upworthy
Add Upworthy to your Google News feed.
Google News Button
Community

We chatted with the middle aged guy who went viral for break-dancing at a New Jersey town hall

"Wanna see me do the back spin?"

Will Thilly, townhall meeting, new jersey, breakdancing, Cranford
Photo Credit: Canva, Will Thilly

Will Thilly break-dances at town meeting.

When you're trying to change the world, or at least a New Jersey town, sometimes you've gotta go big. For Will Thilly, a man running as an Independent for the Cranford Township Committee, he believes in being anything but conventional—at least in terms of grabbing attention.

A clip of Thilly addressing the current public town hall committee went viral recently on social media, but not necessarily for his viewpoint on taxes or any of his other political ideas. It was his dancing. Thilly shimmies on up to the podium and is asked by Mayor Terrence Curran to state his name and address for the record. Thilly seemingly ignores this request as he has some popping and locking to do. He holds his finger up as if to say, "One second," as the mayor reminds him, "Mr. Thilly, I've started your time." The audience is smiling, some with their heads in their hands. He turns to them and asks, "Wanna see me do the back spin?"

(The Washington Post clip on Instagram is cut down for time, but in the same clip posted on Thily's page, the Rocky theme song is added and he vamps a bit longer. )

Thilly decides he doesn't need a yes. Without any prompting, he gets on the ground and says, "Watch this," as he does an impressive breakdancing back spin, landing on his back with both feet up, similar to the yoga pose "happy baby." He groans as he stands back up and composes himself, occasionally looking back at the crowd asking for applause that doesn't quite come.

Thilly begins to speak, quite seriously, on a topic important to him: taxes. "400 bucks on an average assessed home....Why did our taxes go up so much?"

Mayor Curran gently says, "Thank you Mr. Thilly. I liked the interpretive dance." Mr. Thilly takes the compliment in as he moonwalks away from the podium.

In just a few weeks, this clip grabbed well over a million likes on the Washington Post's Insta-reel alone. The comments are hilarious. One writes, "I don't understand your protest. Perhaps you could break it down for us?" Another enthusiastically exclaims, "I’ve seen enough - send him to the Olympics!"

olympics, breakdancing, dancing, fun, funny Breakdancing at the Paris Olympics Giphy, GIF by NoireSTEMinist

But some see the method behind the madness, writing, "It worked. He got our attention. We’re watching his video. Hip Hop wins again."

The truth is Thilly was seeking attention because this run for township committee matters very much to him. Upworthy had a chance to "break it down" with him and find out just why he's running and, of course, how he learned to moonwalk.

Upworthy: When did you get interested in politics?

Thilly: "When I moved to the town (Cranford, New Jersey) with our kids and saw how the town community was treating residents on a non-equal level. They were talking down to them. And I saw all over New Jersey, the developers are getting 30-year tax exemptions in these small towns." (This, he further suggests, puts the heavy lifting on the taxpayers which he doesn't believe is fair.)

"Ideally, I'm trying to get everyone's taxes down. And to get government to make decisions together with the community - instead of this 'Us vs. You guys.' They shouldn't be making decisions for us. My outlook is we should be making decisions WITH you, not for you."

Upworthy: Are you just naturally funny or is this a ruse to get people to pay attention?

Thilly: "I wasn't trying to be funny necessarily. And no, it wasn't a ruse. We've talked and talked and there's no point of going in and talking at the meetings. They don't answer. So I had an instinct that night that it could break down barriers and set people straight if I do this."

Upworthy: When did you learn to moonwalk?

Thilly: "1983! That's when we all learned, right? I was pretty good as a kid. Could do a lot more movements than now."

Upworthy: Did going viral move the dial?

Thilly: "We'll see in a month. Certainly seemed to be very well received from the town, especially young kids because it went really big on TikTok. So high school all the way down to elementary school kids have been coming up to me taking photos. Lots of people are asking for pictures, all over."

Upworthy: Any other town halls lined up?

