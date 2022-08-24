+
Pop Culture

What happens after drinking 1, 2, and 3 glasses of wine? 19 viral photos tell all.

Ah, the beauty in winding down.

This article originally appeared on 11.19.16


Marcos Alberti's "3 Glasses" project began with a joke and a few drinks with his friends.

The photo project originally depicted Alberti's friends drinking, first immediately after work and then after one, two, and three glasses of wine.

But after Imgur user minabear circulated the story, "3 Glasses" became more than just a joke. In fact, it went viral, garnering more than 1 million views and nearly 1,800 comments in its first week. So Alberti started taking more pictures and not just of his friends.

"The first picture was taken right away when our guests (had) just arrived at the studio in order to capture the stress and the fatigue after a full day after working all day long and from also facing rush hour traffic to get here," Alberti explained on his website. "Only then fun time and my project could begin. At the end of every glass of wine, a snapshot, nothing fancy, a face and a wall, 3 times."

Why was the series so popular? Anyone who has ever had a long day at work and needed to "wine" down will quickly see why.

Take a look:

1.

All photos by Marcos Alberti, used with permission.

assets.rebelmouse.io

2.

assets.rebelmouse.io

3.

assets.rebelmouse.io

4.

assets.rebelmouse.io

5.

assets.rebelmouse.io

6.

assets.rebelmouse.io

7.

assets.rebelmouse.io

8.

assets.rebelmouse.io

9.

assets.rebelmouse.io

10.

assets.rebelmouse.io

11.

assets.rebelmouse.io

12.

assets.rebelmouse.io

13.

assets.rebelmouse.io

14.

assets.rebelmouse.io

15.

assets.rebelmouse.io

16.

assets.rebelmouse.io

17.

assets.rebelmouse.io

18.

assets.rebelmouse.io

19.

assets.rebelmouse.io


