10 things that made us smile this week

@ramblingsloa/Twitter, @buitengebieden/Twitter

10 tidbits of joy to round out the week.

It's a new year, y'all! Cue the fireworks, the resolutions, the confusion parents are feeling over pandemic schooling in the midst of the Omicron wave, and the continued uncertainty of American democracy. Weeeee!!!

I'm sure I'm not the only one who could use a little light-hearted content to balance out the existential angst of the era. While we work on solutions where and how we can, we also need mental breaks sometimes to keep ourselves sane.

In that spirit, I offer these 10 sweet and silly things to lighten your load and brighten your day.

Enjoy!

Ever seen penguins get weighed? And where can I get a job weighing penguins? 

They're like adorable little toddlers who honk. Why are they soooooo cute?

Classic slapstick comedy that just gets funnier and funnier.

The poor guy in the bear suit keeps slipping falling as they try to film the commercial—but the faceplant at the 0:42 mark is worth waiting for.

This toddler has the cutest reaction to her dad shaving his beard.

Some kids freak out when their dads shave for the first time, but this kiddo had the best reaction ever.

This baby is a 25-year-old man from 1970 in a baby's body.

Where did this baby's 'do come from? I feel like he's about to try to sell me a used car or some life insurance or something.

People shared their most embarrassing moments and it's painfully funny.

Imagine someone you have a crush on holds their fist out for a fist bump, but you mistake it for a pretend microphone, so you lean over and say "hi" into it. GAH, the hilarious, vicarious embarrassment of this collection of stories has people rolling.

Grandpa learns to bake at age 90 and makes a cake for every visit.

We all deserve a grandpa like this in our lives.

We can all appreciate this woman's boyfriend's reaction to his first pair of lefty scissors.

Sometimes we don't appreciate the simple joys and conveniences in life until we see what it's like not to have them.

People are discovering Elmo's decades-long beef with Zoe's pet rock, and it's hilarious.

Elmo has been feuding with Rocco, his best friend Zoe's pet rock, since 1999, and every time he loses it over a rock it's pure comedy. This clip prompted people to share other Elmo vs. Rocco moments and discuss the ongoing drama, which you can check out here.

Wordle the simple, wholesome and addictive daily word game. 

Wordle is a simple word game with a sweet origin story.

Most word games are wholesome, but this one has a particularly pure origin story. Josh Wardle created Wordle for his partner who loves word games. There are no ads, there's no data collection and you can only play it once a day, so even though you'll want to play more, it's not a huge time suck. Wardle just wants people to enjoy it. Mission accomplished. Learn more about it here.

Sweet baby being so gentle with another sweet baby.

I don't actually know what this is—a gosling? A duckling? Definitely a big baby bird of some sort, and the little baby human with it is so dang precious.

Hope that brought some joy to your day! Tune back in next week for another roundup of smile-worthy finds from around the internet.


