Two newer 'love languages' reignite an ongoing debate about the cultural phenomenon
Our love language is science.
Move over, "physical touch." There are a couple of newer love languages in town. The question is, how are any of these so-called languages quantified? In the never-ending effort to understand one another, people have come up with various ways to learn how to connect and empathize. For Carl Jung, it was his book Psychological Types. For John Gray, it was Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus. And for Baptist pastor Gary Chapman, it was an early ’90s book called The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate.
In this extremely popular self-help book—it sold over 20 million copies—Chapman wrote about how couples (and this could also apply to friendships, family, etc.) give and receive affection. The "love languages," as he famously named them, are: "Words of affirmation, gifts, quality time, acts of service, and physical touch." Of course, most people have a combination of preferences, but the idea is that if one could rank them, the people in their lives could know how to best express love.
In the last couple of years, as mentioned, two new love languages were revealed by the online dating site eharmony's "Dating Trends Report." They are: "Shared Experience," and "Emotional Security." The report explains that after surveying clients, "Nearly half of respondents aren’t sure the five love languages encompass the way they express and prefer to receive love. Shared experiences (adventuring and expanding yourself with someone) resonate most as a new love language (38%), followed closely by emotional security (feeling emotionally seen and taken care of) (35%)."
But there's a catch. There are plenty of researchers who claim there isn't enough scientific support to back the idea that love languages even really exist in the first place. While Chapman's notion might have been created as a relationship tool, some say none of it is rooted in empirical evidence. Despite the book's popularity, in an article by Gery Karantzas, associate professor in social psychology/relationship science at Deakin University, for The Conversation.com Karantzas writes, "Let’s turn to research testing a core premise of the love language theory: that couples with matching love languages experience greater satisfaction than those who do not. Evidence for this premise is very mixed."
In fact, Karantzas cites three research studies, "including one that used Chapman’s Love Language Quiz, [that] have found that couples with matching love languages were no more satisfied than couples who were mismatched."
Not shockingly, people have some opinions on Reddit. Just two months ago, an OP posted, "Love languages aren't real and we really need to stop pretending they are." They cite a post on Medium that discusses how dangerous the notion can be, as it encourages people to settle for less than what they want. "Oh he never compliments me? That's just his love language." (A 2024 article for BBC's The Science Focus, agrees with this take, noting that leaning too heavily into love languages could actually harm your relationship.)
A man and a woman hold hands at sunset. Photo by Ryan Holloway on Unsplash
The OP's post got over a thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. Many agree, but there is quite a lot of pushback. One person writes, "Do I think they're scientifically bogus? Yes. Does it provide a decent conceptual framework for people to communicate what resonates most with them in terms of receiving and reciprocating love and acts of care? Also yes. Like pretty much everything the public and social media spheres get their hands on, these concepts become weaponized."
This person puts it succinctly: "All models are wrong, some are useful. Love languages is a flawed model of human psychology but a useful way to communicate needs between two people."
Another added onto the initial agreement, writing: "Right, it's not gospel or fact, but it's a good approach to starting conversation about the division of labor in a relationship."
Lastly, this person backed up the OP with this one quip: "If love is a language, I'm mute."