"We just had another one last week and they (allegedly) censored it because they didn't want anything to go viral." (Thilly alleges they turned off the broadcast and later claimed it was a computer glitch.)

"And what we did is kind of a group dance. Audience members got up to dance!"

Upworthy: Did they break-dance too?

Thilly: "I invited everyone as a community bonding type-thing to all get up and dance together. And different people did different things. But we also had pairs dancing, couples dancing in the aisles."

This wasn't Thilly's first time to stand out at a community town hall. "I would go up and do nothing for five minutes. Just two minutes of silence, doing like a meditation."

Whether it moves the dial or not, Thilly has certainly made a name for himself, at least in the dancing community. The election will be held November 4th.

From Your Site Articles
dancing
CommunityJoy
Badge
All In
Craveable snacks. Quality organic ingredients. Positive community impact.
Pop Culture

5 ways people are going "All In" this week

From the silly to the sentimental, here are five ways people across the internet are giving it their all.

True

When you hear the words “all in,” what do you think? You might picture a color-coordinated, fairy-themed surprise proposal that took months to create, or maybe you think of a singer who went on stage and nailed the perfect high note in front of everyone (like this girl). Whatever you picture, the idea is the same: Going “all in” means doing something with total commitment—literally giving it your “all” and going completely over the top. No second guessing, no holding back—just full-throttle enthusiasm with some creativity and flair thrown in. That’s how we get those viral internet moments we can’t stop watching.

This week, we've found a handful of hilarious and heart-warming videos that perfectly capture what it's like to go "all in"—moments where passion, creativity, and commitment take center stage and something truly special happens as a result. Here are five of our favorite examples.

1. This "Sports Car" singalong

@_julianabba Replying to @courtney_azbell I’m okay @tate mcrae @t8 hq #tate #tatemcrae #tatemcraetour #sportscar #soclosetowhat #misspossesive #misspossesivetour #tatemcrae1 ♬ original sound - jules

The viral song “Sports Car” by Tate McRae has become an absolute viral hit, and it’s not hard to see why. Not only is the song super catchy, but her performance is show-stopping (you might even say she and her backup dancers go all in). Everyone is singing and dancing along—although this content creator’s rendition of the song might be the most passionate one. He gets a little too caught up, as you’ll see at the end of this video—and, well, his reenactment becomes "show stopping" in a different way. (Don't worry, though, he's totally fine.)

2. A little bit of everything, according to Reddit (but especially personal growth) 

This week, the team at All In asked Reddit users what they go “all in” on in their own lives, and the responses were entertaining and inspiring (and sometimes both). One commenter shared that they go all in on blue cheese dressing when they’re eating buffalo wings (respect), while another shared that they go all in on saving up their retirement (we love to see people reaching for big goals). Turns out you can go “all in” on everything from maintaining a healthy marriage to putting salt on your cucumbers. Our favorite responses, though, were people who went in on personal growth and learning. Click here to see what they had to say (and click here to snag a box of All In bars—for free!).

3. Pursuing a life-long dream 

@kynder.jpg that's my mom! 💙⛸️ #iceskating #followyourdreams #figureskating #lifeover50 ♬ No One - Aly & AJ

If you’ve ever caught yourself thinking you’re “too old” to follow your dreams, watch this video, because this midlife mom will prove you wrong. This video shows a woman skating in her first figure skating competition—and she’s about to turn 50. The daughter, who filmed and posted the video to TikTok, says that ice skating has always been her mother’s lifelong dream, and recently she just decided to go for it. The costume, the composition, and the passion are all first-rate, but the best part is that the commenters are going crazy for her, too. One of them wrote, “As a former competitive figure skater, nothing makes me tear up like videos of people getting into skating later in life. The ice was my first love, it was home. Welcome home.”

4. These infectious dance moves

@itz_sokizzy

♬ Some Nights - Fun.

