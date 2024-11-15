Toddler's unbridled joy at seeing Target Christmas decor is pure holiday magic
He's in the "wow" phase 🥲
It seems like even the most bah humbugiest of us are in the mood to be injected with a bit of Christmas cheer this year. And this video of a mom whisking her precious toddler through a holiday decor-filled Target can do just that.
Victoria Paskar had previously taken her son Ellis to Target when he was a newborn and unable to really understand or appreciate the festive hoopla happening all around him.
But this time, Ellis is a toddler. And in full toddler fashion, he is in complete and utter awe—and able to express it all in real time.
Paskar caught the whole adorable moment on camera as Ellis, from his shopping cart seat, kept shouting “Oh, wow! Wow!” in total amazement of the countless lit-up trees and aisle lines with elaborate decorations and colorful toys.
It’s just so magical and pure in every way. Truly the only thing that would have made it better would be “What’s This?” from Nightmare Before Christmas playing in the background.
@vita.paskar This is when things start to get exciting 🥹 when they begin to understand! #fyp #christmas #target #toddler ♬ Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee
“Pov: your child’s second Christmas isn’t as a newborn anymore, but as a toddler,” Paskar wrote for her video’s caption, perfectly encapsulating that wonderful shift that happens when kids are old enough to take in the world around them, but young enough for even the littlest things to seem miraculous and exciting.
As that sense of wonder tends to begin waning around the age of six, it’s a fleeting moment worth cherishing. Other parents who watched the video certainly seemed to think so.
“Experiencing Christmas through your children's eyes is the BEST gift as parent can get!” one person wrote.
Another said, “My fave toddler phase is the ‘wow’ phase. They say ‘wow at everything!!”
Still another shared, “that’s my toddler too and I’m soaking it all up.”
As the holiday season approaches, let this heartwarming story serve as a reminder to try to see the world through a child’s eyes—inviting back in our own sense of wonder that turns even the littlest things into pure magic. It is, after all, part of what makes Christmas so special in the first place.