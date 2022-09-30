10 things that made us smile this week
Grab your boost of serotonin here.
Holy moly—it's fall, y'all!
As pumpkin spice swoops in and we start unpacking our cozy sweaters and cute boots, we can practically taste the seasonal change in the air. Fall is filled with so many small joys—the fresh, crisp smell of apples, the beauty of the leaves as they shift from greens to yellows, oranges and reds, the way the world gets wrapped in a warm glow even as the air grows cooler.
Part of what makes the beauty of fall unique is that it's fleeting. Mother Nature puts on a vibrant show as she sheds what no longer serves her, inviting us to revel in her purposeful self-destruction. It's a gorgeous example of not only embracing change, but celebrating it.
We can find joy in every season when we look for it. That's the beauty of joy—it isn't limited to a certain time or place. It can be cultivated and harvested wherever we are, at any given time.
We're harvesting some joy right here and now. Here are 10 tidbits of joy to warm your heart and put a smile on your face.
1. John Cena sets a new world record with 650 wishes granted with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
John Cena has become the Make-a-Wish Foundation's most requested celebrity—and he never turns anyone down. He's now fulfilled the wishes of 650 kids, which is about as Upworthy as it gets. Read about some of the wishes he's granted and why it's so important to him here.
2. Baby gets lost in the sauce and can't stop laughing long enough to sleep. (Or maybe vice versa.)
How dang adorable is that?
3. A young man invited a 100-year-old veteran to spend a day at Disneyland with him and it's pure joy.
@isaiahgarza
I took a 100 year old veteran to Disneyland & we became best friends ❤️ #disneyland #kindness #friends #veteran #bestfriends
What a beautiful lesson in kindness. Read the full story here.
4. Fact: Babies belly laughing is the best sound in the world.
\u201cThis is the best sound in the world\u201d— Kelly Canuck\ud83c\udf41 (@Kelly Canuck\ud83c\udf41) 1664247691
And it's especially delightful when they're laughing along with a sibling. I could watch this all day long.
5. Lizzo played James Madison's 209-year-old crystal flute at the Library of Congress and PHEW.
\u201cHearing @lizzo play some of the Library's priceless antique instruments on Monday was such a gift, and we were honored and happy to help her share that gift with her concert audience Tuesday night. Here is some more behind-the-scenes footage of her Library tour. #LizzoAtLOC\u201d— Library of Congress (@Library of Congress) 1664394003
Clips from Lizzo's concert at Capital One arena went viral this week as she played a couple of notes on the flute on stage. This video from the Library of Congress shows off her flute-playing skills much more impressively, however. Read more about these historically significant moments here.
6. Wise dad knew exactly what to do when passing the toy store at the mall.
So simple, yet so brilliant. She even thought it was fun. Well played, dad.
7. Blake the rescue Rottweiler sings along with his owner and even matches her pitch.
@chopfromgta
Reply to @mc.lex please watch until the end 😭🥺🤍 #dogsoftiktok #rottweiler #rottweilersoftiktok #petsoftiktok #animals
Blake knows how to bring it. Read the full story here.
8. Amanda Nguyen's story of how she changed sexual assault laws for survivors is incredibly inspiring.
@amandangocnguyen
My story
Millions around the world have been positively impacted by her relentless dedication to survivors' rights. Brava, Amanda. Read more about this amazing woman here.
9. Mama kitty showing her baby to her human mama's baby is just too sweet.
"Look! You two are the same!"
10. Let's dance our way through the weekend like this mom and son doing their morning routine.
That kiddo's got some moves. Noice.