Okay, so unlike the figure skating mom, there’s nothing technically impressive about this woman dancing—as in, she’s not a professional dancer. She doesn’t use choreography or sparkly costumes—but what’s great about these videos is that her passion and enthusiasm just can’t be denied. It’s just her in her bonnet, dancing along to upbeat classics like “Some Nights,” by Fun, and somehow you can’t help but be completely mesmerized—and maybe start dancing along yourself. We watched a bunch of her videos—there are tons, and they’re all equally enthusiastic—and we couldn’t help but laugh and groove right along with her. That’s what’s great about going “all in”—it inspires other people, too.

Song re-enactments...with a surprising guest star 

@animallover.zx123 if you're done with your ex move on#just move on#ex #move on with your life #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp ♬ Gladdest Done with your ex - GLAD FAMILY

People can sometimes be “extra” when it comes to their pets (like dressing up their dog as a cowboy or a mailman for Halloween). But there’s being “extra” with your pet, and then there’s going “all in,” which this TikTok creator undoubtedly does. King Guinea Adventures (@animallover.zx123) has built a platform on staging re-enactments of popular songs, but with a twist: the star of the show is a guinea pig. These hilarious videos show the guinea pig acting out the lyrics of popular songs such as “Video Games” by Lana Del Ray and “Whiskey Lullaby” by Braid Paisley and Alison Kraus. The literalism of these videos is what makes them actually hilarious, and it shows how much thought the creator put into making them (In “Video Games,” for example, when Lana sings “Swinging in the backyard / pull up in your fast car,” you see a literal toy car appear in the swing next to him. When she gets to the lyric “video games,” you see a Nintendo Switch pop up.) It’s creative, it’s funny, it’s fun—and best of all, this creator takes their love of pop culture (and the love of her pet guinea pig) and truly goes “all in.”

Snag a free (!!) box of All In snack bars here while this deal lasts. Just pick up a box at Sprouts and text a pic of your receipt to get it for free. Enoy!

Pop CultureMusicHumorJoyFriendshipPets
Kids

People share 36 of the most beautiful first names they've ever heard

"It just sounds so melodic."

Image via Milan Radulovic's Image

A list of the most beautiful names.

There is a lot of pressure to name a baby the absolute *perfect* name. And for many, the goal is to come up with a seriously beautiful name that is unique-sounding—a name that will stick with you forever.

Looking through baby names lists can help. But to get more ideas on beautiful names, a person posed the question on Reddit: "What’s the most beautiful first name you’ve ever heard?"

The crowd-sourced name-inspo led to a detailed and distinctive list of beautiful baby names, with many noting that the majority were for baby girls. "I love that 90% of these are women's names, meanwhile men are like this is my boy Daryl," one commenter joked.

kelly rowland 90s GIF Giphy

These are 36 of the most beautiful names people can think of:

"I saw a best guy employers name tag: Orion." - spaceshiplazer

"I used to know a woman called Isis, thought it was beautiful to be named after a goddess, now its just unfortunate." - ShireNorse

"I knew two Muslim sisters back in the 4th grade. One was Neda and her sister was Nezerine. I have always thought Nezerine was one of the prettiest names I have ever heard." - a-passing-crustacean

"When I was a kid I was obsessed with 'Swan Princess' and I thought the name Odette was beautiful lol idk if it’s even real." - messyowl


odette, name odette, swan princess, swan princess gif, odette gif Princess Odette Girl GIF by The Swan Princess Giphy

"My sister's childhood friend's grandfather's name was Diogenes. He was a very nice old bloke too, so maybe I just associate the name with a friendly face. Nonetheless, it's both a strong name, and a beautiful name." - MrSlipperyFist

"Met a guy who said his name was Levi. Eventually I noticed he had a tattoo of a sea dragon. I asked him about it, and he told me it was for his name, because Levi was short for Leviathan. Coolest name ever." - Weird-is-norm

"My therapist's name is Althea, I think it’s so lovely." - FroggySpirit

"Vivienne - I find the French spelling the prettiest, it just sounds so melodic." - Looktothecookiee

"Genevieve in French pronunciation, like Genevieve Bujold (actress) is a fantastic name." - FlamingoRare8449

