Watch Robin Williams hilariously take over interviews in this brilliant compilation

Watch Robin Williams hilariously take over interviews.
The comedic genius that was Robin Williams still never ceases to draw a hearty chuckle even years after his death. Someone is always digging up an old video of him doing what he did best, making people laugh. In a rediscovered video, someone put together an epic compilation of Williams essentially taking over interviews with his antics.
In the 10-minute video, he goes from talk show to talk show where he upstages the comedian charged with hosting the show. His hilarious full-body comedy tickles the crowd into a roaring thunder of laughter. In one of the clips he's talking about how easy it used to be to fly on an airplane compared to post 9/11. He jumps into different accents with ease as he jokes about not being able to have a fingernail clipper on a flight because someone might threaten to clip someone's hangnail.
In the clip with Jay Leno, Williams begins to explain why he wore tape over his mouth at an event, but instead of telling the story like a normal person, he starts speaking strangely and says he had to go into a witness protection program. The audience cannot get enough of his hilarious shenanigans while he talks to Leno. One thing about Williams' style of comedy is that it seemed to cross all social barriers and still does.
In the short snippet of him on "The Tonight Show Starting Johnny Carson," he dramatically gets up and pretends to be a drunken Shakespeare looking for an apartment, 2B … or not 2B. There's no way that the written word could do his comedic performance justice. Don't believe me, check it out for yourself in the video below.
Esther Wojcicki has earned the right to tell people how to raise their kids. She’s an educator, journalist and bestselling author of "How to Raise Successful People" who has raised three daughters—two are CEOs and the other a doctor.
Susan Wojcicki is the CEO of YouTube, Anne Wojcicki is the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe and Dr. Janet Wojcicki is an anthropologist and epidemiologist who works on HIV progression and obesity risk in children.
In "How to Raise Successful People" Esther Wojcicki says the secret to success is the result of “TRICK”: trust, respect, independence, collaboration and kindness. In a new article she wrote for NBC Chicago, she boiled that down to one rule, “Don't do anything for your kids that they can do for themselves.”
Sisters Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23andMe, and Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube, are ranked among America's top women entrepreneurs
“Parents need to stop coddling their kids,” she continues. “The more you trust your children to do things on their own, the more empowered they'll be. The key is to begin with guided practice: It's the ‘I do, we do, you do’ method.”
The “I do, we do, you do” method is used by teachers to gradually give students new responsibilities. The teacher first demonstrates the task, then they do it with the student and finally, the student does it alone.
Wojcicki says that parents can start with their children by asking them to make their beds, pick their own outfits and to help with dishes and making dinner. It’s funny that every child is raised by a parent who cooks them meals, but an astonishing number of them grow up having no idea how to boil water. Why? Because nobody bothered to get them involved.
As the old saying goes, “Give a man a fish and he’ll eat for a day. Teach him to fish and he’ll eat forever.”
"How to Raise Successful People" author Esther Wojcicki says parents may want to do something "unpopular" while raising their kids.
— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBC10 Philadelphia)
1667227982
“The idea is to teach them how to cope with what life throws at them,” she writes. “One of the most important lessons I taught my daughters is that the only thing you can control is how you react to things.”
Wojcicki’s rules are a reaction to the modern trend of helicopter parenting, which is "overly focused on their children" where parents "take too much responsibility for their children's experiences and, specifically, their successes or failures." This can result in children who grow into adults with lower self-confidence and self-esteem, poor coping skills, increased anxiety and a sense of entitlement.
Simply put, when children are too dependent on their parents, they become ill-equipped to deal with real-world challenges. So when parents think they’re helping their children, they are actually setting them up for failure. Is it any wonder why we live in an age where more and more people suffer from crippling anxiety and depression? The world is a lot scarier when you’re not properly equipped to deal with everyday problems.
“When you trust kids to make their own decisions, they start to feel more engaged, confident and empowered,” Wojcicki writes. “And once that happens, there's no limit to what they can achieve.”
While, at first, this dramatic change in parenting may seem difficult for parents who have a hard time letting go, it’s an opportunity for them to grow. “What I realized, through a lot of conscious effort, is that parenting gives us perhaps the most profound opportunity to grow as human beings,” she writes in "How to Raise Successful People."
Every night, the van delivers nourishment in all kinds of ways to those who need it most
Homelessness in New York City has reached its highest levels since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Over 50,000 people sleep each night in a shelter, while thousands of others rely on city streets, the subway system and other public locations as spaces to rest.
That’s why this meal (and sock) delivery van is an effective resource for providing aid to those experiencing homelessness in New York City.
Every night of the year, from 7pm to 9:30, the Coalition for the Homeless drives a small fleet of vans to over 25 stops throughout upper and lower Manhattan and in the Bronx. At each stop, adults and families in need can receive a warm meal, a welcoming smile from volunteers, and a fresh, comfy new pair of Bombas socks. Socks may be even more important than you think.
