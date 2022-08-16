+
Pop Culture

Watch as this 8-year-old bassist performs with New Found Glory live

This little girl is going to have an incredible story to tell when she goes back to school.

New Found Glory; Joanna; bass player
Photo by Dmitry Osipov on Unsplash

8-year-old bassist performs with New Found Glory.

Sometimes dreams come true when we're just doing the things we love. That's exactly what happened to a little girl named Joanna who found herself on stage at a live concert for the band New Found Glory. Joanna is 8 years old and plays the bass guitar. One day after recording her playing Vicious Love by New Found Glory, Joanna's dad decided to send it to the band's bass player, Ian Grushka.

When Grushka watched the video of Joanna jamming out to one of their songs he showed it to the rest of the band and told them she lived in Las Vegas, one of the cities on their tour. The band agreed that the little musician should join them on stage as their guest, getting around the venue's 18 and up requirement. Before you know it, Joanna and her dad are sitting in the best seats in the house awaiting the announcement for the pint-sized rock star to join the band on stage. One would think the surreal experience of sitting in a crowed waiting to go on stage with a famous rock band would cause some nerves. But not for Joanna.

When one of the band members asked if she was nervous, she explained that she's played three shows before, including a School of Rock concert. This was second nature to the young bass player and when she got up on stage she seemed right in her element. Joanna didn't miss a beat and the crowd roared with her success.

While it's highly unlikely New Found Glory will replace their current bass player with the 8-year-old, it seems likely they'll stay in touch with the family. Joanna's already got her big fish story to tell her hypothetical grandchildren. She's even got the pictures to prove it.

new found glory
Identity

Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 'abuse' after she refused Marlon Brando's Oscar

"For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged."

via Wikimedia Commons and Wikimedia Commons

Marlon Brando and Sacheen Littlefeather.

Nearly 50 years after Sacheen Littlefeather endured boos and abusive jokes at the Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is issuing a formal apology. In 1973, Littlefeather refused Marlon Brando's Best Actor Oscar on his behalf for his iconic role in “The Godfather” at the ceremony to protest the film industry’s treatment of Native Americans.

She explained that Brando "very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award, the reasons for this being … the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry and on television in movie reruns, and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee."

Littlefeather is a Native American civil rights activist who was born to a Native American (Apache and Yaqui) father and a European American mother.

academy awards
Education

Jennifer Garner sent 10 boxes of books to a teacher in need, just in time for back-to-school

'Here is to your best year, yet!'—Jennifer Garner

via Wikimedia Commons

Jennifer Garner in 2010.

It’s back-to-school time for a lot of folks in America and that means getting the kids ready for another year in the classroom. For teachers, it often means forking out a lot of their own money to give the kids in their class the tools necessary to learn.

A 2018 study found that 94% of teachers spend their own money to stock their classrooms. The average teacher spends $479 and 7% of teachers spend more than $1,000. This comes at a time when, in inflation-adjusted terms, teacher salaries have declined by almost 4% over the past decade.

According to Newsweek, this unnecessary burden placed on teachers inspired entrepreneur Erin Foster, who has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram, to put out a story linking to teachers’ Amazon wishlists.

Erin Fuller-Wellman, a first grade teacher at Buffalo Elementary School in Wayne County, West Virginia, needed books for her classroom so she posted her wishlist on Foster’s “Clear the Lists” and Facebook, but she never believed the response she’d receive.

teachers
Pop Culture

Parents react to video of Britney Spears 'yelling' at her kids and it's a great teaching moment

Can we just admit that parenting is hard for everyone?

Canva

Parents respond to video of Britney Spears.

Parenting is hard for just about everyone. You're completely responsible for a small human that doesn't come with an instruction manual, and it's a case of trying to do the best you can with what you've got. Some people seem to think that celebrities should be infallible, so when Kevin Federline shared a video of Britney Spears being stern with her children there was always going to be negative feedback. But surprisingly, the video has, in fact, stirred up more support for the star and her parenting methods.

britney spears