"I knew a woman named Eleanora which sounds so beautiful when pronounced by Italians." - CursingWhileCrafting

"Tbh most of the flower names like: Dahlia, Iris, Rose, Jasmine, Lily, Ivy, Alyssa." - frizzyno

rose, rose name, rose gif, pretty rose, roses Rose GIF Giphy

"Violet." - garythegyarados

"Met an Italian girl named Alessandra. That was 30 years ago and it's still in my brain as the most beautiful name I've ever heard." - Mothman

"Isildur." - Few_Image7673

"Aurelia." - worstnameIeverheard

"Evelyn is so pretty to me." - 1mALittl3N0tStraight

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"'Derry Girls' made me absolutely love Orla." - sarathev

"Noelle. 'Her name is Noelle I have a dream about her she rings my bell'." - Special-Strategy7225

"'Sailor Moon' made me fall in love with Serena. I also really like Celeste, Aria and Evangeline (no one but me seems to appreciate the last one lol). They were on my short list of baby names but I went with another fav." - endoftheworldvibe

sailor moon, sailor moon gif, sailor moon name, sailor moon names, sailor moon anime sailor moon GIF Giphy

"The Māori name Anahera." - lizzietnz

"Seraphina. Heard it at coffee shop and it stopped me dead. Sounds like angels and fire rolled into one." - Twisted_Metalx

"Leilani was always pretty to me." - MathTutorAndCook

"There are so many, but I’ve always loved ‘Aurora’ ......it sounds magical and brings to mind the dawn and the northern lights." - Special_You_7103

"River Phoenix most beautiful name I heard." - Mona_Mour__

river phoenix, river phoenix, gif, river phoenix name, river, river name river phoenix 80s GIF Giphy

"Adelaide, my Mama's name." - Cantretiresoonenough

"Clementine." - iamnotasheep

"Lydia. I just love it for some reason." - Beautifulone_2

From Your Site Articles
beautiful names
KidsFamily
Community

Budget shoppers share tips for spending $100 or less on groceries a week

Beat insane grocery prices with this frugal grocery advice.

Image via Canva/97

How to spend under $100 a week on groceries.

Grocery prices these days are astronomical. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices have been on an uphill climb since 2020.

The average American family of four spends anywhere from $996-1,603 on groceries, but frugal people and budget shoppers are finding creative ways to save money on groceries with a weekly grocery budget of just $100.

Yeah, you read that right: keeping your grocery bill at $100 or less is possible. Budget grocery shoppers shared their best advice for how to save big on groceries on the subreddit r/budget.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Frozen veggies. It’s a myth they are less healthy than fresh. Get the $1 variety bags from aldi. No chopping needed. Each bag is like 4 servings. Dump a bit straight into the pan and cook for like 12 min and you’re good to go." - Dismal_Pop2092

"Go on fb marketplace and get an instant pot. For $20-$40. The key to saving on groceries is a little more time cooking so you don’t have to buy the expensive ready made stuff. Instant pot makes it so you can set and forget which is super helpful. The only way I can afford meat anymore is buying whole chicken and putting it in the instant pot (it’s also the tastiest prep imo!)" - Dismal_Pop2092

"Cut the junk food. Seriously. It’s a farce that eating healthy is expensive. I promise if you just buy INGREDIENTS and not PRODUCTS your grocery bill will go down significantly." - Dismal_Pop2092

"I've been keeping track of our spending for the last 12 months and on average, we were blowing through $825 a month on groceries....and $400 on take out. So I immediately made a menu up for the remainder of the month (this happened in sept 9th) and a grocery list of anything I might need, plus some staples we needed. Then I combined menu planning with freezer cooking. I have the rest of sept meals planned out, prepped and/or frozen. I have all of October meals planned out as well but haven't gone grocery shopping yet. Ive cut our monthly grocery budget down to $400 a month (family of 5) and our takeout budget to $0. And so far.... im $47 under budget for the month and already have all the meals planned." - rickrolled_gay_swan

