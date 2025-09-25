We chatted with the middle aged guy who went viral for break-dancing at a New Jersey town hall
"Wanna see me do the back spin?"
When you're trying to change the world, or at least a New Jersey town, sometimes you've gotta go big. For Will Thilly, a man running as an Independent for the Cranford Township Committee, he believes in being anything but conventional—at least in terms of grabbing attention.
A clip of Thilly addressing the current public town hall committee went viral recently on social media, but not necessarily for his viewpoint on taxes or any of his other political ideas. It was his dancing. Thilly shimmies on up to the podium and is asked by Mayor Terrence Curran to state his name and address for the record. Thilly seemingly ignores this request as he has some popping and locking to do. He holds his finger up as if to say, "One second," as the mayor reminds him, "Mr. Thilly, I've started your time." The audience is smiling, some with their heads in their hands. He turns to them and asks, "Wanna see me do the back spin?"
(The Washington Post clip on Instagram is cut down for time, but in the same clip posted on Thily's page, the Rocky theme song is added and he vamps a bit longer. )
Thilly decides he doesn't need a yes. Without any prompting, he gets on the ground and says, "Watch this," as he does an impressive breakdancing back spin, landing on his back with both feet up, similar to the yoga pose "happy baby." He groans as he stands back up and composes himself, occasionally looking back at the crowd asking for applause that doesn't quite come.
Thilly begins to speak, quite seriously, on a topic important to him: taxes. "400 bucks on an average assessed home....Why did our taxes go up so much?"
Mayor Curran gently says, "Thank you Mr. Thilly. I liked the interpretive dance." Mr. Thilly takes the compliment in as he moonwalks away from the podium.
In just a few weeks, this clip grabbed well over a million likes on the Washington Post's Insta-reel alone. The comments are hilarious. One writes, "I don't understand your protest. Perhaps you could break it down for us?" Another enthusiastically exclaims, "I’ve seen enough - send him to the Olympics!"
Breakdancing at the Paris Olympics Giphy, GIF by NoireSTEMinist
But some see the method behind the madness, writing, "It worked. He got our attention. We’re watching his video. Hip Hop wins again."
The truth is Thilly was seeking attention because this run for township committee matters very much to him. Upworthy had a chance to "break it down" with him and find out just why he's running and, of course, how he learned to moonwalk.
Upworthy: When did you get interested in politics?
Thilly: "When I moved to the town (Cranford, New Jersey) with our kids and saw how the town community was treating residents on a non-equal level. They were talking down to them. And I saw all over New Jersey, the developers are getting 30-year tax exemptions in these small towns." (This, he further suggests, puts the heavy lifting on the taxpayers which he doesn't believe is fair.)
"Ideally, I'm trying to get everyone's taxes down. And to get government to make decisions together with the community - instead of this 'Us vs. You guys.' They shouldn't be making decisions for us. My outlook is we should be making decisions WITH you, not for you."
Upworthy: Are you just naturally funny or is this a ruse to get people to pay attention?
Thilly: "I wasn't trying to be funny necessarily. And no, it wasn't a ruse. We've talked and talked and there's no point of going in and talking at the meetings. They don't answer. So I had an instinct that night that it could break down barriers and set people straight if I do this."
Upworthy: When did you learn to moonwalk?
Thilly: "1983! That's when we all learned, right? I was pretty good as a kid. Could do a lot more movements than now."
Upworthy: Did going viral move the dial?
Thilly: "We'll see in a month. Certainly seemed to be very well received from the town, especially young kids because it went really big on TikTok. So high school all the way down to elementary school kids have been coming up to me taking photos. Lots of people are asking for pictures, all over."
Upworthy: Any other town halls lined up?
"We just had another one last week and they (allegedly) censored it because they didn't want anything to go viral." (Thilly alleges they turned off the broadcast and later claimed it was a computer glitch.)
"And what we did is kind of a group dance. Audience members got up to dance!"
Upworthy: Did they break-dance too?
Thilly: "I invited everyone as a community bonding type-thing to all get up and dance together. And different people did different things. But we also had pairs dancing, couples dancing in the aisles."
This wasn't Thilly's first time to stand out at a community town hall. "I would go up and do nothing for five minutes. Just two minutes of silence, doing like a meditation."
Whether it moves the dial or not, Thilly has certainly made a name for himself, at least in the dancing community. The election will be held November 4th.