harry Styles concert in Poland
The music of Queen and the legacy of Freddie Mercury will live on forever, and listening to thousands of human voices lifted together in song will never get old. Read the full story here.
Have a fabulous weekend and come back next week for more smiles!