"Bread makers can also be found for cheap at thrift stores, and for basic loaves (including whole wheat) older models work fine. You can make 3-5 loaves of your own bread for the cost of 1 at the store, and you can save even more if you buy things like flour, yeast and eggs in bulk. I have a kid here with gluten intolerance, and making GF bread at home is a huge savings - but just FYI for the GF folks, most older bread makers are not good at making GF bread unless you use them for only the mix and rise and then finish them in your own oven. Oatmeal and other grains are your friend fellow shopper! You can buy them in bulk for cheap." - SunLillyFairy

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"I also save my fats. bacon grease, chicken smaltz. got little jars for all of it. I also only buy the big generic oil. gave up wasting money on olive oil. just keep a neutral/high smoke point oil around. whatever is cheapest per volume. And I also save my scraps from veggies. i have a ziplock bag for onion and carrot ends, or celery nubs, and on the weekend, will bake a chicken, and make stock the next day." - oneWeek2024

"My tip: Make whatever the hell you want in a quarter portion than usual, and then lay it over a bed of rice, beans, lentils, potatoes, pasta, or corn. Does not apply if you’re low-carb. I love carbs. They’re the body’s preferred source of energy, very delicious, and very cheap. I do limit my fats, usually a tsp or two of oil gets the whole pot slick. I prefer lean meats, and they have been very affordable from Costco. $2.77 chicken breast, $3.18 93% ground turkey, $5.40 91% ground beef. Turkey can be subbed for most of my beef recipes." - katie4

"Something I’ve found super helpful living alone and trying to budget is I like to get a bang for my buck. Meaning that I will go to Safeway or Costco (I don’t have an Aldi’s) to buy the big azz tub of spinach/greens for $5. I eat a huge amount of it during the week, but the rest I know I can’t finish (at least 1/3 of it), I will freeze. Then, I don’t waste it. I can then add in amounts with my protein powder and soy milk. 😀 I also do this with my nutpod creamer. If I go to sprouts, sometimes they have a BOGO so you spend $6 for 2. What I do is I have a separate large ice cube tray specific for the nutpod creamer. I will probably drink half of it during the week and the other half I can’t finish in 1.5 weeks before it goes bad. So I save the rest in the ice cube trays. I know these are saving cents or some dollars, but it goes a long way!" - healthnut270

"These tips are gold! I'd add: shop your pantry first because I used to rebuy stuff I forgot I had like some grocery store amnesia patient." - PaycheckWizard

"I shop around at various stores between TJ’s, Aldi, and Kroger and basically follow the ideas above. I spend about $30-35/wk as a single person. A biggie is cutting the snacks- I don’t buy chips, granola bars, cookies, etc. I also don’t buy drinks, with the exception being Diet Coke when it’s on a major sale at kroger. I do a lot of crockpot meals that I divide up into six servings or so, eating a couple during the week and freezing the rest for later. I always have meal options in the freezer when I want to not buy groceries for a bit. It’s pretty painless once you get the hang of it. I normally only cook once a week or so. I also eat healthier this way when things are planned ahead and in portions." - momthom427

@a1qb2x

Heres what $100 can get you at ALDI #fypage #savingmoney #groceryhaul #money #budget #financialfreedom

Money-saving grocery tips from financial experts

Looking for even more ways to save on your grocery bill? Financial experts offer nine additional tips.

1. Start a garden.
"Growing even a small amount of food at home can make a difference. Herbs, lettuce, and tomatoes on a balcony or windowsill are inexpensive to start and keep paying off," David Kindness, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), tax expert, and personal finance writer at BestMoney.com, tells Upworthy.

2. Buy 'ugly' produce.
"I also suggest looking for discounted or 'ugly' produce. Stores mark these down heavily, but the quality is usually just fine once you cook with them," says Kindness.

3. Check the sell-by date.
"Another smart move is shopping for items that are close to their sell-by date. Bread, dairy, or meats can often be frozen or used right away," says Kindness.

