Zoo worker just wanted to rake her leaves but these baby pandas had other ideas

Zoo worker just wanted to rake her leaves but these baby pandas had other ideas

No one likes to rake leaves. And when something gets in the way of you accomplishing such a task, it is even more annoying. Unless it is this video of baby pandas trying prevent a woman from excommunicating said leaves from her yard.

Some of you might have read the piece about Tuscan, the stray dog who had the persistence to hang around a car dealership until he got a job greeting customers and is now positioned to star in a national car commercial. But these are baby pandas just trying to rake a yard. And this is no slight on dogs. I am owned by two of them. It just seems like the woman in this video isn't really giving the pandas the shot they deserve to try and get the job done. It could very well be that she does not realize that they think she is awesome and deserves a coffee break.



Cute！What did panda do when zookeeper cleaning the leaves www.youtube.com


Perhaps people should recognize that pandas do not rake the yard the same way as we do. Look no further than the viral video called The Honor of the Opportunity where a father talks about how his son mowing the lawn in his own way.

It just kind of feels like the pandas had the rake taken away from them before they had sufficient time to start a task they dont know they are supposed to be doing with a tool which they have never been privy to. Remember the first time you held a guitar and knew how to play it without even knowing what it was? No one is perfect. I, myself, just completed a thought with a preposition because I was too insecure about finishing a sentence with the word "privy". So, I can understand the mindset of taking a gardening tool out of the hands of a bear.

Culture

People were asked to make a list of the best 'harmless' pranks to play on your friends

Photo by Genessa Panainte on Unsplash

There is a Reddit thread that has gone viral asking people to share their best harmless pranks. While we can only hope that mean spirited jokes on people are a thing of the past, bullying is still a thing and should not be tolerated. That being said, as long as there is great confidence the victim of the hijinks will find the humor, all bets are off.

I am personally not a big fan of pranks. Mainly because I fall for them. Every. Single. Time.

For example, at a restaurant I had worked at for seven years, the manager asked me if I could go to the pub next door and see if we could borrow a rice peeler. Hook, line and sinker. I did get my revenge months later when a fellow server had the idea to approach the manager with some unusual requests from the customers.


My father trafficked me throughout my entire childhood. It looked nothing like people think.

Melanie Cholish/Facebook

I saw this poster today and I was going to just let it go, but then I kept feeling tugged to say something.

Melanie Cholish/Facebook

While this poster is great to bring attention to the issue of child trafficking, it is a "shocking" picture of a young girl tied up. It has that dark gritty feeling. I picture her in a basement tied to a dripping pipe.

While that sounds awful, it's important to know that trafficking children in the US is not all of that. I can't say it never is—I don't know. What I do know is most young trafficked children aren't sitting in a basement tied up. They have families, and someone—usually in their family—is trafficking them.

A rescue pit bull is so convinced he's a cat he even climbs up on the fridge

Pit bulls and cats aren't exactly nature's best buddies. Pit bulls are terriers with a very strong prey drive, can be prone to aggression, and are bred to kill rodents.

The difference between a cat and rodent is negligible in the eyes of a pit bull, so they have been known to be aggressive, and even kill, felines.

Of course, it goes without saying, that with the proper training, cats and pit bulls can not only coexist but develop loving bonds with one another.

While a cat and pit bull being besties isn't exactly newsworthy, there's a pit bull that gets along with his two cat buddies so well, his owners believe he thinks he's a cat.