Bombas was founded in 2013 after the discovery that socks were the #1 most requested clothing item at homeless shelters.
Access to fresh, clean socks is often limited for individuals experiencing homelessness—whether someone is living on the street and walking for much of the day, or is unstably housed without reliable access to laundry or storage. And for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness —expenses might need to be prioritized for more critical needs like food, medication, school supplies, or gas. Used socks can’t be donated to shelters for hygienic reasons, making this important item even more difficult to supply to those who need it the most.
Bombas offers its consumers durable, long-lasting and comfortable socks, and for every pair of Bombas socks purchased, an additional pair of specially-designed socks is donated to organizations supporting those in need, like Coalition for the Homeless. What started out as a simple collaboration with a few organizations and nonprofits to help individuals without housing security has quickly become a bona fide giving movement. Bombas now has approximately 3,500 Giving Partners nationwide.
Though every individual’s experience is unique, there can frequently be an inherent lack of trust of institutions that want to help—making a solution even more challenging to achieve. “I’ve had people reach out when I’m handing them a pair of socks and their hands are shaking and they’re looking around, and they’re wondering ‘why is this person being nice to me?’” Robbi Montoya—director at Dorothy Day House, another Giving Partner—told Bombas.
Donations like socks are a small way to create connection. And they can quickly become something much bigger. Right now over 1,000 people receive clothing and warm food every night, rain or shine, from a Coalition for the Homeless van. That bit of consistent kindness during a time of struggle can help offer the feeling of true support. This type of encouragement is often crucial for organizations to help those take the next difficult steps towards stability.
This philosophy helped Bombas and its abundance of Giving Partners extend their reach beyond New York City. Over 75 million clothing items have been donated to those who need it the most across all 50 states. Over the years Bombas has accumulated all kinds of valuable statistics, information, and highlights from Giving Partners similar to the Coalition for the Homeless vans and Dorothy Day House, which can be found in the Bombas Impact Report.
In the Impact Report, you’ll also find out how to get involved—whether it’s purchasing a pair of Bombas socks to get another item donated, joining a volunteer group, or shifting the conversation around homelessness to prioritize compassion and humanity.
American culture has always been obsessed with youth and vitality. It feels like after you reach the age of 35 you become invisible. That’s why we fret over gray hair and wrinkles and spend nearly $17 billion a year on cosmetic surgery.
The funny thing is that studies show people get happier as they age.
So why are we obsessing over being young when we should just relax and enjoy the self-acceptance and wisdom that comes with aging?
As people age, they also start to enjoy things that they previously didn’t like or hadn’t experienced. Older people are better at slowing down, being present and appreciating the world around them instead of looking to see what’s coming around the corner. They develop an instinctual knowledge that joy comes from being in the moment.
As people age, they develop a refined sense for food, drinks and the arts. Older people also have a lot less tolerance for other people’s baggage and appreciate healthy relationships.
A Reddit user by the name of fgfy4454 asked the online forum “What did you start liking the older you got?” and the responses showed an appreciation for the richness of life. The conversation also had an undercurrent of appreciation for the gifts that come with aging and a healthy disdain for the foolishness of youth.
Here are 17 of the best answers to the question, “What did you start liking the older you got?”
1.
"Spending time alone with myself." — NobodyCool2844
EvilBosch added:
"I am very happy with my own company. Not a shut in at all, but certainly don't feel compelled to always be chasing social contact. A weekend with nothing to do, and no social commitments sounds to me like a rare treat! But all folks are different. I've also known people who are basically the human equivalent of Labrador dogs - contantly needing attention and stroking, and who get sulky and cross (and bitey) when they don't get it. We all exist on a continuum of introversion/extraversion, and that's fine. But it's the extravert's fallacy that anyone who is happy with their own company must be somehow unfulfilled or leading a lesser life. Some of us prefer to quietly read a book."
2.
"Sleeping." — bletusibebusi
3.
"Comfy, quality socks." — wildcard520
4.
"Myself." — Sea-Professional-953
5.
"Quiet time." — Pepperrr01
AteUrGrandma added:
"Sitting outside and doing nothing. As a kid, I always wondered why adults would do that."
6.
"A new dish scrubber." — 18gsir
IAmNotABritishSpy added:
"I was doing the washing up recently and realised I have a favourite pot to cook with, as it always washes out so easily."
7.
"Not drinking alcohol. Hangovers feel worse, it’s an expensive habit, and it’s not as fun as it used to be." — wicked-vibes
PasGuy55 added:
"Absolutely. A hangover now lasts until about 7pm. Nothing fun about spending the day feeling queasy."
8.
"Tea instead of coffee. I used to pound coffee. But now it aggravates reflux and generally upsets my stomach more. A nice cup of tea especially earl grey with milk really does the trick." — wormholeweapons
9.