4. Timing matters too.
"Another trick is to look for discounts on fresh items close to closing time. Stores often reduce prices on produce, baked goods, or meats to clear shelves, and those markdowns add up fast," Ashley Akin, CPA, tax consultant specializing in tax compliance services, and the Senior Contributor at CEP DC, tells Upworthy.

5. Don't sleep on rewards and savings programs.
On top of that, cashback and rewards apps, or even mystery dining programs can help you earn money back on top of your savings. These are often overlooked but they add up over time," Kindness says.

6. Compare unit prices.
"I also tell people to check unit prices rather than just the sticker price." Akin says. "Sometimes the bigger package is cheaper, but not always, so comparing saves you from paying extra just because of packaging."

7. Budget for meals vs. snacks.
"I also remind people to separate their meal budget from their snack budget. It may sound small, but it stops impulse purchases from eating into what you really need," says Kindness.

8. Eat before you shop.
"And whenever possible, shop alone and never on an empty stomach," says Kindness. "It is the easiest way to avoid unplanned extras."

9. Get low.
"Even checking the bottom shelves can reveal the best value items that stores place out of sight," adds Kindness.

From Your Site Articles
grocery budget
CommunityJoy
Joy

What makes kids popular in high school? Researchers found they share the same personality trait.

It's not looks, athletics, or grades.

via Canva/Photos

A girl is crowned prom queen.

Every high school has a few "popular" students that almost everyone likes. They are often chosen to be prom king or queen and elected to the student council. They are the folks that everyone waves to in the hallways, and they are usually confident and friendly.

So, what are the traits that make certain people popular and others slink by with little recognition? Are the most likable kids also the most athletic? Do they have a higher GPA? Are they more extroverted? Are they funnier? Are they more attractive?

Communications expert Vanessa Van Edwards was recently on The Dan Buettner Podcast, where she shared the common trait that popular kids have in common. Van Edwards, who describes herself as a recovering awkward person, teaches communication skills at Harvard University.

Researchers discovered the trait after interviewing thousands of high school students and asking them to list the people they liked at school. It revealed a significant finding: popular kids had the longest lists of people they liked.

What traits do popular kids in high school share?



The findings are straightforward: if you like a lot of people, many of them are likely to like you back.

Even though you may no longer be in high school, there are benefits to being popular in your workplace, church, or neighborhood. Van Edwards says we should all learn how to like other people if we want to be likable ourselves.

“Learn how to like," she told Buettner. "In fact, be free with your likes. The most popular kids were the ones who were first likers. In other words, they walked down the hallway and they say, ‘Hey, Dan. Hey, Sarah. Hey, Joy.’ They're the ones who walk into a class and be like, ‘Hey, you want to sit with me?’ They are inviters. They are likers. They are looking for good. And in that way, I think that we can train ourselves to be more likable by searching and hunting for likes."

@steven

Body language expert Vanessa Van Edwards reveals what makes kids popular and the common trait that all of them have 👀 Full episode on The Diary Of A CEO #podcast #podcastclip #interview #bodylanguage #tips #advice #tip #vanessavanedwards #expert #doctor #dr #didyouknow #popular #friends #diaryofaceo

There’s something very positive about the fact that people who like others are liked in return. It’s a great excuse to have an open attitude when meeting new people and to look for the good in everyone around you, even if they may be a little challenging to get along with.

What is the reciprocity of liking?

There is a concept in psychology known as the reciprocity of liking, which states that if someone likes you, you tend to like them back. Because when someone likes you, they are usually kind and supportive. Therefore, most people like those who like them.

However, there is one big caveat to this truth: People with low self-esteem often dislike themselves, so if someone shows them affection, they may not reciprocate because it makes them feel out of balance.

Ultimately, if you want to be the popular kid in any of your social or professional circles, you have to like yourself first. Because when you like yourself, there’s a much greater chance that you will like other people. This leads to a virtuous cycle of friendship growth, where you expand your social circle in a wonderfully positive way.

From Your Site Articles
making friends
JoyFriendship
Sustainability

California brought back beavers for the first time in 70 years, and the results are already amazing

Native wisdom and ancient rock paintings save the day.

