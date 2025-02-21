This narcoleptic dog named Toast can't help but to fall asleep when he's excited
Dinner time? Nap. Playtime? Nap. Treats? Out like a light.
There is nearly nothing cuter than a sleeping dog. They do their little snores, dream boofs while their legs twitch like they're trying to run. They're just adorably sweet when they're sleeping, kind of like toddlers. They're not getting into anything and it's a moment for you to sit back and look at this adorable creature that has occupied your heart.
But all naps are not created equal, a doodle named Toast falls asleep unexpectedly when he gets excited. We aren't talking he has a big stretch and yawn after playing with a new friend at the dog park, no. Toast literally just sort of flops over like a fainting goat at the first sign of a little excitement coming his way. The cute doodle has doggy narcolepsy which causes him to take impromptu naps when he's happy about something.
It can be things as small as going outside in the snow to play or having dinner served, both of those things mean a brief nap-time for Toast. The poor dog doesn't even get a few bites in before his head starts drooping and he's out like a light.
"On any given day, Toast will fall asleep at least 100 times," his mom, Laura tells The Dodo. "It really just means that when he's extra happy and excited he needs to take a little break or a nap.
According to VCA Animal Hospitals, narcolepsy is a disorder of the nervous system that affects younger dogs, "In a narcoleptic episode, an animal may abruptly lose consciousness, fall on its side or stomach, and lie perfectly still, as if napping. Like in deep sleep, rapid closed eye movements (REM) may occur and muscles become slack, but the dog may still be aware of his surroundings. Often, the dog will abruptly come out of an episode after auditory or physical stimulation."
VCA emphasizes that narcolepsy in dogs is not dangerous or life-threatening, nor is the condition painful but owners of narcoleptic dogs should be aware of the signs of an episode to ensure the dog is in a safe place to abruptly fall asleep.
Toast's mom knows what triggers him to get excited and it seems his sister, a dog named Laney does as well. Laney, knows Toast gets overly excited and falls asleep when they play and she doesn't mind one bit. The two dogs go at it for a couple minutes, Toast takes a brief nap and hops back up to finish wrestling with his sister. He often lays right on top of Laney to nap or just chew on her ears even though he's as big as she is. The doodle's antics don't seem to have any affect on his big sister, she lets him get out his excitement even when she's not in the mood to play.
"Toast has to be wherever Laney is. He is obsessed with her. She just allows him to lay on top of her, chew on her ears, and she may chew on a toy or just rest and let him do what he needs to," Laura shares with the outlet.
Toast appears to be living his best life and is completely unbothered by the frequent interruptions of surprise naps. He doesn't let it slow him down and his mom makes sure he's napping safely, even if she has to move his face out of his food until he wakes up to finish eating. Narcolepsy doesn't impact a dog's lifespan so Toast is expected to live just as long as any other doodle with just a few extra naps throughout his days.