"Vinegar. I absolutely HATED pickles, olives, and vinegar chips as a kid. I am now at the “extra pickles and banana peppers” phase of my sandwich journey through life." — SickAssFoo_69
10.
"Compound interest." — FatOldRugbyDude
11.
"Mustard. What a great condiment." — Hei2
12.
"Old songs. Younger me always followed whatever is mainstream." — Duschkopfe
13.
"Art museums. Used to think they were pretentious and boring growing up. Over time, thought about the process and effort it really takes to make that kind of work. Whole new perspective." — bdruid117
14.
"Scented candles. I used to avoid "feminine" things because it's not 'manly' to have nice stuff. But a couple of months ago I started lighting candles in my new apartment and now I can't get enough from trying new scents. Currently, my favorite is apple cinnamon. Apparently being manly is bullshit and having nice stuff is fun." — MemChoeret
15.
"People who don’t create or have drama in their lives or mine. At least not on purpose. Simple quiet relationships." — themermaidbrain
16.
"I began falling for large women they became so much more attractive to me." — DrGoldy2
17.
"Staying home on the weekends or just going to a friend's house for a couple of beers instead of going out clubbing." — No1_Knows_Its_Me
George Yionoulis is pretty much your typical 9-year-old.
The fourth-grader from Raleigh, North Carolina, loves "Harry Potter," making art, and eating tacos.
Oh, and he loooooooves dancing. The kid has some serious moves.
While it's pretty easy to understand why George loves tacos (who doesn't?), there are some things George does that aren't quite as easy for people to understand. That's because when was 2 years old, his parents discovered has an autism spectrum disorder.
George's autism makes it harder for his classmates at Douglas Elementary School to relate to him. So he used a class project to help them understand him a little better.
George wrote, narrated, edited, and produced a video called "My Autism" and even created an original score to accompany the six-minute clip.
"Hi, everybody. My name is George," George begins his voiceover as text reading "GEORGE ... and AUTISM" flashes across the screen before cutting to footage of George dancing.
"Let me tell you a little about myself," he continues. "I have fun dancing, I have fun making music, I love to draw and make art, and ... wait for it ... I have this thing called autism."
In the video, George shares some of his unique quirks — things he knows his classmates have noticed about him but maybe haven't had the courage to ask about.
Like the fact that he has trouble making eye contact with people when they speak to him, though he says he's gotten better about it. "I might not have been looking, but that didn't mean I wasn't listening," he explains.
"Speaking of listening," he continues. "I can hear and see a lot of things and sounds all at the same time, which sometimes makes it hard to focus on any one sound or thought. That's why it might take a little more time to answer you when you ask a question."
He also has trouble with metaphors and figures of speech, which is common for kids with autism, and advises his classmates to be as literal and clear with him as possible.
"If you say 'take a seat,' you might find one less chair in your classroom," he jokes.
George also opens up about some of the challenges he faces and hopes the video will help his friends understand why he sometimes gets angry, cries, or yells."
I sometimes get frustrated when I get interrupted or when something doesn't go as planned," he admits. "Or when something unexpected happens. Or when I make a mistake."
In a courageous peek behind the curtain, George even includes video of himself — at a much younger age — throwing a tantrum at a book reading as well as audio of himself stumbling with his words while recording the narration for the video and becoming audibly frustrated. "But I messed up!" he cries.
"(Some of those) are just kid things to get frustrated about, and I'm a kid just like you," he says. "All us kids are different in our own ways, right?"
At the end, George asks his classmates to come talk to him, ask him questions, or invite him to play — even if it seems like he might not want to.
"I like having fun, just like you. So if you ever see me playing by myself, it doesn't necessarily mean I don't want to play with you, too," he tells them. "I always want to play with you."
His heartwarming honesty and larger-than-life on-screen personality are so compelling, it's no wonder the video has gone viral. Shortly after the video went up on YouTube and Facebook, it racked up tens of thousands of views and hundreds of comments.
Initially, it was only meant for George's 21 elementary school classmates.
"The feedback we're getting is, 'I showed this to my 6-year-old who has autism, I showed this to my 12-year-old who has autism,' and they're going, 'Me too, and we could be friends!'" his mother, Lisa Jolley told Raleigh-Durham's WTVD/ABC11.
In a world where people with autism aren't often given the chance to speak for themselves, it's both really cool and really significant that George has taken control of his own life story and experience and is sharing them in his own words. At only 9 years old, he's already making huge strides in helping the world better understand a condition that affects about 1 in 68 kids in the United States.
Watch the full video below, and you'll probably learn something new yourself.
At the very least, you're bound to fall in love with this charming and courageous kid.
My Autism - by George
George's journey with autism at 9 years old. This is the video he shared with his fourth grade class to help them understand why he behaves the way he does...