Photo credit: Canva and CDFW.

Checking in on California's beaver project.

Deep in the Sierra Nevada foothills on the Tule River Indian Reservation, tribal member Kenneth McDarment had passed by an ochre-red pictograph countless times throughout his life—a simple yet unmistakable image of a beaver with four paws and a distinctive paddle tail. Estimated to be between 500 and 1,000 years old, this ancient artwork adorned the walls of a rock shelter alongside other paintings of wildlife, humans, and geometric designs created by the Yokuts people.

To McDarment, this beaver image seemed like just another beautiful piece of Native art. That is until he looked at it again—this time seeing it clearly with fresh eyes.

beaver, project, california, environment, sustainability Newly introduced beaver swimming through the water.Credit: CDFW

When severe drought struck the reservation about a decade ago, McDarment and other tribal leaders began searching for innovative ways to conserve water. The answer, it turned out, had been staring at them from the cave walls all along.

"Sometimes you need to just look at things more often," McDarment told researchers.

Glancing back up at the beaver, the pictograph suddenly took on new meaning as McDarment and the other tribal leaders began to recognize the ancient wisdom embedded in their ancestors' art. If beavers had once thrived on these lands and helped manage water resources, perhaps bringing them back could address their contemporary drought challenges. This revelation prompted the tribe to pursue what would become California's first beaver restoration program in over seven decades.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

From ancient wisdom to modern partnership

The revelation sparked an unprecedented collaboration between California's Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and Native tribes. In the past, the Tule River Tribe and the Maidu Summit Consortium were dismissed, and told there was "no way to move beavers in California legally."

But after years of advocacy and preparation, in 2021, California finally launched its first beaver restoration program since the 1950s in partnership with both tribes.

On October 18, 2023, seven beavers were released into their new home in Tásmam Koyóm, a 2,325-acre valley in Plumas County.

"You just saw this tiny brown furball, this little nugget, catch a ride on the back of his sibling's tail, and it looked like he was surfing. I don't think it set in for days afterward, but that moment will go down as one of the highlights of my entire career. I think we were very proud of what we had done, and really optimistic about the potential that this represents for us and the good we think we can do moving forward." - Valerie Cook, the beaver restoration program manager for the CDFW.


beaver, project, california, environment, sustainability Beavers being released to explore their new territory. Credit: CDFW

Where did they find the beavers? Set a few traps and catch as many as they could? No. The efforts presented in this project represented a fundamental shift in how California approaches wildlife management and water conservation. The beaver relocation process involved identifying "problem" beavers in areas where they caused flooding, and then safely transporting them to new locations where their engineering skills could work environmental magic. For the first time in nearly 75 years, the state began relocating beavers.

"We can make our future different from our past," declared CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham during the historic first release. "Our past is one where we treated these animals and others as varmints, as nuisances, and our culture over time ran them off the landscape. That can't be our future".

Nature's ultimate engineers get to work

The results have been nothing short of spectacular. At the Maidu Summit Consortium's Tásmam Koyóm meadow—which means "tall grass" in the Mountain Maidu language—relocated beavers have constructed an impressive 328-foot dam, effectively creating a massive wetland complex that has increased water coverage by more than 22% according to CDFW's April 2025 report.

beaver, project, california, environment, sustainability Dams like these offer shelter, a safe home for beavers, and food storage. Image by John Cannon/Mongabay.

"They are really powerful ecosystem engineers," Emily Fairfax, an assistant professor of geography at the University of Minnesota, told Mongabay. "The number of services they provide to us and ways that they build resilient landscapes is honestly too much to just rattle off all at once."

