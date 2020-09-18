popular

Virginia voters are turning out like never before on the first day of in-person voting.

Virginia voters are turning out like never before on the first day of in-person voting.
via DCist / Twitter

The 2020 general election will be unlike any in U.S. history due to a large number of people voting before election day, November 3.

The COVID-19 pandemic has many voting early, either in-person or by mail, so they can avoid large crowds of people. While others are mailing in their ballots early due to concerns over President Trump's attempts to stifle voter turnout by disrupting the United States Postal Service.

Four states officially started early in-person voting on Friday and if the number of people who've already cast a ballot in Virginia is any indication of a nationwide trend, voter turnout is going to be massive this year.

Early voting by mail has already started in Idaho, West Virginia, New York, and Vermont. In-person voting is now possible in Virginia, Minnesota, Wyoming, and South Dakota,

According to a report from CNN, lines at the Fairfax Country registrar's office in Virginia are as long as "two football fields" and people are waiting as long as three hours to cast their votes.

CNN reporter Kristen Holmes says a large number of people say they are voting early, in-person because they don't trust the post office.

"I don't trust the mail right now, that's why," Jim O'Conner told CNN. "If I gotta stay here all day, I'm gonna vote today."

"We have heard that over and over again," CNN reporter Kristen Holmes said. "People want to see their ballot being cast, they don't believe the mail system is working right now."

"Several people already waiting more than two hours to cast their ballot, and it is so important to keep in mind that this is a rolling process," Holmes said. "They do not have to cast their ballot today. They are choosing to do so. They want to get out there. They want to have their say, and a lot of them want to actually see their ballot being cast."

Twitter users have been posting videos of impressive lines.





Currently, Joe Biden has a solid lead in nationwide polls. The latest polling from The Five Thirty Eight has Biden with a comfortable lead (50.2%) in the national averages over Trump (43.5%).

According to The Five Thirty-Eight, if the election were held today, Biden would have an electoral college victory of 331 to 207 votes.

Given the fact that President Trump is fighting an uphill battle, the more votes cast early, the smaller his chance of winning.

"A ballot in is a ballot in, and no late-campaign message or event takes it out of the count," Chris Wilson, a GOP pollster who specializes in data and analytics, told Politico.

"Bottom line is that means that Biden is banking a lead in the mail and more of the risk of something going wrong late is born by Republicans because our voters haven't voted yet, Wilson adds.

Regardless of what it means for election results, it's beautiful to see that Americans are excited to participate in democracy and are willing to do whatever they can to make sure their voice is heard.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
election 2020
Badge
Back Market
Back Market
popular

Why buying refurbished devices is better for the planet

True
Back Market

Between the new normal that is working from home and e-learning for students of all ages, having functional electronic devices is extremely important. But that doesn't mean needing to run out and buy the latest and greatest model. In fact, this cycle of constantly upgrading our devices to keep up with the newest technology is an incredibly dangerous habit.

The amount of e-waste we produce each year is growing at an increasing rate, and the improper treatment and disposal of this waste is harmful to both human health and the planet.

So what's the solution? While no one expects you to stop purchasing new phones, laptops, and other devices, what you can do is consider where you're purchasing them from and how often in order to help improve the planet for future generations.

Keep Reading Show less
technology
Heroes

School responds to a parent's book complaint by reading it aloud to the entire student body

Jess Piper/Twitter

Schools often have to walk a fine line when it comes to parental complaints. Diverse backgrounds, beliefs, and preferences for what kids see and hear will always mean that schools can't please everyone all the time, so educators have to discern what's best for the whole, broad spectrum of kids in their care.

Sometimes, what's best is hard to discern. Sometimes it's absolutely not.

Such was the case this week when a parent at a St. Louis elementary school complained in a Facebook group about a book that was read to her 7-year-old. The parent wrote:

"Anyone else check out the read a loud book on Canvas for 2nd grade today? Ron's Big Mission was the book that was read out loud to my 7 year old. I caught this after she watched it bc I was working with my 3rd grader. I have called my daughters school. Parents, we have to preview what we are letting the kids see on there."

Keep Reading Show less
education
Badge
Back Market
Back Market
popular

Why buying refurbished devices is better for the planet

True
Back Market

Between the new normal that is working from home and e-learning for students of all ages, having functional electronic devices is extremely important. But that doesn't mean needing to run out and buy the latest and greatest model. In fact, this cycle of constantly upgrading our devices to keep up with the newest technology is an incredibly dangerous habit.

The amount of e-waste we produce each year is growing at an increasing rate, and the improper treatment and disposal of this waste is harmful to both human health and the planet.

So what's the solution? While no one expects you to stop purchasing new phones, laptops, and other devices, what you can do is consider where you're purchasing them from and how often in order to help improve the planet for future generations.

Keep Reading Show less
technology
popular

Working moms applaud scientist who shared the honest reality behind her CNN interview

Gretchen Goldman, PhD/Twitter

With many schools going virtual, many daycare facilities being closed or limited, and millions of parents working from home during the pandemic, the balance working moms have always struggled to achieve has become even more challenging in 2020. Though there are more women in the workforce than ever, women still take on the lion's share of household and childcare duties. Moms also tend to bear the mental load of keeping track of all the little details that keep family life running smoothly, from noticing when kids are outgrowing their clothing to keeping track of doctor and dentist appointments to organizing kids' extracurricular activities.

It's a lot. And it's a lot more now that we're also dealing with the daily existential dread of a global pandemic, social unrest, political upheaval, and increasingly intense natural disasters.

That's why scientist Gretchen Goldman's refreshingly honest photo showing where and how she conducted a CNN interview is resonating with so many.

Keep Reading Show less
Heroes

91-yr-old Holocaust survivor has created a one-of-a-kind, first-person Holocaust curriculum

ZACHOR Foundation

"What's 'the Holocaust'?" my 11-year-old son asks me. I take a deep breath as I gauge how much to tell him. He's old enough to understand that prejudice can lead to hatred, but I can't help but feel he's too young to hear about the full spectrum of human horror that hatred can lead to.

I wrestle with that thought, considering the conversation I recently had with Ben Lesser, a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor who was just a little younger than my son when he witnessed his first Nazi atrocity.

It was September of 1939 and the Blitzkrieg occupation of Poland had just begun. Ben, his parents, and his siblings were awakened in their Krakow apartment by Nazi soldiers who pistol-whipped them out of bed and ransacked their home. As the men with the shiny black boots filled burlap sacks with the Jewish family's valuables, a scream came from the apartment across the hall. Ben and his sister ran toward the cry.

They found a Nazi swinging their neighbors' baby upside down by its legs, demanding that the baby's mother make it stop crying. As the parents screamed, "My baby! My baby!" the Nazi smirked—then swung the baby's head full force into the door frame, killing it instantly.

This story and others like it feel too terrible to tell my young son, too out of context from his life of relative safety and security. And yet Ben Lesser lived it at my son's age. And it was too terrible—for anyone, much less a 10-year-old. And it was also completely out of context from the life of relative safety and security Ben and his family had known before the Nazi tanks rolled in.

Keep Reading Show less
history
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
Sister Sites