Woman creates viral music video about how doctors don't understand the female body
So true.
Sometimes you come across something that makes you giggle and want to cry all at the same time. Laughter can help take the sting out of uncomfortable or upsetting information and Farideh (@ilove farideh) has found a way to make hard truths funny with music videos. Recently the Instagram creator uploaded a video poking fun at the medical mystery that is the human female body.
Women have been a mystery in the medical community for as long as medicine has been around. Of course doctors know that women exist and the inner workings of the human bodies but there seems to be something about uterus owners that baffles doctors. It ranges from hormones to pain levels, to specific issues related to having a uterus.
Farideh covers it all in a catchy tune complete with pretty awesome dance moves that has commenters clapping along. The song starts off with the woman listing multiple medical conditions specific to woman, endometriosis, PCOS and more before singing, "what's happening to your body, we don't know because we've never really studied the female body."
"You say it's all in my head but the research is quite spotty," Farideh sings. Women in the comments are backing up the woman with her musical observation of what it's like to navigate the medical complex as a person born with female reproductive systems.
"She came for the entire failure of the medical community with a banger and bars. Not one lie told," one person says.
"'Just take birth control pills' - every single doctor for any symptom at all," another writes.
"Thank you for doing this. This is art. This is iconic. This. Is. Our. Anthem. 'Do you have pain? No you don't.'" someone agrees.
"Thanks. I hate it because it rings so true, but love you for singing the truth," one commenter shares.
While many women in the comments were praising the creator, others shared their heartbreaking reality of not being taken seriously when seeking medical care.
"'I don’t feel quite right and I’m so lethargic'. GP: lose weight, exercise more, see my partner who is a psychologist. It was stage 3 cancer. I wish I was joking," a woman reveals.
"Immediately after giving birth, my uterus didn't contract and I was hemorrhaging significantly. I was in severe pain. They thought I was overreacting and having a panic attack so instead of treating my problem, they gave me a dose of Lorazepam to shut me up. I ended up losing over 3 litters of blood, went into shock, and had to be resuscitated. Why are there so many stories like this? Unacceptable," another explains.
While Farideh's song is amusing, the issue she's highlighting is extremely important. Hopefully the research gap will be addressed so women can feel listened to and cared for when they seek medical attention.