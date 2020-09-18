Virginia voters are turning out like never before on the first day of in-person voting.
The 2020 general election will be unlike any in U.S. history due to a large number of people voting before election day, November 3.
The COVID-19 pandemic has many voting early, either in-person or by mail, so they can avoid large crowds of people. While others are mailing in their ballots early due to concerns over President Trump's attempts to stifle voter turnout by disrupting the United States Postal Service.
Four states officially started early in-person voting on Friday and if the number of people who've already cast a ballot in Virginia is any indication of a nationwide trend, voter turnout is going to be massive this year.
Early voting by mail has already started in Idaho, West Virginia, New York, and Vermont. In-person voting is now possible in Virginia, Minnesota, Wyoming, and South Dakota,
Hundreds of voters line up in Virginia as the first day of early in-person voting begins in the state. “I don't tr… https://t.co/QS02Q8aZki— CNN (@CNN)1600439400.0
According to a report from CNN, lines at the Fairfax Country registrar's office in Virginia are as long as "two football fields" and people are waiting as long as three hours to cast their votes.
CNN reporter Kristen Holmes says a large number of people say they are voting early, in-person because they don't trust the post office.
"I don't trust the mail right now, that's why," Jim O'Conner told CNN. "If I gotta stay here all day, I'm gonna vote today."
"We have heard that over and over again," CNN reporter Kristen Holmes said. "People want to see their ballot being cast, they don't believe the mail system is working right now."
"Several people already waiting more than two hours to cast their ballot, and it is so important to keep in mind that this is a rolling process," Holmes said. "They do not have to cast their ballot today. They are choosing to do so. They want to get out there. They want to have their say, and a lot of them want to actually see their ballot being cast."
Twitter users have been posting videos of impressive lines.
Virginians, it's time to #Vote! My ballot is in—and if you are registered in Virginia, you can start voting TODAY.… https://t.co/pT9ruQZF2x— Ralph Northam (@Ralph Northam)1600434175.0
The line outside the Fairfax County voting center in Virginia made my day. #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/9HVV2lGJTD— United for the People 💛🥁 (@United for the People 💛🥁)1600449260.0
Long lineups at this Fairfax, Virginia polling station as early voting gets underway. Some folks here have waited 3… https://t.co/7K775j7gko— Richard Madan (@Richard Madan)1600448312.0
Early voting line in #Fairfax #Virginia #Election2020 #Vote https://t.co/QVtPLaZrUI— R.A. Olivieri (@R.A. Olivieri)1600438031.0
Overhead photo of the line from our SkyFox Drone team in Fairfax Virginia, on the first day of early voting.… https://t.co/3E4O68fEUa— Tom Fitzgerald (@Tom Fitzgerald)1600452624.0
Currently, Joe Biden has a solid lead in nationwide polls. The latest polling from The Five Thirty Eight has Biden with a comfortable lead (50.2%) in the national averages over Trump (43.5%).
According to The Five Thirty-Eight, if the election were held today, Biden would have an electoral college victory of 331 to 207 votes.
Given the fact that President Trump is fighting an uphill battle, the more votes cast early, the smaller his chance of winning.
"A ballot in is a ballot in, and no late-campaign message or event takes it out of the count," Chris Wilson, a GOP pollster who specializes in data and analytics, told Politico.
"Bottom line is that means that Biden is banking a lead in the mail and more of the risk of something going wrong late is born by Republicans because our voters haven't voted yet, Wilson adds.
Regardless of what it means for election results, it's beautiful to see that Americans are excited to participate in democracy and are willing to do whatever they can to make sure their voice is heard.
- Scientific American magazine backs Joe Biden in first presidential ... ›
- Wisconsin just discovered three bins of ballots in a mail processing ... ›
- Twitter fact-checked Trump's tweets on mail-in ballots and he isn't ... ›