The benefits extend far beyond water storage, with those furry "ecosystem engineers" essentially transforming the landscape into a climate-resilient powerhouse:

Cultural reconnection and sovereignty

For the Mountain Maidu and Tule River tribes, the beaver restoration represents much more than environmental conservation—it's a symbol of just how far they've come in reclaiming their relationship to the land. Nearly two centuries ago, Tásmam Koyóm Meadow was forcibly taken from the Mountain Maidu tribe and was not rightfully returned until 2019. Four years later, the beaver—which the Mountain Maidu call hi-chi-hi-nem and consider as family—finally returned to their land, marking a moment of healing and deeply profound spiritual significance.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Shannon Salem Williams, a Mountain Maidu program manager, said seeing the beavers slip into the water was a "full circle moment." Then added, "It was like a big welcoming home."

A blueprint for climate resilience

The success story of California's beaver restoration program proves that sometimes, the most efficient solution to modern issues is simply to return to ancient wisdom.

With climate change intensifying droughts, floods, and wildfires across the American West, beaver-based restoration is gaining recognition as a cost-effective, nature-based solution. The California program has become so successful that Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation in 2024 to make the beaver restoration program permanent.

Scientists and activists remain hopeful that this trend will continue. "I think we're in kind of an idyllic [stage of] beaver literacy," advocate Heidi Perryman said. "People have begun to hear a lot of good things about beavers, and they're very hopeful that beavers can fix everything that we've messed up."

From Your Site Articles
sustainability
SustainabilityScience
Parenting

Mister Rogers gently shares 'the biggest mistake' parents can make in poignant resurfaced clip

"That's why when you're a parent, you have a new chance to grow."

en.m.wikipedia.org

Fred Rogers in 1988.

Fred Rogers, as many know, had a sort of magic about him. The way in which he soothed both children and their parents through his empathy, patience, and kindness was unique and rare. For him, imagination knew no bounds, and it was important to let kids truly explore the wondrous snippet of time that you get to be a kid.

In a clip making the rounds on social media, Rogers is being interviewed on Oprah Winfrey's show in 1985. Winfrey asks him, "What do you think the biggest mistake parents make in raising their children?" Rogers breathes in and answers, "Not to remember their own childhood."

He continues, "I think the best thing we can do is to remember what it was like for us and know what our children are going through."

Winfrey reminds him, "But you know it's so hard once you get to be a parent, you always say 'I will never do this' when your mother is doing it to you or your father is doing it to you. And then you get to our age and you forget what it was like to be this size. You really do forget."

Rogers patiently responds, "But those children can help reinvoke what it was like. And that's why when you're a parent, you have a new chance to grow."

This really resonates in the comment sections of the many places this clip is posted. On Positive Life Secrets' Instagram post, one person writes, "I love this man so much. He was a gift to children everywhere."

Mr. Rogers, Fred Rogers, PBS, parenting, kids Mister Rogers exits the room. Giphy GIF by MOODMAN

Another truly takes what he says to heart: "Breaking the cycle of verbal abuse, manipulation, and arguing! I don’t want my kids to go through what I went through. So, I just have to remember what it felt like."

This Instagrammer adds some input: "A lot of parents miss the mark when they think respect doesn’t go both ways. When they shame their child versus building confidence and having understanding and helping them navigate properly. Truth is a lot of people are not right as adults and they are raising people."

This running theme of not forgetting one's childhood is something Rogers discussed often. In a YouTube clip from the early 80s, Rogers sits down with children and their parents and digs deep into where there might be a disconnect. The kids describe their moms and dads, while the parents (at times frustrated) share their vulnerable difficulties setting limits, getting angry, or truly seeing their child's point of view.

- Mr Rogers sits down with families and listens. www.youtube.com

Rogers, as he so often did, listens patiently to the entire family dynamic and reiterates the importance of empathy. He says to the parents, "Often we wonder if we're alone. And I think it's programs like this that help people realize that they're not alone. That there are a lot of people in the world who are struggling with such things as, 'What do I do when my kid just will not listen to something that I know is right for them?'"

A commenter shares, "I really needed this. As a 90’s baby now raising her own kids, it was nice to know Mr. Rogers is still able to teach me. I need to get back to this type of lifestyle and living. Thank you for posting this. It really helped me in a time of need."

From Your Site Articles
mr. rogers
ParentingFamilyJoyHeroes
Trending Stories